BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction BIR 43 % Chance of Winning TRER 57 % Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix will take on Trent Rockets in the seventh match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday, August 5. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition Birmingham Phoenix finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches. Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title.

Facts Birmingham Phoenix has lost each of their last two home games at Edgbaston.

Moeen Ali top-scored with 52 off 28 for Phoenix in their last meeting against Trent Rockets.

Sam Hain has scored 63 runs for Trent Rockets in the first match and is the leading run-scorer of the tournament after match 4.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Defending champions Trent Rockets would once again walk in the match against Birmingham Phoenix as the favourites. Birmingham's first match of the season against Northern Superchargers ended without a result but their 62-ball outing in the middle highlighted the vulnerability they face in case Liam Livingstone and captain Moeen Ali are not available. They were reduced to 84/5 before rain played spoilsport. Chris Woakes was also one big name missing and the side would be hoping for the trio to feature in the eleven in their second game.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, posted a decent 133/8 against Souther Brave despite contributions from Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan. Sam Hain emerged as the match-winner for them with 63 off 39. The absence of Rashid Khan would hurt them throughout the tournament but the bowlers also chipped in nicely to bundle out Brave to 127 off 99 balls. The Brave batting unit consisted of Devon Conway, Finn Allen, James Vince and Tim David.

Considering the aforementioned facts, Trent Rockets have a high chance of winning their match against Birmingham Phoenix.

BP chances of winning - 43%

TR chances of winning - 57%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Moeen Ali was part of the CSK team which won their fifth IPL title this year. He came out of retirement recently to contribute handsomely in England Ashes 2023. He was the key figure on the final day of the fifth Test as England salvaged a 2-2 draw. High on confidence, Moeen Ali can emerge as the biggest impact player for Birmingham Phoenix.

In a team consisting of Munro, Malan and Hales, Sam Hain emerged as the leading run-scorer for Trent Rockets in the first match against Southern Brave. He scored match-winning 63 off just 39 balls. Another high-scoring innings would be expected from him on Saturday.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

In the last match of the men's Hundred played at Edgbaston, Manchester Originals elected to bat first and won the match by 79 runs. Birmingham Phoenix elected to field first in the second-last match but lost to Northern Superchargers by 32 runs. The home side elected to field first in the third-last match as well. They won the match by seven wickets.

Weather Report

Extremely high changes of rain in Birmingham with a precipitation level of 100 percent. With a humidity level close to 90 percent, the high temperature in Birmingham will go up to 16 degree celsius. The wind speed in Birmingham will hover around 24 km/h on Saturday.

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali (CAP) All-rounder Jamie Smith (WK) WK-Batter Chris Benjamin Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Ben Howell All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix's first match of the season against Northern Superchargers ended without a result due to rain interruption. They won their last match of the previous season by one wicket against London Spirit. In their third-lost match, Birmingham Phoenix faced a 79-run defeat against Manchester Originals. They won their fourth-last match against Oval Invincibles by 10 runs. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches (excluding the one without result).

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Southern Brave. They have won four of their last five matches including the The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 final.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

The two teams have played four times against each other. Phoenix have come on top four times.

Matches: 4

Birmingham Phoenix won: 3

Trent Rockets won: 1

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 18.5

Trent Rockets scoring over 18.5 runs before the fall of the first wicket is a high probability. The reason is quite simple and obvious. The team boasts of a lethal opening pair in Dawid Malan and Alex Hales. In their first outing of the season against Southern Brave, they failed to score big but managed to post 19 runs together.

Both were among the top-five run-getters in the men's Hundred 2022. While Malan finished at top with 377 runs, Hales was fifth on the list with 259 runs at an average of 28.77. Malan also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. Hales also smashed 328 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 140.77. Birmingham Phoenix does not boast of a very lethal bowling unit and the star duo should make a rampaging start to their side in their upcoming clash.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top Team Batter

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 29-year-old batter has scored 5572 runs at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 146.24 in 228 T20 matches. He did not play in the first match but is very likely to turn up for the second game.

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. Malan failed to get going in the first match of the tournament and scored just 11 runs off 12 balls but would aim a strong comeback against Phoenix.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most. Overall, he has played a total of 309 T20 matches and scored 8568 runs at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 130.17.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Top bowler

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023 and would now be aiming to make an impact for Birmingham Phoenix. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 156 wickets in 144 T20 matches at an average of 24.90 and an economy rate of 8.23. He did not turn up for the first game but should turn up for the second game.

Daniel Sams to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

The Australian pacer picked three wickets for 26 runs off 20 balls in the first match of the season against Southern Brave. Recently, he finished as the fourth joint-highest wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast 2023. The left-arm pacer picked 25 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 8.40. With momentum on his side, the Australian would be hoping for a good outing against Phoenix. Overall, he has featured in 141 T20 matches and picked 170 wickets at an average of 24.38 and an economy rate of 8.73.