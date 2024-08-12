BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction
BIR
53%
Chance of Winning
TRER
47%
Great Britain
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Moeen Ali has amassed 6771 runs in his T20 career, including 34 half-centuries and three centuries.
- New Zealand's Tim Southee has claimed a remarkable 327 wickets throughout his career, maintaining an average of 24.1 and an economy rate of 8.1.
- Rashid Khan has taken 607 wickets, boasting an average of 18.2 and an impressive economy rate of 6.5 in T20s.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoneix have rarely dropped a game in the Hundred this year. Led by Moeen Ali, they have been effervescent in their approach, knowing exactly when to strike and how to bat long. In a fragile tournament like the Hundred, it has been a very good path to take - and the Phoniex would aim to continue doing the same in the upcoming games as well.
On the other hand, Trent Rockets have blown hot and cold. The likes of Alex Hales and Rashid Khan have done well to ensure things are more stoic in their way but others haven’t been able to match that standard. For example, the Rockets are on a different plane altogether when it comes to batting first but chasing has caught them off guard more often than not.
BRP’s chance of winning is 53%
TRT’s chance of winning is 47%
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Tips
If you just bet on Rashid Khan to take a lot of wickets in the upcoming clash, you’d be sorted. Alex Hales is back in form, and leaving him out of the stack doesn’t seem like a great idea. Similarly, there’s a great earning potential if you bet on Moeen Ali, whose current form is really good. On the same line, there’s a lot of opportunity for us to make money by betting on Tim Southee and Adam Milne.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trent Rockets Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2021, Edgbaston has hosted 56 T20 matches, with the batting first team having a clear dominance at the venue with 36 wins. The average first-innings score during the period is 166, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 176/6. Batters have averaged 21.1 during the same time whereas the balls per dismissal has grown to 15.4.
Weather Report
Edgbaston hasn’t seen much rain in the last three days, and the same will continue on Monday as well. The chance of precipitation is only 11% during the match time, whereas some thunderstorms are predicted early on in the day.
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Rishi Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoneix Team Form
Birmingham Phoneix have four wins and a couple of losses in six games so far in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the net run rate hovering around +0.283. They are currently in the fourth position on the points table.
Trent Rockets Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, John Turner, Adam Lyth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets are on and off when it comes to putting on their best avatar, and hence, now, they are sitting in fifth position with six points from six games. Their best shot of making it to the next stage is to win the next two games, which would reduce Birmingham Phoenix’s chances of qualifying for the next round.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Head-To-Head
Birmingham Phoenix have a wood over Trent Rockets overall in the Men’s Hundred, winning four out of the six encounters so far.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds
Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be over 19.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
The decision to open with Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett has been a gamechanger for Birmingham Phoneix as the strategic move has paid off brilliantly in the last two matches. Moeen boasts a strong record when opening the innings, averaging 32, making it a smart decision to keep him at the top with Ben Duckett.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
Great Britain
Edgbaston, null
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Best Batters
Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)
Moeen Ali is coming off from two consecutive half-centuries and is likely to maintain that momentum going forward. The England all-rounder has amassed 6771 runs in his T20 career, including 34 half-centuries and three centuries. His impressive balls per dismissal ratio of 17.5 adds to his T20 average of 24.71 - giving him an imposing look.
Alex Hales to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)
Alex Hales is undoubtedly one of the finest batters in T20 cricket, with an impressive tally of 12943 runs at an average of 29.69 and a strike rate of 145.5. With 82 half-centuries and six centuries to his name, he has proven to be an invaluable asset to his team. The Nottinghamshire batter also boasts a balls per dismissal ratio of 20.4, so betting on him becomes a mandate.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Best Bowlers
Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)
New Zealand's Tim Southee is a timeless workhorse in the T20 arena, having claimed a remarkable 327 wickets throughout his career, maintaining an average of 24.1 and an economy rate of 8.1. His strike rate of 17.8 ranks among the best in the sport, making him a player you can confidently bet on in this market.
Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)
There's no need to elaborate on Rashid Khan's impact in T20 cricket. The Afghanistan skipper has taken 607 wickets, boasting an average of 18.2 and an impressive economy rate of 6.5. In the current Men’s Hundred competition, he has already claimed nine wickets, at an average of 16.00 and an economy rate of 7.8. So, what are you waiting for?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Birmingham Phoenix
BRP to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
TRT to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch