BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction BIR 43 % Chance of Winning NOS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix will meet in the 19th game of the Men’s Hundred 2024. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 6, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix faced more losses than wins in the previous season. They started this season with a loss but went on to win the next two games. The team lost their latest fixture against Southern Brave. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.857. The team shall look to return in the competition with a win.

Northern Superchargers may have started their campaign with a loss, but they did not look back after that. They registered three wins in a row and found themselves at a good spot in the points table. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at 2nd place. They are coming from a fantastic win against Manchester Originals. The team will be expected to play well in the next game and continue their winning streak.

Birmingham Phoenix’s chance of winning: 43%

Northern Superchargers’ chance of winning: 57%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Betting Tips

Northern Superchargers to over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Northern Superchargers are coming from a win in the competition. Their opening partnership is facing inconsistency in the competition. The team’s opening order revolves around Ollie Robinson, Matthew Short and Graham Clark who average at 15.00, 12.00 & 19.25 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 41, 21, 16 & 0 before their first dismissal in the next game. They will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Northern Superchargers 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Toss Prediction

There is good pace and bounce on the surface, and fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham. It is a high-scoring venue, and we have seen sides put up big scores here. The big ground allows the spinners to toss the ball up, and they have done well at this venue. The side that wins the toss in this game would like to bat first and take advantage of the flat surface.

Weather Report

There are no predictions for rain in Birmingham on August 6. The temperature will remain below 21 degrees Celsius and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Matthew Short Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Adam Hose Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Northern Superchargers Recent Form

Northern Superchargers are doing very well in the competition currently. They have won three games in a row. They batted well in the last game and posted 167 runs in the game. The team will be confident with their squad in the next outing against Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Rishi Patel, James Fuller, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter Dan Mousley Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Louis Kimber All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Recent Form

Birmingham Phoenix are coming from a loss here. The bowlers leaked too many runs in the game. The batters could not chase the target successfully in the game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Northern Superchargers won- 1

Birmingham Phoenix won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix clashed against Southern Brave in their last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Southern Brave scored 169/2 in the game. It was a pretty horrible bowling show from the team. Sean Abbott and Benny Howell picked a wicket each in the game. Chasing the target, Ben Duckett smashed 92 runs in the game while the others dismissed out pretty early in the game. Birmingham scored 137/9, losing the game by 32 runs.

Northern Superchargers went against Manchester Originals in the last game. Northern Superchargers scored 167/5 in the game batting first. Graham Clark posted 33 runs from the top order. Harry Brook smashed 58 runs in the game while Adam Hose chipped in 29 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Manchester Originals scored 153/6, losing the game by 14 runs. Ben Dwarshuis and Mitchell Santner picked 2 wickets each in the game. Northern Superchargers are having a good run and will be excited to win their next game as well.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for Northern Superchargers

Nicholas Pooran dismissed out for 9 runs in the last game. However, the batter has been a huge asset for the team in the competition. He has wrapped in 146 runs in 4 games at an average of 48.66. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Ben Duckett to be the top batter for Birmingham Phoenix

Ben Duckett is a hard-hitter in the team. He has amassed 113 runs in 2 games at an average of 56.50. He has a strike rate of over 161 and will be expected to bat well in the next game. He scored 92 runs in the last game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be the top bowler for Northern Superchargers

Mitchell Santner is a terrific bowler in the team. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be confident coming into the next game. Santner will be the top bowler in the next game.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for Birmingham Phoenix

Tim Southee is the team’s best bowler. He has picked a total of 5 wickets in 4 games and maintains an economy rate of 6.67. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will be thrilled to bowl well in the next game.