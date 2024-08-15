BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction
BIR
61%
Chance of Winning
MAN
39%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has 332 wickets in his career at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 17.6.
- In just five games, Matthew Hurst has amassed 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 163.73.
- Moeen Ali is one of the most accomplished batters in T20 cricket, scoring 6784 runs at an average of 24.67 at a strike rate of 140.5.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix are one of the most consistent sides in this year’s Hundred, with Moeen Ali leading from the front. The combination of a host of factors have played a key role in Birmingham shaping their fortune the right way and now it is the time to break the clutter and make it to the next stage of the competition. Can they do it?
On the other hand, Manchester Originals were extremely disappointing from the beginning and nothing seemed to have worked for them. Just one win from seven games points to the artifacts of a dismal season. Could things have been more dramatic for them? Surely, they would have liked it to be, but for now, Manchester Originals are just going to play for pride.
BRP’s chance of winning is 61%
MNO’s chance of winning is 39%
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Betting Tips
First things first - there has to be a significant stake on Ben Duckett to do well in the upcoming encounter. He has shown promise, as has Jacob Bethell, who throughout this Hundred, is one of Birmingham’s one of the best batters. Tim Southee and Adam Milne know how to pick wickets in tournaments like this and their performances have left a lasting impression. So not having a massive stake there would be a mistake.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Manchester Originals Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Total Wickets Over 13.5
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2021, Edgbaston has hosted 57 T20 matches, with the batting first team having a clear dominance at the venue with 37 wins. The average first-innings score during the period is 166, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 176/6. Batters have averaged 21.1 during the same time whereas the balls per dismissal has grown to 15.4.
Weather Report
There is heavy rain predicted for Thursday in Edgbaston, but most of the downpour will be in the first half of the day and during the afternoon. There is not a lot of rain expected in the second half of the day - hence, we might see a full game.
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Rishi Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
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Moeen Ali
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All-rounder
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Jamie Smith
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Wicket-keeper
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Dan Mousley
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Batter
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Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
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Jacob Bethell
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Batter
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Benny Howell
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All-rounder
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Chris Wood
|
Bowler
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Sean Abbott
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Bowler
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Adam Milne
|
Bowler
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Tim Southee
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoneix Team Form
Birmingham Phoneix have five wins and a couple of losses in seven games so far in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the net run rate hovering around +0.324. They are currently tied with three other teams and the result will decide weather they can make it to the Eliminator or not.
Manchester Originals Player List
Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
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Max Holden
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Batter
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Wayne Madsen
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Batter
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Sikandar Raza
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All-rounder
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Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hartley
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Manchester Originals Team Form
Manchester Originals were the biggest disappointment of the Men’s Hundred 2024, having lost six of the seven encounters so far. A win in the last league game will do a world of good for their reputation.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Head-To-Head
In what could be good news for Manchester Originals fans that their team have a 3-0 winning record against Birmingham Phoenix in the Men’s Hundred.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds
Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be over 18.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
For the last three games, Birmingham Phoenix's opening partnerships have stayed above 30 runs. The reason behind it is Moeen Ali's promotion to the opening role, where he has been able to forge a strong partnership with Duckett. Dukett averages 31.78 as an opener since 2022, whereas Moeen Ali's corresponding numbers have been 41.09. This is a recipe designed for success.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Best Batters
Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)
Moeen Ali is one of the most accomplished batters in T20 cricket, scoring 6784 runs at an average of 24.67 at a strike rate of 140.5. He has 34 half-centuries and three centuries in the process, making himself an indispensable figure in the Birmingham side. With such a batter in the ranks, there is no need to look around.
Matthew Hurst to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)
Ever since Matthew Hurst has been roped in to the Originals side, there has been a ray of hope. In just five games, the opener has amassed 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 163.73. He has a couple of fifties in the process. With every single batter in the Manchester side struggling to make enough runs, Hurst scoring with such ease can’t be ignored.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Best Bowlers
Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)
How many players on the T20 circuit can claim to have a reputation as solid as Tim Southee? The New Zealand pacer has 332 wickets in his career at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 17.6. He is in great form at the moment, having taken eight wickets in the last three games. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take the benefit of this massive opportunity.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has secured 121 wickets in the shortest format of the sport, with an average of 19.96 and a strike rate of 17.1. In the last four games alone, he has seven wickets to his name, which tells you why betting on him will help us grow our money multifold. So there’s nothing to worry as we boost our market with this.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Birmingham Phoenix
BRP to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
MNO to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Parimatch