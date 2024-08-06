BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction
BIR
43%
Chance of Winning
NOS
57%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.
- Northern Superchargers are placed 3rd in the standings whereas Birmingham Phoenix are placed at the 6th position of the standings.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix faced more losses than wins in the previous season. They started this season with a loss but went on to win the next two games. The team lost their latest fixture against Southern Brave. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.857. The team shall look to return in the competition with a win.
Northern Superchargers may have started their campaign with a loss, but they did not look back after that. They registered three wins in a row and found themselves at a good spot in the points table. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at 2nd place. They are coming from a fantastic win against Manchester Originals. The team will be expected to play well in the next game and continue their winning streak.
- Birmingham Phoenix’s chance of winning: 43%
- Northern Superchargers’ chance of winning: 57%
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Betting Tips
Northern Superchargers to over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Northern Superchargers are coming from a win in the competition. Their opening partnership is facing inconsistency in the competition. The team’s opening order revolves around Ollie Robinson, Matthew Short and Graham Clark who average at 15.00, 12.00 & 19.25 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 41, 21, 16 & 0 before their first dismissal in the next game. They will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Birmingham Phoenix’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Northern Superchargers
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Toss Prediction
There is good pace and bounce on the surface, and fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is a high-scoring venue, and we have seen sides put up big scores here. The big ground allows the spinners to toss the ball up, and they have done well at this venue. The side that wins the toss in this game would like to bat first and take advantage of the flat surface.
Weather Report
There are no predictions for rain in Birmingham on August 6. The temperature will remain below 21 degrees Celsius and the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Northern Superchargers Player List
Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Oliver Robinson
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Wicket-keeper
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Graham Clark
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Batter
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Matthew Short
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Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Batter
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Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
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All-rounder
|
Jordan Clark
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All-rounder
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Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
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Ben Dwarshuis
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Bowler
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Matthew Potts
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Bowler
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Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Recent Form
Northern Superchargers are doing very well in the competition currently. They have won three games in a row. They batted well in the last game and posted 167 runs in the game. The team will be confident with their squad in the next outing against Birmingham Phoenix.
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Rishi Patel, James Fuller, Tom Helm
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
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Batter
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Aneurin Donald
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Wicket-keeper
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Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
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Dan Mousley
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Batter
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Moeen Ali
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All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
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Batter
|
Benny Howell
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All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Recent Form
Birmingham Phoenix are coming from a loss here. The bowlers leaked too many runs in the game. The batters could not chase the target successfully in the game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.
Northern Superchargers won- 1
Birmingham Phoenix won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds
Birmingham Phoenix clashed against Southern Brave in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Southern Brave scored 169/2 in the game. It was a pretty horrible bowling show from the team. Sean Abbott and Benny Howell picked a wicket each in the game. Chasing the target, Ben Duckett smashed 92 runs in the game while the others dismissed out pretty early in the game. Birmingham scored 137/9, losing the game by 32 runs.
Northern Superchargers went against Manchester Originals in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 167/5 in the game batting first. Graham Clark posted 33 runs from the top order. Harry Brook smashed 58 runs in the game while Adam Hose chipped in 29 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Manchester Originals scored 153/6, losing the game by 14 runs. Ben Dwarshuis and Mitchell Santner picked 2 wickets each in the game. Northern Superchargers are having a good run and will be excited to win their next game as well.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers
Nicholas Pooran dismissed out for 9 runs in the last game. However, the batter has been a huge asset for the team in the competition. He has wrapped in 146 runs in 4 games at an average of 48.66. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Ben Duckett to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix
Ben Duckett is a hard-hitter in the team. He has amassed 113 runs in 2 games at an average of 56.50. He has a strike rate of over 161 and will be expected to bat well in the next game. He scored 92 runs in the last game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers
Mitchell Santner to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers
Mitchell Santner is a terrific bowler in the team. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be confident coming into the next game. Santner will be the top bowler in the next game.
Tim Southee to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix
Tim Southee is the team’s best bowler. He has picked a total of 5 wickets in 4 games and maintains an economy rate of 6.67. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will be thrilled to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers
Birmingham Phoenix to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Northern Superchargers to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch