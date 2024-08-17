BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction BIR 53 % Chance of Winning SBR 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Eliminator encounter of the Men’s Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave will lock horns with each other at the Kennington Oval, London, on August 17, 2024 (Saturday), at 10:30 PM IST. The winner of the encounter will take on Oval Invincibles in the grand finale on Sunday at the Lord's, London.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

You don’t win six out of the eight encounters purely by luck. There has to be a massive element of hard work involved, which Birmingham Phoneix showed in plenty. Across the tournament, they lost only a couple of matches - that too, Oval and Southern Brave - two other teams in the knockout round. With such a domineering record this season, you can be sure of the impact that they have shown this year.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave weren’t too weak either. While the last game against Welsh Fire were abandoned due to rain, they finished in the third position. The James Vince-led side had showcased a fantastic bowling performance throughout the season and their batters too were right on the money. So expect them to turn up the fight and be at their best in the upcoming clash.

BRP’s chance of winning is 53%

SOB’s chance of winning is 47%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Betting Tips

There are plenty of good bets to take here. First of all - James Vince. What a crazy run of form he is in at the moment. Betting on Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan is a given. There shouldn’t be any doubt regarding that. What makes it an even better exercise is the fact that the likes of Moeen Ali and Adam Milne can provide an excellent return on investment.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 47 matches since January 2021, and in those games, captains have shown an uncanny bias towards bowling first, having done it 41 times. The average first-innings score at the venue has been 157/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 175/6.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is predicted in London for the Eliminator match. The chance of precipitation is around 57% in the evening, and cloud cover is above 90%.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Rishi Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoneix Team Form

Birmingham Phoneix won six games and lost a couple of games in the league to finish second on the points table. They are a very good side who know how to win games, which was on show in the last four league games, which they won on the bounce.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave won five and lost a couple of games, but their last league game against Welsh Fire was abandoned due to rain. Welsh Fire are a pretty good side and will not allow Southern Brave to hanker on.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head

Southern Brave have a very good record against Birmingham Phoneix, having won four out of the five matches comfortably. Earlier this season, Southern Brave won by 32 runs at Edgbaston.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

While Southern Brave’s main strength lies in their bowling, their batting has shown enough glimpses of taking anyone by the scruff of their necks. While James Vince is in terrific form, Alex Davies has been a massive support for them too. Five out of seven times have they satisfied this market, including the last four completed games. That makes it even more solid for us.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Great Britain Kennington Oval, null Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Batters

Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Moeen Ali is one of the most accomplished batters in T20 cricket, scoring 6790 runs at an average of 24.69 at a strike rate of 140.5. He has 34 half-centuries and three centuries in the process, making himself an indispensable figure in the Birmingham side. With such a batter in the ranks, there is no need to look around.

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince is in between some supernatural run of form, having scored 357 runs at an average of 59.5 and a strike rate of 148.8 in the ongoing Men’s Hundred 2024. In eight gigs, he has managed four half-centuries, which provides a solid base for Southern Brave to work upon. In his career, Vince has 11091 runs at an average of 31.96 - then what are you doubtful about?

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Surely Adam Milne can be as effective as Tim Southee. Well, yeah. The Kiwi pacer has picked 206 wickets at an average of 23.7 and a strike rate of 18 in his career, whereas in 2024 Hundred alone, he has picked nine wickets at an average of 21.2. He has a strike rate of 16.1, which tells you betting on Milne is a good idea.

Jofra Archer to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The question is never about whether Jofra Archer can deliver or not. The ability is the last thing anyone will question in Archer’s story. He already has 188 wickets in his T20 career at an average of 22.9 and an economy rate of 7.7. Even in Hundred 2024, Archer is showing signs of returning to form by picking six wickets at an average of 27.2. That itself is a good enough validation of why we know Archer will be at the forefront of ensuring Brave remains heavily in contention.