HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction
HOH
34%
Chance of Winning
PES
66%
T20
University of Tasmania Stadium
Facts:
- Perth Scorchers Women have won the last three out of the five clashes against Hobart Hurricanes Women and lead the tally by 3-1.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women lost the last game against Perth Scorchers Women by 8 wickets.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes Women finished fourth in the previous year’s edition of the Women’s BBL. They had seven wins and six losses in the competition. They reached the Eliminators but faced a loss in the game to be kicked out of the race to the title. They have a good batting order that runs deep in the middle order and a bowling order with potential. Let’s see how they perform in their inaugural game against the Scorchers.
Perth Scorchers had a decent run in the competition until they faced three back to back losses by the end of the group games that pushed them to the 5th position of the points table. They had six wins and seven losses in the competition. They have a good batting line-up but lacked in their bowling performance. Let’s see if they can rectify their mistakes from last season in hope for a positive start in the competition.
This will be a tough competition as the teams finished besides each other in the previous season. But considering the history between the teams, the odds will favour Perth Scorchers to win this affair.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 34%
- Perth Scorchers Women’s chance of winning: 66%
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips
Perth Scorchers Women to score low in the first six overs
Perth Scorchers Women have a decent batting order and involve Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo and Maddy Green in their top order. Devine and Piparo did not have a pleasant season and averaged low in the tournament. The top order scored 25, 17, 25 & 24 runs in the first six overs of their last four games in the competition. This indicates a serious problem of batters’ pace in the tournament. In their only clash last season, PS-W scored 20 runs in the first powerplay. Considering the batting pattern of the squad, it is very likely for the team to score low in the first six overs of the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women
Match Winner: Perth Scorchers Women
Match Winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston is a balanced pitch. The team batting second at this venue has had more success in the past. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 10 to 23 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
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Suzie Bates
|
Batter
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Alyssa Healy
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Wicket-keeper
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Erin Burns
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Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Peterson
|
Batter
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Jade Allen
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
This will be the first match for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the competition. They had a decent run with their batting order last season but struggled with their bowling.
Perth Scorchers Women Player List
Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith
Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Perth Scorchers Women Team Form
Perth Scorchers Women performed very well in the batting order last season. They will be excited to perform well in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women managed to win three times.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1
- Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes reached the Eliminators last season and were pinned down by Brisbane Heat Women in the game. BH-W scored 179 runs in the game. However, HH-W failed to chase down the target in 20 overs and were restricted to 139 runs in the game, losing the game by 44 runs.
Perth Scorchers had a terrible time by the end of the season and faced Melbourne Renegades in their last game. The bad weather limited the game to an 8 over affair. PS-W scored 46 runs. However, the target was set to 57 runs, keeping in mind the game was shortened. MR-W scored 58 runs and won the game by 6 wickets.
The sides clashed once last year where HH-W went in to bat first and scored 109 runs in the game. Heather Graham scored 35 runs in the game for HH-W. However, PS-W chased down the target under 15 overs with 8 wickets in hand. PS-W will slightly have an edge in the game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women
T20
University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters
Heather Graham to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Heather Graham will be the top batter from Hobart Hurricanes Women in the upcoming game. She scored 258 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 28.66. She struck her bat at a strike rate of 122.27 and even scored a fifty. She scored 35 runs in the last clash against PS-W and was the highest in the team.
Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women's top batter
Beth Mooney is a very talented batter from PS-W. She averaged 39.80 in her WT20I career. In addition to that, she scored the highest in her team last season and scored 434 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.40. She swung her bat at a strike rate of 120.55 and struck three fifties in her campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers
Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Molly Strano will be a huge asset for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the season. She picked 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.05. She also possessed an economy rate of 6.02 in the competition.
Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women
Alana King was the top wicket-taker in the competition for Perth Scorchers Women. She racked 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.00. She had an economy rate of 5.91 in the competition. In her last clash against HH-W, she managed to pick 3 crucial wickets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers Women
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.30 (Parimatch)
- Perth Scorchers Women to win the match @ 1.52 (Parimatch)
Parimatch