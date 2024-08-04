LON (London Spirit) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction LON 42 % Chance of Winning OVA 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.826 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR London Spirit and Oval Invincibles will square off against each other in the 14th match of the Men’s Hundred competition at the Lord's, London, on August 4, 2024 (Sunday), at 7:00 PM IST. While London Spirit have won one and lost two games in the ongoing tournament so far, Oval Invincibles are on the other end, winning two and losing one game.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

London Spirit were at their usual best in the last game against Welsh Fire, thanks to a domineering all-round campaign from Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson. Beyond that, they are still one of the very settled units - hence, their ability to dominate, more often than not, is never in question.

Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles are defending champions and coming into the tournament with a very clear goal in mind. Even though they have dropped a game already, it is clear that Oval possess some star names like Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Spencer Johnson, and Sam Curran. So it’s completely fair that Parimatch has higher odds of success for him in the upcoming clash.

LNS’s chance of winning is 42%

OVI’s chance of winning is 58%

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London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Tips

Donovan Ferreira has been a very good addition for Oval Invincibles, and betting hugely on them is a good idea for us to make money in the market. Spencer Johnson and Sam Curran continue to deliver big for Oval—hence, I am not leaving them out here. In the London Spirit line-up, Shimron Hetmyer commands a solid bet, but leaving out either of Liam Dawson or Nathan Ellis will cost you big-time.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Lord’s has hosted 33 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 20 games compared to 10 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score in this time frame is 164/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 175/6.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts only a 13% chance of precipitation in London on the match day, but 54% cloud cover will hover over the London skyline. We can only hope that the match will not be interrupted by this.

London Spirits Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, MD Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Ollie Pope Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

London Spirits, who won just a couple of games in the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, have lost two games and won one match so far. While the batters haven’t been able to inspire any confidence, the fact that Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson have bowled the way they have, you can take out a lot.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Mark Watt Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Defending champions Oval Invincibles won the first two matches in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition before losing to Northern Superchargers by 17 runs.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Head-To-Head

London Spirit and Oval Invincibles have faced each other six times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the latter have dominated with an iron fist with four wins. While one game has gone as no result, London Spirit have won one match so far in the league. The last time both sides faced each other was at the Kennington Oval in August 2024 in which the Invincibles won by two runs.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Dawid Malan is a paragon of consistency in English cricket and has been complemented perfectly by Will Jacks at Oval Invincibles. Together, they have forged an impressive average of 34.10 in 2024. That tells you everything you need to know about Oval and their dominant run in the ongoing edition. So what are you waiting for?

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Great Britain Lord's, null London Spirit Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.826 Bet Now!

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Best Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shimron Hetmyer has been the blue-eyed boy of the T20 world for a while now, scoring 4088 runs at an average of 26.21 and a strike rate of 134.2. In 2024 alone, he already has 392 runs at a strike rate of 145.2. He can very well turn on the beast mode and put up a solid performance in the next clash.

Will Jacks to be Oval Invincibles’s best batter (Parimatch)

Will Jacks is the flavour of the season. With 4591 runs at an average of 29.24 and a strike rate of 158.8 to his name, he already has carved a distinct niche for himself, but what makes him stand out is his recurring performance lately. After averaging 32.86 in the IPL 2024 and impressive someone like Virat Kohli, Jacks returned to dominate the T20 Blast, in which he averaged 30.25. So my money is on him without any doubt.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Liam Dawson has to be the most neutralizing factor of the London side. He has 215 wickets in T20s, which cost 26.6 runs per dismissal. He was a very utility bowler, with an economy rate of 7.3 and a strike rate of 21.8. So there is all the reason in the world for us to bet on him in the upcoming clash.

Spencer Johnson to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Spencer Johnson knows how to be at the very best with the ball and that’s reflected in the kind of growth story he has been able to script for himself. In 53 matches, he has already accumulated 63 wickets at an average of 22.4 and an economy rate of 7.4. He has a strike rate of 18, which augurs well for this market. Hence, ideally, you shouldn’t fret over anything else and bet big on him.