BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction BIR 61 % Chance of Winning MAN 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.523 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the last league game of the Men’s Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Originals will lock horns with each other at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 15, 2024 (Thursday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Birmingham definitely need a win to stay in contention for the Eliminator spot, Manchester Originals will aim to finish above London Spirit and avoid the wooden spooner tag.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix are one of the most consistent sides in this year’s Hundred, with Moeen Ali leading from the front. The combination of a host of factors have played a key role in Birmingham shaping their fortune the right way and now it is the time to break the clutter and make it to the next stage of the competition. Can they do it?

On the other hand, Manchester Originals were extremely disappointing from the beginning and nothing seemed to have worked for them. Just one win from seven games points to the artifacts of a dismal season. Could things have been more dramatic for them? Surely, they would have liked it to be, but for now, Manchester Originals are just going to play for pride.

BRP’s chance of winning is 61%

MNO’s chance of winning is 39%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Betting Tips

First things first - there has to be a significant stake on Ben Duckett to do well in the upcoming encounter. He has shown promise, as has Jacob Bethell, who throughout this Hundred, is one of Birmingham’s one of the best batters. Tim Southee and Adam Milne know how to pick wickets in tournaments like this and their performances have left a lasting impression. So not having a massive stake there would be a mistake.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Edgbaston has hosted 57 T20 matches, with the batting first team having a clear dominance at the venue with 37 wins. The average first-innings score during the period is 166, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 176/6. Batters have averaged 21.1 during the same time whereas the balls per dismissal has grown to 15.4.

Weather Report

There is heavy rain predicted for Thursday in Edgbaston, but most of the downpour will be in the first half of the day and during the afternoon. There is not a lot of rain expected in the second half of the day - hence, we might see a full game.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Rishi Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoneix Team Form

Birmingham Phoneix have five wins and a couple of losses in seven games so far in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the net run rate hovering around +0.324. They are currently tied with three other teams and the result will decide weather they can make it to the Eliminator or not.

Manchester Originals Player List

Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Max Holden Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals were the biggest disappointment of the Men’s Hundred 2024, having lost six of the seven encounters so far. A win in the last league game will do a world of good for their reputation.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Head-To-Head

In what could be good news for Manchester Originals fans that their team have a 3-0 winning record against Birmingham Phoenix in the Men’s Hundred.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be over 18.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

For the last three games, Birmingham Phoenix's opening partnerships have stayed above 30 runs. The reason behind it is Moeen Ali's promotion to the opening role, where he has been able to forge a strong partnership with Duckett. Dukett averages 31.78 as an opener since 2022, whereas Moeen Ali's corresponding numbers have been 41.09. This is a recipe designed for success.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Great Britain Edgbaston, null Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.48 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Best Batters

Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Moeen Ali is one of the most accomplished batters in T20 cricket, scoring 6784 runs at an average of 24.67 at a strike rate of 140.5. He has 34 half-centuries and three centuries in the process, making himself an indispensable figure in the Birmingham side. With such a batter in the ranks, there is no need to look around.

Matthew Hurst to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ever since Matthew Hurst has been roped in to the Originals side, there has been a ray of hope. In just five games, the opener has amassed 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 163.73. He has a couple of fifties in the process. With every single batter in the Manchester side struggling to make enough runs, Hurst scoring with such ease can’t be ignored.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Best Bowlers

Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

How many players on the T20 circuit can claim to have a reputation as solid as Tim Southee? The New Zealand pacer has 332 wickets in his career at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 17.6. He is in great form at the moment, having taken eight wickets in the last three games. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take the benefit of this massive opportunity.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has secured 121 wickets in the shortest format of the sport, with an average of 19.96 and a strike rate of 17.1. In the last four games alone, he has seven wickets to his name, which tells you why betting on him will help us grow our money multifold. So there’s nothing to worry as we boost our market with this.