BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction BIR 55 % Chance of Winning LON 45 % Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix will take on London Spirit in match number 32 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday, August 24. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Birmingham Phoenix finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches. London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix should beat London Spirit in the dead rubber last league stage match of the men's Hundred 2023. Birmingham are the bottom-ranked team in the 8-team points table. They have managed to win just one match but they cannot be discarded as a team. They lost rhythm early in the series due to rain which marred their first two matches. London have also managed to win only two matches so far.

Birmingham have quality openers in Will Smeed and Ben Duckett, and also feature England internationals Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes. Apart from these stars, Australia's Kane Richardson and New Zealand's Adam Milne are also in the squad. Tanveer Sangha who has been named in Australia's preliminary World Cup squad also features. The team is full of international stars and they would pose a tough challenge for London Spirit who have international stars as well but not of T20 breed. Zak Crawley and Matthew Wade have looked off-coloured. Daryl Mitchell has also failed to impress this season. Apart from the last two outings, Ravi Bopara has failed to perform to his potential. Nathan Ellis is the only specialist pacer with international T20 experience.

BP chances of winning - 55%

LS chances of winning - 45%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Birmingham Phoenix captain and veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali hasn't impressed much this season. In the five matches Ali has played so far, he has scored 56 runs and picked only three wickets. He would be hoping to score big in his last match of the men's Hundred 2023 season.

Veteran London Spirit all-rounder Ravi Bopara has done well in his last two outings and is expected to end the tournament on a high. His scores in last three matches are 24*, 6 and 25*. He also picked a four-wicket haul in his second-last match.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

In the last match of the men's Hundred played at Edgbaston, Oval Invincibles elected to field first but home team Birmingham won by 41 runs. In the second-last match here, Birmingham opted to bat first but lost against Welsh Fire by six wickets. Manchester Originals elected to bat first and won the match by 79 runs in the third-last. Team winning the toss is expected to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Chances of rain in Edgbaston on Thursday but it will stop by the time the match kicks off. The match begins from 6:00 PM local time and clouds are expected to be out by then. The precipitation level till 7 PM will be around 20-30 percent, and it will drop to zero later. The temperature will hover around 15-18 degree celsius. The wind speed will be somewhere close to 30 km/h.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali (CAP) All-rounder Jamie Smith WK-Batter Chris Benjamin (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley All-rounder Ben Howell All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix lost their last match against Trent Rockets by 46 runs. In their second-last match, they lost to Southern Brave by four wickets. They won their third-last match against Oval Invincibles by 41 runs. Overall, the side has won just one of their last five matches.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit lost their last match against Welsh Fire by six wickets, They won their second-last match against Northern Superchargers by 13 runs. The side lost the third-last match against Oval Invincibles by 2 runs. Overall, they have lost two of their last five matches.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other. Birmingham Phoenix have won both the matches.

Matches: 2

Birmingham Phoenix: 2

London Spirit: 0

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix opening pair to score over 18.5 runs together

The Birmingham Phoenix opening pair of Will Smeed and Ben Duckett should score over 19 runs together in the upcoming match. They partnered for 17 runs off 12 balls in their last match. In the second-last match the duo partnered for 40 runs together. Birmingham managed to post 119/8 in 100 balls in the match. In the third-last match, partnership between Smeed and Duckett lasted for 27 runs. There isn't much firepower in the London bowling unit and the two are expected to score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Top Batter

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone got starts in his first two outings . He scored 27 runs in the first match before scoring 28 against Welsh Fire. He scored 25 against Southern Brave in his second-last outing. Twice he has gotten out for a single-digit score this season. In total, Livingstone has scored 92 runs in 5 matches at an average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 102.22. He should end his season on a high.

Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 30-year-old batter has scored 5664 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 145.23 in 233 T20 matches.

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley was in top form in the Ashes 2023 but he hasn't managed to emulate that in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for England in Ashes 2023. In his first outing in the men's Hundred 2023, he scored 30 off 15. In his second innings, he scored 19 off 21 balls. In the third innings, he scored 12. In his last outing against Welsh Fire, he managed to score just two runs. Crawley would be raring to end his season on a high. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 61 T20 matches and scored 1532 runs at an average of 28.37 and a strike rate of 139.14. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches. In the ongoing season, he has scored 63 runs from four innings.

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Top bowler

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023. He missed the majority of the men's Hundred 2023. In three matches so far, Woakes has picked two wickets at an average of 35.50 and an economy rate of 7.74. He picked one wicket for 30 runs in his last match against Trent Rockets.

In his first outing of the season against Oval Invincibles, he picked one wicket for 21 runs in 20 balls. In his second match, Woakes gave away just 20 runs off 15 deliveries but did not pick any wicket. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 158 wickets in 147 T20 matches at an average of 25.03 and an economy rate of 8.22.

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

Daniel Worrall has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for London in the ongoing season. Overall, he is joint fifth-highest among list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament, He has picked nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.33 and an economy rate of 7.35. He picked three wickets for 24 runs in his last match against Welsh Fire. The highlight of Worrall's bowling has been his knack of picking big wickets including that of Devon Conway and Phil Salt. He would be aiming to do the same against Birmingham in his last match of the men's Hundred 2023 season.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 76 T20 matches and picked 65 wickets at an average of 30.93 and an economy rate of 8.06.