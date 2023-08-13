BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction BIR 40 % Chance of Winning OVA 60 % Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix will take on Oval Invincibles in the 19th match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, August 13. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition Birmingham Phoenix finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches. Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Oval Invincibles are the favourites to beat Birmingham Phoenix in their upcoming match. They are one of the only two teams to not win a single match so far in the men’s Hundred 2023. Birmingham, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the 8-team points table. Oval Invincibles batting unit consisting of Jason Roya, Will Jacks, Sam Billings and Heinrish Klaasen, their star all-rounders Sam Curran and Sunil Narine, and a bowling a pace unit which has chipped in beautifully has done beautifully well. The Birmingham unit is in tatters. Ben Duckett, who has scored 69 runs in the tournament so far, is their leading run-scorer. Benny Howell is their only bowler who has picked more than two wickets. In all probability, Invincibles will beat Birmingham comprehensively.

BP chances of winning - 40%

OI chances of winning - 60%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Moeen Ali was part of the CSK team which won their fifth IPL title this year. He came out of retirement recently to contribute handsomely in England Ashes 2023. He played his first match of the season against Manchester Originals on Monday but could score just one off 2 balls. He did not bowl. In the second match he scored 17 off 13 balls and one wicket for 15 runs in 20 balls. The veteran cricketer is expected to deliver big against Invincibles.

Sam Curran continues to be the key figure for Oval Invincibles. In the last match against Northern Superchargers, he scored 24 runs off 12 runs and also picked the wickets of Tom Banton and Harry Brook.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

In the last match of the men's Hundred played at Edgbaston, Birmingham opted to bat first but lost against Welsh Fire by six wickets. Manchester Originals elected to bat first and won the match by 79 runs in the second-last. Birmingham Phoenix elected to field first in the third-last match but lost to Northern Superchargers by 32 runs.

Weather Report

Minimal chances of rain in Birmingham on Sunday. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent, while the high temperature will hover around 19 degree celsius with a humidity level of 66 percent. Wind speed will be close to 19 km/h.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali (CAP) All-rounder Jamie Smith (WK) WK-Batter Chris Benjamin Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Ben Howell All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix lost their last match against Welsh Fire by six wickets. They lost their second-last match against Manchester Originals by 49 runs. Their third-last match was abandoned, while the first match of the season against Northern Superchargers ended without a result due to rain interruption. The side has lost two of their last four matches and won only one during the period.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Coxx Batter Tom Curram All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles won their last match against Northern Superchargers by nine runs. They defeated Manchester Originals in their second-last match by 94 runs. Their third-last match against Welsh Fire ended in a thrilling tie. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

The two teams have played two times against each other. Birmingham Phoenix have lost both of them.

Matches: 2

Birmingham Phoenix won: 2

Oval Invincibles won: 0

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be under 21.5

The Birmingham Phoenix opening pair has failed to impress so far. After opting to open with Will Smeed and Jacob Bethell in the first match, they are now opening with Smeed and Ben Duckett instead. The pair partnered for 20 runs in their first outing together and 30 in the second. However, the challenge against Oval Invincibles will be stiff. Their bowling unit consisting of Spencer Johnson, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Nathan Sowter, Sunil Narine are on fire. They bundled out Manchester for 92 in their previous match. Nine bowlers are jointly occupying the first and second spots in the list of highest wicket-takers in the competition so far. Three of them are from Oval Invincibles. Smeed and Duckett could find it difficult to score 21 runs together against them.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Top Team Batter

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone got starts in both the matches but he has failed to capitalise on them. He scored 27 runs in the first match before scoring 28 against Welsh Fire in his last outing. He emerged as his side's leading run-scorer against a side which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey. He would again be expected to score big against Oval Invincibles.

Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 30-year-old batter has scored 5627 runs at an average of 28.85 and a strike rate of 145.96 in 230 T20 matches.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

Just like we predicted, Heinrich Klaasen has come out all guns blazing in his two last outings. He scored 46 off 22 balls in his last outing against Northern Superchargers. In his second-last match against Manchester Originals, he scored 60 off 27 balls to guide his team to a thumping 94-run win. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter failed in his first match, managing to score just one off three. In the second match against Welsh Fire, he scored 18 off 16. Now that he is back in form once again, Klaasen would be a major threat for Birmingham in the upcoming match.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 160 T20 matches and scored 3448 runs at an average of 31.92 and a strike rate of 145.05. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Top bowler

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023 and would now be aiming to make an impact for Birmingham Phoenix. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 156 wickets in 144 T20 matches at an average of 24.90 and an economy rate of 8.23. He did not turn up for the first three games but should turn up for the fourth game.

Sunil Narine to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Sunil Narine picked the crucial wicket of David Wiese at a crucial juncture in the last match for his side. Narine was the most effective bowler for Oval Invincibles bowling unit in his second-last outing against Manchester Originals on Wednesday. He picked three wickets for just 12 runs off 20 balls. In his first outing against London Spirit, Sunil Narine picked 2/14 in 20 balls and played a crucial role to give a winning start in the campaign to his team. The West Indies star is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament at the moment.

The veteran bowler, who is currently the second-most highest wicket-taker in the tournament, would be aiming to make an impact in the big match against Manchester. The off-spinner played six matches last season and picked 11 wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6.05. He was recently part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LKR) in the MLC 2023. He picked four wickets from five matches. Overall, he has featured in 472 T20 matches and picked 515 wickets at an average of 21.20.