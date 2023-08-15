LON (London Spirit) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction OVA 42 % Chance of Winning LON 58 % Bet Now! London Spirit will take on Oval Invincibles in match number 21 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday, August 15. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles. Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are the current table toppers but they may just find it very difficult to get past London Spirit who defeated Trent Rockets by two runs in their thrilling last encounter. Star batter Zak Crawley got to bat for the first time and he scored 30 off 15 to give a flying start to his team before Dan Lawrence (93 off 49), Daryl Mitchell (21 off 17), and Ravi Bopara (25 off 23) capitalised. The side has a very good pace attack of domestic and international stars. Daniel Worrall, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, and Daryl Mitchell can give any opposition a run for their money.

There is no doubt that Oval Invincibles are a strong side and that is the reason why they are the current table-toppers. They suffered their first 41-run defeat against Birmingham Phoenix in their last match. The star-studded batting unit collapsed for 119 runs after leaking 160 against not an in-form Birmingham batting unit. The momentum on London's side and they would look to register their second win of the season.

LS chances of winning - 58%

OI chances of winning - 42%

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London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Veteran London Spirit all-rounder Ravi Bopara is one of the key players for his team and his personal campaign would have a direct impact on the shape of the team. So far, Bopara has scored 30 runs from two innings and picked two wickets from two bowling innings.

Sam Curran continues to be the key figure for Oval Invincibles. He is the younger version of what Bopra is to London. Curran has

scored 77 matches and picked three wickets in the tournament so far.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

Manchester Originals elected to field first but lost the match to Invincibles by 94 runs in the last match here at this venue. Welsh Fire opted to bat first in the first match which The Oval hosted in the ongoing men's The Hundred 2023. The thrilling match ended in a tie after Fire and Oval Invincibles scored 138 runs each. Home team Oval Invincibles elected to field first in the last match of the men's Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Very Low chances of rain in London on Tuesday. The precipitation level will be around 3 percent. The high temperature would reach 13. The humidity level will hover around 92 percent. The wind speed in London will be somewhere close to 6 km/h.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit won their last match against Trent Rockets by two runs. They lost their first match of the season against Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Their second match against Manchester Originals ended without a result due to rain. The same was the case of their third match against Southern Brave.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Curram All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles lost their last match against Birmingham by 41 runs. They won their second-last match against Northern Superchargers by nine runs. They defeated Manchester Originals in their third-last match by 94 runs. Their fourth-last match against Welsh Fire ended in a thrilling tie. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

The two sides have played five matches against each other. The London Spirit have won just one of those matches.

Matches: 5

London Spirit won: 3

Oval Invincibles: 1

NR: 0

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 21.5

Oval Invincibles opening pair of Jason Roy and Will Jacks could partner for just three runs in their last outing. Roy got out for a golden duck in his second-last outing on the first ball of the match. The same was the case in his second outing of the season against Welsh Fire. In the first match, the two players forged together a 12-run partnership. The pattern is quite obvious and the quality bowling unit of London Spirit would not make it easy for Oval Invincibles opening pair to score over 22 runs together.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Top Team Batter

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley is going through a good form and there is a high probability that the right-hander will score high against Manchester Originals. He did not turn up for his side's first match but turned up for the next two matches which ended without a result due to rain. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for England in Ashes 2023. He batted for the first time in his side's last match and scored 30 off 15. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 58 T20 matches and scored 1499 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 141.81. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed for a duck in his last outing. However, he is expected to bounce back from it. He scored 46 off 22 balls in his second-last outing against Northern Superchargers. In his third-last match against Manchester Originals, he scored 60 off 27 balls to guide his team to a thumping 94-run win. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter failed in his first match, managing to score just one off three. In the second match against Welsh Fire, he scored 18 off 16.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 161 T20 matches and scored 3448 runs at an average of 31.63 and a strike rate of 144.87. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Top bowler

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

Daniel Worrall has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for London in the ongoing season. He has picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 11.83 and an economy rate of 6.55. He picked two wickets for 23 runs in his last outing against Trent Rockets. The highlight of Worrall's bowling has been his knack of picking big wickets including that of Devon Conway and Phil Salt.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 73 T20 matches and picked 62 wickets at an average of 31.20 and an economy rate of 8.05.

Sunil Narine to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Sunil Narine did not pick any wicket in his last match against Birmingham Phoenix but he is expected to be back amongst wickets in the next match. He picked the crucial wicket of David Wiese at a crucial juncture in the second-last match for his side. Narine was the most effective bowler for Oval Invincibles bowling unit in his third-last outing against Manchester Originals on Wednesday. He picked three wickets for just 12 runs off 20 balls. In his first outing against London Spirit, Sunil Narine picked 2/14 in 20 balls and played a crucial role to give a winning start in the campaign to his team. The West Indies star has picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 19.66 and an economy rate of 7.45.

The off-spinner played six matches last season and picked 11 wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6.05. He was recently part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LKR) in the MLC 2023. He picked four wickets from five matches. Overall, he has featured in 473 T20 matches and picked 515 wickets at an average of 21.26.