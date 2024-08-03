BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction
BIR
42%
Chance of Winning
SBR
58%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Ben Duckett has 4571 runs in the shortest format of the game, which came at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 137.68.
- Kieron Pollard has 13000 runs in T20s, which has come at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 150.63.
- Chris Jordan is one of the most consistent performers, with 389 wickets that came at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 8.61.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning
Despite starting the tournament in the most disappointing way possible, Birmingham Phoenix have managed to come back to winning ways in a majestic fashion - ensuring two consecutive wins. Jacob Bethell is at the center of batting resurgence whereas Adam Milne and Dan Mousely have ensured that other bowlers hardly had to bother.
Meanwhile, Southern Brave, riding on the success of Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, and Leus du Plooy didn’t really have to fight a big battle. After faltering in the second game, they rolled over Manchester Originals on Wednesday and seem very well poised to face the challenges posed by Birmingham Phoenix at the latter’s home den of Edgbaston.
BRP’s chance of winning is 42%
SOB’s chance of winning is 58%
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Betting Tips
If you’re serious about making money from this volatile market, be sure you have enough stake on Alex Davies. The Southern Brave wicket-keeper is doing everything in his ability to help his side. You can also have enough stake on Chris Jordan too, knowing the pacer has had a history of delivering in the shortest format of the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction
The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 46 matches since January 2021, in which the batting first and bowling first teams have won almost equal numbers of matches - 22 and 23 respectively. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 170/6.
Weather Report
There is a high probability of this match being hampered by rain, with the Accuweather suggesting a precipitation chance of 29%. There is also a heavy cloud cover of 76% - which may ensure the match is entirely washed out.
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali (c), Jacob Bethell , Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Rishi Patel, James Fuller, Tom Helm
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoneix Team Form
After terribly losing the opening game to defending champions Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoneix have won the next two games against London Spirit and Trent Rockets.
Southern Brave Player List
James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Coles
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Craig Overton
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Team Form
Southern Brave have won two matches in three games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. The only loss in the tournament has come against Northern Superchargers in their second game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head
Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave have played against each other four times in the past, with both sides winning two games each.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Betting Odds
Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
James Vince and Alex Davies are two wonderful batters, who have had a great history of complementing each other. Even though they hadn’t opened together, as a pair, they have averaged 29.01 - a stunning record. Since 2023, they have a partnership average of 31.74, which adds a facet to their overall performance. So what’re you waiting for?
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Batters
Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)
Ben Duckett has 4571 runs in the shortest format of the game, which came at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 137.68. In the process, he has already amassed 27 half-centuries, which tells you having him as one of the best performer makes sense. So what’re you waiting for?
Kieron Pollard to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kieron Pollard is one to have ever graced the game and it’s not a surprise how he has 13000 runs in T20s, which has come at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 150.63. His 59 half-centuries and one century makes you believe betting on the veteran Windies batter is a good decision.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers
Adam Milne to be Birmingham Phoenix’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Adam Milne is a very utility bowler in T20s and in the ongoing Hundred, he has maintained that sense of equanimity. With 199 wickets to show against his name in T20s, Milne makes him a valuable commodity. He has an average of 24.05 at an economy rate of 7.92, hence, I’ve no doubt that he will come good in the next clash.
Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)
What Chris Jordan can do in T20s is never in doubt. He is one of the most consistent performers, with 389 wickets that came at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 8.61. His strike rate of 18.9 is a testament to how good he has been in the last 16 years. So you’ve your pick ready.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave
BRP to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
SOB to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch