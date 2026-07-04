Hong Kong Sixes Predictions and Tips 2026

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 will be held from November 7 to 9, 2025, at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, marking the 21st edition. Twelve countries will compete in a fast-paced six-a-side format. Organized by Cricket Hong Kong and sanctioned by the ICC, the event continues to grow in popularity following its return in 2024. Sri Lanka takes the field as the defending champion, ready to defend its title against some of the world's strongest cricket nations.

These predictions from the best experts in the field will help you choose the most promising outcome and get the most out of your bets in the coming days of competition!

Hong Kong Sixes Predictions

Here you will find expert predictions for the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 tournament. Our analysts provide previews of each match and betting recommendations based on team results, player form, and historical statistics. Stay tuned for the latest updates to make informed bets and increase your chances of winning during the tournament.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Hong Kong Sixes

The 2025 season features dozens of exciting matches that will take place over three days in a fast-paced cricket format. Below you will find the updated schedule for all upcoming Hong Kong Sixes matches, including group stage and playoff matches. The schedule is updated regularly, so you'll always be up to date with match times.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

This year, 12 teams will participate in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, divided into four groups, each led by strong and experienced captains. Below is a list of participating teams, their captains, and key players for the 2025 tournament.

Afghanistan

Captain: Gulbadin Naib;

Key Players: Noor Rehman, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai;

Prediction: 4th place according to expert predictions.

Nepal

Captain: Sharad Veswakar;

Key Players: Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Adil Alam, Basir Ahamad;

Prediction: 6th place according to expert predictions.

South Africa

Captain: Jordan Morris;

Key Players: Abdullah Bayoumy, Ethan Cunningham, Mbulelo Dube, Blake Simpson;

Prediction: 5th place according to expert predictions.

Australia

Captain: Alex Ross;

Key Players: Ben McDermott, Chris Green, Jack Wood, Andrew Tye;

Prediction: 3rd place according to expert predictions.

England

Captain: Joe Denly;

Key Players: James Coles, Dan Mousley, Ethan Brookes, George Hill;

Prediction: 12th place according to expert predictions.

United Arab Emirates

Captain: Harshit Kaushik;

Key Players: Khalid Shah, Mohammad Arfan, Nilansh Keswani, Saghir Khan;

Prediction: 8th place according to expert predictions.

India

Captain: Dinesh Karthik;

Key Players: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun, Priyank Panchal;

Prediction: 1st place according to expert predictions.

Kuwait

Captain: Yasin Patel;

Key Players: Usman Gani, Ravija Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees;

Prediction: 9th place according to expert predictions.

Pakistan

Captain: Abbas Afridi;

Key Players: Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shahzad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Shahid Aziz;

Prediction: 7th place according to expert predictions.

Bangladesh

Captain: Akbar Ali;

Key Players: Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan;

Prediction: 10th place according to expert predictions.

Hong Kong

Captain: Yasim Murtaza;

Key Players: Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan;

Prediction: 11th place according to expert predictions.

Sri Lanka

Captain: Lahiru Madushanka;

Key Players: Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nimesh Vimukthi, Tharindu Rathnayake, Sachitha Jayathilake;

Prediction: Defending champions, 2nd place according to expert predictions.

Hong Kong Sixes Brief 2025

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 is the 21st edition of the six-a-side cricket tournament. The tournament will take place from November 7 to 9, 2025, at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, and promises spectators dynamic play and exciting matches. A total of 12 teams will compete in four groups, each playing in a short format. The competition will consist of Cup, Plate, and Bowl rounds to keep every team active throughout the tournament. For more details on Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025, see the table below:

Full Name of Championship Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 Host Country Hong Kong Administrator Cricket Hong Kong, China Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Chairman Burji Shroff Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Schedule 2025 7-9 November 2025 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 Start Date November 7, 2025 Cricket Format Six-a-side Team 12 Matches 30 Last Champion Sri Lanka CSA Four Day 2025 Match Venues The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Free Tips and Predictions for Hong Kong Sixes Matches

We provide free betting predictions and expert tips for the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 tournament to help you make smarter betting decisions. Our predictions cover match winners, player performances, and betting markets. Take advantage of our free tips before placing your bet on the Hong Kong Sixes.

