LON (London Spirit) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction LON 57 % Chance of Winning MAN 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two of the worst teams in the Men’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit and Manchester Originals, will lock horns with each other at the Lord's, London, on August 9, 2024 (Friday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Manchester Originals are the wooden spooners in the tournament, having lost all five games, London Spirit have won one and lost four so far in the league.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

What would you want to say about London Spirit? Everything about them before the tournament oozed class but they frittered away as soon as the matches began. The likes of Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, and Liam Dawson haven’t retained the same level of dominance through their performances.

However, the story of Manchester Originals is even more debilitating. Losing five out of five games, the Originals are at the bottom of the table without any hope of salving their campaign. The franchise have pinned hopes on the likes of Phil Salt, Sikandar Raza, and Jamie Overton but has been handed some really disappointing results.

LNS’s chance of winning is 57%

MNO’s chance of winning is 43%

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London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Betting Tips

Bet big on Phil Salt. For everything that is wrong with Manchester Originals, he is still their best bet to get them out of jail. Matthew Hurst announced his arrival with a half-century against Oval Invincibles in the last encounter and this can be repeated once again in the upcoming clash. Liam Dawson and Nathan Ellis hold the key to London Spirit’s bowling success - and they are very much capable of doing that.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Lord’s has hosted 34 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 20 games compared to 11 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score in this time frame is 164/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 175/6.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts a 21% chance of precipitation in London on match day, so there’s a strong chance that rain will impact the match.

London Spirits Player List

Keaton Jennings, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Wicket-keeper Ollie Pope Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

London Spirits have been a great disappointment in the ongoing season of the Hundred, having won just one match so far. The failure of established names like Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell has massively contributed to the cause.

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c & wk), Matthew Hurst, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Josh Hull, Mitchell Stanley, Sonny Baker, Thomas Aspinwall

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Matthew Hurst Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Max Holden Batter Paul Walter Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have lost all five games in the ongoing Hundred - a thoroughly disappointing performance from a side that made it to the finals of the 2023 edition.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Head-To-Head

London Spirit and Manchester Originals have faced each other four times in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the former winning two matches and Manchester have secured one win. One match ended without any result.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With Phil Salt now joined by Matthew Hurst—a new opening pair—things seem a little more poignant for Manchester. Individually, they have a solid opening record. While Hurst averages 64 as an opener, Salt averages 28.22 in the same position. Overall, they satiate the bid to win this market. Then what are you waiting for?

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Great Britain Lord's, null London Spirit Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Best Batters

Daniel Lawrence to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Daniel Lawrence has been a very utility performer in the shortest format of the sport, having scored 2760 runs at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 140.4. He has 18 half-centuries in the process, making him a very valuable player for any side he plays for. With all of that in control, there is no reason for us not to bet big on him.

Matthew Hurst to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Hurst may have been just 14-games-old on the circuit, but he has shown great temperament lately to become a better version. He already has an average of 32 and a strike rate of 143.1, including a half-century against Oval Invincibles in the last encounter. That keeps us perfectly poised for a better alternative in the next game.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Best Bowlers

Olly Stone to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Olly Stone has 101 T20 wickets at an average of 26.9 and a strike rate of 18.5. That he is good is never in doubt. The fact that he has an economy rate of 8.7 adds a new layer of positivity, emerging from this. In the ongoing league, he has an average of 22.3, which makes us believe that there’s a lot in favour of the bowler. Trust him to do well against the Manchester Originals.

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Scott Currie has taken the T20 world by storm recently and has already picked up over 50 wickets in his career. His average of 20.2 and strike rate of 14.1 tell us about the impact of a player who is ready to leap onto the big stage. While everyone in his team set-up is currently underperforming, we can bank on him to deliver for the side in the upcoming clash.