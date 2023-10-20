HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction HOH 34 % Chance of Winning PES 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes Women will cross swords with Perth Scorchers Women in the third match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played in University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston on October 20, 2023. It is going to begin at 2:10 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women finished fourth in the previous year’s edition of the Women’s BBL. They had seven wins and six losses in the competition. They reached the Eliminators but faced a loss in the game to be kicked out of the race to the title. They have a good batting order that runs deep in the middle order and a bowling order with potential. Let’s see how they perform in their inaugural game against the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers had a decent run in the competition until they faced three back to back losses by the end of the group games that pushed them to the 5th position of the points table. They had six wins and seven losses in the competition. They have a good batting line-up but lacked in their bowling performance. Let’s see if they can rectify their mistakes from last season in hope for a positive start in the competition.

This will be a tough competition as the teams finished besides each other in the previous season. But considering the history between the teams, the odds will favour Perth Scorchers to win this affair.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 34%

Perth Scorchers Women’s chance of winning: 66%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score low in the first six overs

Perth Scorchers Women have a decent batting order and involve Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo and Maddy Green in their top order. Devine and Piparo did not have a pleasant season and averaged low in the tournament. The top order scored 25, 17, 25 & 24 runs in the first six overs of their last four games in the competition. This indicates a serious problem of batters’ pace in the tournament. In their only clash last season, PS-W scored 20 runs in the first powerplay. Considering the batting pattern of the squad, it is very likely for the team to score low in the first six overs of the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.30 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: Perth Scorchers Women 1.582 Bet on 1xbet Match Winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.393 Bet on Melbet

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston is a balanced pitch. The team batting second at this venue has had more success in the past. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 10 to 23 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Erin Burns Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Jade Allen Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

This will be the first match for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the competition. They had a decent run with their batting order last season but struggled with their bowling.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women performed very well in the batting order last season. They will be excited to perform well in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women managed to win three times.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes reached the Eliminators last season and were pinned down by Brisbane Heat Women in the game. BH-W scored 179 runs in the game. However, HH-W failed to chase down the target in 20 overs and were restricted to 139 runs in the game, losing the game by 44 runs.

Perth Scorchers had a terrible time by the end of the season and faced Melbourne Renegades in their last game. The bad weather limited the game to an 8 over affair. PS-W scored 46 runs. However, the target was set to 57 runs, keeping in mind the game was shortened. MR-W scored 58 runs and won the game by 6 wickets.

The sides clashed once last year where HH-W went in to bat first and scored 109 runs in the game. Heather Graham scored 35 runs in the game for HH-W. However, PS-W chased down the target under 15 overs with 8 wickets in hand. PS-W will slightly have an edge in the game.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Heather Graham to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham will be the top batter from Hobart Hurricanes Women in the upcoming game. She scored 258 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 28.66. She struck her bat at a strike rate of 122.27 and even scored a fifty. She scored 35 runs in the last clash against PS-W and was the highest in the team.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women's top batter

Beth Mooney is a very talented batter from PS-W. She averaged 39.80 in her WT20I career. In addition to that, she scored the highest in her team last season and scored 434 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.40. She swung her bat at a strike rate of 120.55 and struck three fifties in her campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano will be a huge asset for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the season. She picked 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.05. She also possessed an economy rate of 6.02 in the competition.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King was the top wicket-taker in the competition for Perth Scorchers Women. She racked 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 16.00. She had an economy rate of 5.91 in the competition. In her last clash against HH-W, she managed to pick 3 crucial wickets.