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

Analyzing past results and team matchups is crucial for successful betting on the Hong Kong Sixes. Historical data can reveal which teams perform best under pressure or excel in shorter formats. Analyze player strike rates, average bowling figures, and team results from previous tournaments to identify patterns. This knowledge will help you understand the dynamics of the match, anticipate key turning points, and make informed predictions.

Examination of the Current Season's Input Data

Before placing bets, it is important to study information about the last season, including team lineups, player form, and injury reports. The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament features 12 revamped teams, many of which have new players and updated strategies. Our experts have gathered all the necessary data, including match schedules, conditions, and odds, to give you a clear picture of the situation. Using this information can significantly improve the accuracy of your bets and your overall performance.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Weather conditions and field conditions can have a significant impact on the outcome of matches in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The tournament is held outdoors in Mong Kok, where humidity and periodic rain can affect both the trajectory of the ball and the endurance of the players. A dry pitch often favors batsmen, while cloudy weather can be beneficial for bowlers. Understanding these factors will help you predict team results and adjust your bets accordingly. Always check the latest weather forecasts and pitch condition reports before placing your bets.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

Mathematical models and statistical tools can play a crucial role in placing cricket bets. By analyzing metrics such as strike rate, bowling economy, and head-to-head statistics, you can assess the likelihood of specific outcomes. These data-driven insights reduce the role of chance and help you make more informed betting decisions.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Odds are one of the most useful indicators of potential outcomes in cricket betting. By studying the odds offered by bookmakers, you can assess each team's probability of winning and identify undervalued markets. Comparing odds across multiple platforms can also reveal profitable opportunities. Use this information to determine when to bet on favorites or look for profitable bets with higher risk.

Using Software for Prediction

Modern prediction software can analyze thousands of cricket data points in seconds. These tools evaluate player performance, match history, player behavior on the field, and even weather conditions to make accurate predictions of results. Using such applications for the Hong Kong Sixes gives you a clear advantage, as they highlight trends that may not be apparent at first glance.

Using Comparing Information from Various Expert Sources

Reliable information is the key to consistent betting success. Comparing the opinions of various expert platforms allows you to form a clear picture of upcoming Hong Kong Sixes matches. Trust only reliable sources, such as Sportscafe, which provide transparent analysis, verified data, and detailed player statistics.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning is playing an increasingly important role in predicting cricket results. Algorithms process large amounts of data to identify recurring patterns that bettors may overlook. In the case of the Hong Kong Sixes, ML-based tools can predict batting results, match outcomes, and even potential surprises.

Use Variable Bets

To get the most out of betting on the Hong Kong Sixes, don't just focus on one market. Try betting on different outcomes, such as the match winner, the best batsman, or the player with the most runs. This approach will allow you to adapt to the dynamics of each match, make smarter decisions, and increase your overall potential earnings. Here are some recommended betting markets for the 2025 Hong Kong Sixes:

Match Winner;

Player of the Match;

Top Batsman/Bowler;

Total Runs Over/Under;

Team to Score Most Runs;

Highest Opening Partnership;

Tournament Winner.

Other Championships for Which Predictions Can Be Used and That May Interest You

In addition to the Hong Kong Sixes, there are many other cricket tournaments of various sizes held around the world. To help you profit during the active season, we provide free predictions for many competitions and national leagues. These include:

IPL (Indian Premier League);

BBL (Big Bash League);

T20 Internationals;

ODI Matches;

Test Series;

Ranji Trophy;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Bangladesh Premier League;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

The Ford Trophy;

Asia Cup;

India Tour of England;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

West Indies Tour of India.