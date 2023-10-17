HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs ODI (Odisha) Match Prediction HIM 55 % Chance of Winning ODI 45 % Place a bet Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 In the second round of the Group B campaign of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha will take on each other at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on October 17, 2023 (11:00 AM IST). While Odisha beat Assam by 11 runs after posting a humongous total at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh suffered an agonizing loss to Kerala at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Despite posting 226, Odisha had to struggle hard for the win against Assam. Judging from that parlance, it won’t be easy for Odisha to come good against last year’s runners-up Himachal Pradesh in the second round. The duo of Sandeep Pattnaik and Subhranshu Senapati forged a 199-run partnership to steer the side, but tomorrow, when they will be subjected to the flat decks of BKC, can their bowlers sustain the momentum?

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh showed excellent control against Kerala to bundle them out for 163. That, on an unforgiving wicket like Bandra Kurla Complex, was a commendable achievement, and hence, I would give it to their bowlers to manage things properly. Even though their batters couldn’t muster enough steam, they are, in my opinion, are the favourites to win the encounter.

Himachal Pradesh’s chance of winning is 55%

Odisha’s chance of winning is 45%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Tips

Subhranshu Senapati took all but 45 balls to get to the century and thus became the second Odisha batter after Biplab Samantray to have scored a century in all three formats of the game. Senapati is a momentum player, and I am sure he will carry that to have a good time against Himachal Pradesh in Bandra.

For HP, Nikhil Gangta continues to be the showstopper with the bat. His 42 was the only knight in the shining armor for Himachal Pradesh, something they would hope would once again come good against Odisha on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has a wild reputation for favouring the chasing side, with 28 times chasing teams winning the match compared to 11 wins by the batting first teams. Hence, what the captains would decide to do at the venue on Tuesday is not left for interpretation.

Weather Report

Rain was a frequent visitor to Mumbai for the major part of this month, but for the last couple of days, it has stayed away. There was no sign of rain on Monday, and if Accuweather.com is to be trusted, the same can be expected for Tuesday as well.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (wk), Sumeet Verma, Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Mukul Negi, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ankush Bains, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Nitin Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Wicket-keeper Sumeet Verma Batter Nikhil Gangta Batter Akash Vasisht Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mayank Dagar All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Singh Bowler Mukul Negi Bowler Pankaj Jaiswal Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh had a stunning campaign last year, having made their way into the finals of the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They lost to Mumbai in the final, but their campaign was a testimony to the strengths they have been able to endure in the last couple of years. Hence, I am putting the first-round loss to Saurashtra as a one-off and something that has the potential to disrupt the apple cart.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

After having a forgettable season last year, in which they registered just a couple of wins, Odisha have started the 2023 season on a winning note. The way Pattnaik and Senapati went about their business, one could be hard-pressed to imagine a better rebuttal.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Head-To-Head

Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have never played against each other in the shortest version of the game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Odds

From Nikhil Gangta to Pankaj Jaiswal, Himachal Pradesh have a strong arsenal to bank upon. Jaiswal was impeccable with the ball and led the bowling unit with uncanny accuracy in the previous season. On the other hand, after that stunning century against Assam, Senapati must be brimming with confidence, and that can do a world of good for him. A promising batter with Chennai Super Kings, Senapati is slowly making inroads, and he would want this to be his break-out season.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Best Batters

Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 1716 runs in T20 cricket, Prashant Chopra, the Himachal Pradesh skipper, has a distinct niche of his own. An average of 33.65 and a strike rate of 112.3 makes for a great reading - and Chopra essentially carries the line-up on his shoulder. Whenever Himachal Pradesh have had any success in white-ball cricket, it was invariably Chopra, who was the highest run-scorer. Trust him to deliver.

Senapati to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Do you really think I would for anyone else after that stunning exploit in Navi Mumbai? Surely, No. Senapati has been a part of the CSK squad for a couple of years, but a chance in the playing XI was hard to come by. However, with a century on Monday, he has ensured that a spot is there for taking. It is not like he doesn’t always perform. He has an average of 34.26 in the shortest version of the game, and I am sure he will add more on top of that.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Rishi Dhawan to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Himachal Pradesh cricket’s biggest savior Rishi Dhawan has 107 T20 wickets - the highest for anyone from the state. With an average of 25.9 and a strike rate 20.6, Dhawan has ensured he has enough mileage behind him. Just trust him to run through Odisha's batting order.

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Over the last six years, Debabrata Pradhan has rightfully taken the role of Odisha’s pace spearhead with a regular burst of wickets. In the last eight T20 matches, Pradhan picked 11 wickets - the highest from the side. Even in the Odisha Cricket League, Pradhan was cut from a different cloth, picking 13 wickets in six matches. Trust him to deliver for the side on Tuesday.