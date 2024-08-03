BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction

BIR

42%

Chance of Winning

SBR

58%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.68
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.748
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Great Britain

Edgbaston

Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave will square off against each other in the 13th Match of the Men’s Hundred competition 2024, at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 3, 2024 (Saturday), at 7:30 PM IST. Both sides have found themselves on the same level after three games each in the ongoing league, with two wins and one loss each.

Facts:

  • Ben Duckett has 4571 runs in the shortest format of the game, which came at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 137.68.
  • Kieron Pollard has 13000 runs in T20s, which has come at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 150.63.
  • Chris Jordan is one of the most consistent performers, with 389 wickets that came at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 8.61.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Despite starting the tournament in the most disappointing way possible, Birmingham Phoenix have managed to come back to winning ways in a majestic fashion - ensuring two consecutive wins. Jacob Bethell is at the center of batting resurgence whereas Adam Milne and Dan Mousely have ensured that other bowlers hardly had to bother.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave, riding on the success of Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, and Leus du Plooy didn’t really have to fight a big battle. After faltering in the second game, they rolled over Manchester Originals on Wednesday and seem very well poised to face the challenges posed by Birmingham Phoenix at the latter’s home den of Edgbaston.

BRP’s chance of winning is 42%

SOB’s chance of winning is 58%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Betting Tips

If you’re serious about making money from this volatile market, be sure you have enough stake on Alex Davies. The Southern Brave wicket-keeper is doing everything in his ability to help his side. You can also have enough stake on Chris Jordan too, knowing the pacer has had a history of delivering in the shortest format of the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 19.5

1.85
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Total Wickets Over 12.5

1.85
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Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 46 matches since January 2021, in which the batting first and bowling first teams have won almost equal numbers of matches - 22 and 23 respectively. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 170/6.

Weather Report

There is a high probability of this match being hampered by rain, with the Accuweather suggesting a precipitation chance of 29%. There is also a heavy cloud cover of 76% - which may ensure the match is entirely washed out.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Rishi Patel, James Fuller, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett

Batter

Aneurin Donald

Wicket-keeper

Liam Livingstone

Batter

Dan Mousley

Batter

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

Jacob Bethell

Batter

Benny Howell

All-rounder

Louis Kimber

All-rounder

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Adam Milne

Bowler

Tim Southee

Bowler

Birmingham Phoneix Team Form

After terribly losing the opening game to defending champions Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoneix have won the next two games against London Spirit and Trent Rockets.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Alex Davies

Wicket-keeper

James Coles

Batter

Leus du Plooy

Batter

Laurie Evans

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

Bowler

Craig Overton

Bowler

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Danny Briggs

Bowler

Tymal Mills

Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have won two matches in three games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. The only loss in the tournament has come against Northern Superchargers in their second game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head

Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave have played against each other four times in the past, with both sides winning two games each.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

James Vince and Alex Davies are two wonderful batters, who have had a great history of complementing each other. Even though they hadn’t opened together, as a pair, they have averaged 29.01 - a stunning record. Since 2023, they have a partnership average of 31.74, which adds a facet to their overall performance. So what’re you waiting for?

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave

Great Britain

Edgbaston, null

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Birmingham Phoenix

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2.10
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Southern Brave

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.68
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1.748
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Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Batters

Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ben Duckett has 4571 runs in the shortest format of the game, which came at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 137.68. In the process, he has already amassed 27 half-centuries, which tells you having him as one of the best performer makes sense. So what’re you waiting for?

Kieron Pollard to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kieron Pollard is one to have ever graced the game and it’s not a surprise how he has 13000 runs in T20s, which has come at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 150.63. His 59 half-centuries and one century makes you believe betting on the veteran Windies batter is a good decision.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Birmingham Phoenix’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adam Milne is a very utility bowler in T20s and in the ongoing Hundred, he has maintained that sense of equanimity. With 199 wickets to show against his name in T20s, Milne makes him a valuable commodity. He has an average of 24.05 at an economy rate of 7.92, hence, I’ve no doubt that he will come good in the next clash.

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What Chris Jordan can do in T20s is never in doubt. He is one of the most consistent performers, with 389 wickets that came at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 8.61. His strike rate of 18.9 is a testament to how good he has been in the last 16 years. So you’ve your pick ready.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Southern Brave

Definitely putting the money on Southern Brave, despite this being Birmingham Phoneix’s home ground. Southern Brave, led by effervescent James Vince, are one of the strongest teams in the league this year, with all bases covered. On the bowling front, they are very well-structured, with Craig Overton helping Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan. So there shouldn’t be any doubt about their viability and be sure that you’re putting enough money on them.

BRP to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)

SOB to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

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