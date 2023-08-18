LON (London Spirit) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction LON 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Bet Now! London Spirit will take on Northern Superchargers in match number 24 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Lord's in London on Friday, August 18. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles. Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers are likely to beat London Spirit in their upcoming match of the men's Hundred 2023 season. Superchargers have lost their last two matches but they have the firepower to topple any team. The top three of Matthew Short, Tom Banton and Henry Brooks are young and very talented and have the potential to single-handedly win the match for their team. In the company of experienced Adam Hose, they are very likely to post a good total against a London bowling unit which is heavily relying on Daniel Worrall and Nathan Ellis.

Moreover, London batters have lacked consistency and Liam Livingstone continues to disappoint and is lacking confidence and motivation. Matthew Wade has also misfired and the same is the case with Adam Rossington. Tackling the bowling unit consisting of Reece Topley, Wayne Parnell, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson and Adil Rashid would not at all be easy for the seventh-ranked team in the 8-team table.

LS chances of winning - 45%

NS chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Veteran London Spirit all-rounder Ravi Bopara is one of the key players for his team and his personal campaign would have a direct impact on the shape of the team. So far, Bopara has scored 30 runs from two innings and picked two wickets from two bowling innings.

Harry Brook is considered as a generational talent by many and he would look to step in the final stages of the tournament now. So far, he has managed to score only 87 runs in five matches at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 181.25.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at Lord's Oval Invincibles won the toss and elected to field first to beat London Spirit by three wickets. London Spirit opted to bowl in the second match but only 26 balls of play could be possible due to rain. In the last match here at this venue, Trent Rockets opted to bowl first but lost the match by two runs. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first on Friday.

Weather Report

High chances of rain in London on Friday. The match kicks off at 6:00 PM local time and AccuWeather has predicted rain during the period. The precipitation level during the period will hover around 50 percent and humidity close to 80 percent. The high temperature would go up to 21-22 degree celsius.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit lost their last match against Oval Invincibles by 2 runs. They won their second-last match against Trent Rockets by two runs. They lost their first match of the season against Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Their second match against Manchester Originals ended without a result due to rain. The side has won only one of their last five matches.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Harry Brook Batter Adam Hose Batter Tom Banton (WK) WK-Batter David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers lost their last match against Manchester Originals by 40 runs (DLS method). They suffered a defeat against Oval Invincbles by nine runs in their second-last match. They defeated Trent Rockets by three runs in their third-last match. They won their fourth-last match against Southern Brave by a massive 60-run margin. Overall, the side has lost two of their last five matches.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other and won a match each.

Matches: 2

London Spirit won: 1

Northern Superchargers: 1

NR: 0

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be over 18.5

Northern Superchargers opening pair of Tom Banton and Matthew Short have all the potential in the world to score over 18 runs inside the first deliveries. They partnered for 49 off 26 balls in their last match against Manchester. Despite Short getting out for a zero, they duo forge a 13-run partnership of 17 balls in the second-last match. The London bowling unit is relying heavily on Worrall and it is expected that Northern Superchargers will make full use of it and score over 18 runs together.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Team Batter

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley was in top form in the Ashes 2023 but he hasn't managed to emulate that in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for England in Ashes 2023. In his first outing in the men's Hundred 2023, he scored 30 off 15. In his second innings, he scored 19 off 21 balls. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 59 T20 matches and scored 1518 runs at an average of 29.19 and a strike rate of 140.81. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Adam Hose to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Adam Hose scored 41 runs off 19 balls in his second-last outing against Oval Invincibles. After four innings in the men's Hundred 2023, he has scored 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 151.06. Hose smashed 30 off 15 balls when he played last time against London Spirit.

Recently, he scored 397 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 145.95. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 3215 runs in 127 matches at an average of 31.21 and a strike rate of 144.36.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top bowler

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

Daniel Worrall has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for London in the ongoing season. He has picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 15.66 and an economy rate of 6.63. He picked two wickets for 23 runs in his second-last outing against Trent Rockets. The highlight of Worrall's bowling has been his knack of picking big wickets including that of Devon Conway and Phil Salt.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 74 T20 matches and picked 62 wickets at an average of 31.58 and an economy rate of 8.04.

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The left-arm pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023 at the moment. He has been in sublime form for Superchargers. The England international has picked ten wickets at an average of 12.70 in five matches at an economy rate of 8.46.

The 29-year-old picked three wickets for 29 runs in his last outing against Manchester Originals. Topley is playing for the first time after his injury in IPL 2023 and he is looking fresh and hungry. Overall, he has picked 188 wickets in 145 matches at an average of 21.40 and an economy rate of 8.20.