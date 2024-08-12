BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction BIR 53 % Chance of Winning TRER 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.889 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets will fight in the 28th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the former’s home ground of Edgbaston, on August 12, 2024 (Monday) in their bid to secure the Eliminator position of the tournament. While Birmingham Phoenix have four wins from six games in the ongoing tournament so far, Trent Rockets have three wins and three losses.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoneix have rarely dropped a game in the Hundred this year. Led by Moeen Ali, they have been effervescent in their approach, knowing exactly when to strike and how to bat long. In a fragile tournament like the Hundred, it has been a very good path to take - and the Phoniex would aim to continue doing the same in the upcoming games as well.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets have blown hot and cold. The likes of Alex Hales and Rashid Khan have done well to ensure things are more stoic in their way but others haven’t been able to match that standard. For example, the Rockets are on a different plane altogether when it comes to batting first but chasing has caught them off guard more often than not.

BRP’s chance of winning is 53%

TRT’s chance of winning is 47%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Tips

If you just bet on Rashid Khan to take a lot of wickets in the upcoming clash, you’d be sorted. Alex Hales is back in form, and leaving him out of the stack doesn’t seem like a great idea. Similarly, there’s a great earning potential if you bet on Moeen Ali, whose current form is really good. On the same line, there’s a lot of opportunity for us to make money by betting on Tim Southee and Adam Milne.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Edgbaston has hosted 56 T20 matches, with the batting first team having a clear dominance at the venue with 36 wins. The average first-innings score during the period is 166, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 176/6. Batters have averaged 21.1 during the same time whereas the balls per dismissal has grown to 15.4.

Weather Report

Edgbaston hasn’t seen much rain in the last three days, and the same will continue on Monday as well. The chance of precipitation is only 11% during the match time, whereas some thunderstorms are predicted early on in the day.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Rishi Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

Birmingham Phoneix Team Form

Birmingham Phoneix have four wins and a couple of losses in six games so far in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the net run rate hovering around +0.283. They are currently in the fourth position on the points table.

Trent Rockets Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Alex Hales Batter Adam Lyth Batter Sam Hain Batter Rovman Powell Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets are on and off when it comes to putting on their best avatar, and hence, now, they are sitting in fifth position with six points from six games. Their best shot of making it to the next stage is to win the next two games, which would reduce Birmingham Phoenix’s chances of qualifying for the next round.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Head-To-Head

Birmingham Phoenix have a wood over Trent Rockets overall in the Men’s Hundred, winning four out of the six encounters so far.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be over 19.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The decision to open with Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett has been a gamechanger for Birmingham Phoneix as the strategic move has paid off brilliantly in the last two matches. Moeen boasts a strong record when opening the innings, averaging 32, making it a smart decision to keep him at the top with Ben Duckett.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Edgbaston, null Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Best Batters

Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Moeen Ali is coming off from two consecutive half-centuries and is likely to maintain that momentum going forward. The England all-rounder has amassed 6771 runs in his T20 career, including 34 half-centuries and three centuries. His impressive balls per dismissal ratio of 17.5 adds to his T20 average of 24.71 - giving him an imposing look.

Alex Hales to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

Alex Hales is undoubtedly one of the finest batters in T20 cricket, with an impressive tally of 12943 runs at an average of 29.69 and a strike rate of 145.5. With 82 half-centuries and six centuries to his name, he has proven to be an invaluable asset to his team. The Nottinghamshire batter also boasts a balls per dismissal ratio of 20.4, so betting on him becomes a mandate.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Best Bowlers

Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

New Zealand's Tim Southee is a timeless workhorse in the T20 arena, having claimed a remarkable 327 wickets throughout his career, maintaining an average of 24.1 and an economy rate of 8.1. His strike rate of 17.8 ranks among the best in the sport, making him a player you can confidently bet on in this market.

Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

There's no need to elaborate on Rashid Khan's impact in T20 cricket. The Afghanistan skipper has taken 607 wickets, boasting an average of 18.2 and an impressive economy rate of 6.5. In the current Men’s Hundred competition, he has already claimed nine wickets, at an average of 16.00 and an economy rate of 7.8. So, what are you waiting for?