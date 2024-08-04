LON (London Spirit) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction
LON
42%
Chance of Winning
OVA
58%
Great Britain
Lord's
Facts:
- Shimron Hetmyer has been the blue-eyed boy of the T20 world for a while now, scoring 4088 runs at an average of 26.21 and a strike rate of 134.2.
- London Spirit and Oval Invincibles have faced each other six times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the latter have secured four wins.
- Liam Dawson has 215 wickets in T20s, which cost 26.6 runs per dismissal.
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning
London Spirit were at their usual best in the last game against Welsh Fire, thanks to a domineering all-round campaign from Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson. Beyond that, they are still one of the very settled units - hence, their ability to dominate, more often than not, is never in question.
Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles are defending champions and coming into the tournament with a very clear goal in mind. Even though they have dropped a game already, it is clear that Oval possess some star names like Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Spencer Johnson, and Sam Curran. So it’s completely fair that Parimatch has higher odds of success for him in the upcoming clash.
LNS’s chance of winning is 42%
OVI’s chance of winning is 58%
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Tips
Donovan Ferreira has been a very good addition for Oval Invincibles, and betting hugely on them is a good idea for us to make money in the market. Spencer Johnson and Sam Curran continue to deliver big for Oval—hence, I am not leaving them out here. In the London Spirit line-up, Shimron Hetmyer commands a solid bet, but leaving out either of Liam Dawson or Nathan Ellis will cost you big-time.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2021, Lord’s has hosted 33 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 20 games compared to 10 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score in this time frame is 164/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 175/6.
Weather Report
AccuWeather predicts only a 13% chance of precipitation in London on the match day, but 54% cloud cover will hover over the London skyline. We can only hope that the match will not be interrupted by this.
London Spirits Player List
Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, MD Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson
Predicted Playing XI
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Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
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Michael-Kyle Pepper
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Batter
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Ollie Pope
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Batter
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Daniel Lawrence
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Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
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Batter
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Andre Russell
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All-rounder
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Ravi Bopara
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All-rounder
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Liam Dawson
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All-rounder
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Olly Stone
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Bowler
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Nathan Ellis
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Bowler
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Daniel Worrall
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Bowler
London Spirits Team Form
London Spirits, who won just a couple of games in the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, have lost two games and won one match so far. While the batters haven’t been able to inspire any confidence, the fact that Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson have bowled the way they have, you can take out a lot.
Oval Invincibles Player List
Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
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Batter
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Jordan Cox
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Batter
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Sam Billings
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Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Curran
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All-rounder
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Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Mark Watt
|
Bowler
Oval Invincibles Team Form
Defending champions Oval Invincibles won the first two matches in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition before losing to Northern Superchargers by 17 runs.
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Head-To-Head
London Spirit and Oval Invincibles have faced each other six times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the latter have dominated with an iron fist with four wins. While one game has gone as no result, London Spirit have won one match so far in the league. The last time both sides faced each other was at the Kennington Oval in August 2024 in which the Invincibles won by two runs.
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Dawid Malan is a paragon of consistency in English cricket and has been complemented perfectly by Will Jacks at Oval Invincibles. Together, they have forged an impressive average of 34.10 in 2024. That tells you everything you need to know about Oval and their dominant run in the ongoing edition. So what are you waiting for?
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
Great Britain
Lord's, null
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Best Batters
Shimron Hetmyer to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)
Shimron Hetmyer has been the blue-eyed boy of the T20 world for a while now, scoring 4088 runs at an average of 26.21 and a strike rate of 134.2. In 2024 alone, he already has 392 runs at a strike rate of 145.2. He can very well turn on the beast mode and put up a solid performance in the next clash.
Will Jacks to be Oval Invincibles’s best batter (Parimatch)
Will Jacks is the flavour of the season. With 4591 runs at an average of 29.24 and a strike rate of 158.8 to his name, he already has carved a distinct niche for himself, but what makes him stand out is his recurring performance lately. After averaging 32.86 in the IPL 2024 and impressive someone like Virat Kohli, Jacks returned to dominate the T20 Blast, in which he averaged 30.25. So my money is on him without any doubt.
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Best Bowlers
Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Liam Dawson has to be the most neutralizing factor of the London side. He has 215 wickets in T20s, which cost 26.6 runs per dismissal. He was a very utility bowler, with an economy rate of 7.3 and a strike rate of 21.8. So there is all the reason in the world for us to bet on him in the upcoming clash.
Spencer Johnson to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Spencer Johnson knows how to be at the very best with the ball and that’s reflected in the kind of growth story he has been able to script for himself. In 53 matches, he has already accumulated 63 wickets at an average of 22.4 and an economy rate of 7.4. He has a strike rate of 18, which augurs well for this market. Hence, ideally, you shouldn’t fret over anything else and bet big on him.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Oval Invincibles
LNS to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
OVI to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch