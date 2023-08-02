LON (London Spirit) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction LON 45 % Chance of Winning OVA 55 % Bet Now! London Spirit will take on Oval Invincibles in the inaugural match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Lord's in London on Wednesday, August 2. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Eliminator. Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are the favourites to win their first match of the men's Hundred 2023 against London Spirit. The reasons are quite obvious. Invincibles's batting unit is way stronger with the likes of Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Sam Billing, Heinrich Klaasen and Jordan Cox in the line-up. Further, the bowling unit has two world class spinners - Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa. Sam and Tom Curran together with Gus Atkinson will take charge of the pace department.

London Spirit, on the other hand, will rely heavily on veteran all-rounder Ravi Bopara, Matthew Wade and Zak Crawley in the batting department. The bowling unit is good with Mark Wood, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane and Nathan Ellis featuring, however, as mentioned above Invincibles will bat deep and will have an upper hand against them.

LS chances of winning - 45%

OI chances of winning - 55%

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London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The experience of Matthew Wade would be crucial for London Spirit in their upcoming campaign. Wade showed good form for the San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC 2023. He scored 49, 8, 78, 28 and 5 in his last five outings in the competition. Wade is expected to act as a key batter for London Spirit.

Big things would be expected from the Curran brothers in The Men's Hundred Competition 2023. Both are part of the Oval Invincibles team and are expected to provide depth to the bowling and the batting units.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

In the last match of the men's Hundred in London, Manchester Originals won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they lost to rockets by two wickets. Birmingham Phoenix elected to field in the second-last match and won by one wicket. London Spirit elected to bat first in the third-last match but lost to Invincibles by six wickets. Due to rain prediction around the start time of the match, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

There are high chances of rain in London on Wednesday, August 2. Rain showers have been predicted from 6 PM to 8 PM. Notably, the match starts at 6:30 PM local time. The precipitation level will be as high as 90 percent and the humidity level will also be in excess of 75 percent. The wind speed in London will be close to 27 km/h.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade (WK) WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit lost their Eliminator match against Manchester Originals by five wickets. In their second-last match Birmingham Phoenix defeated them by one wicket. They lost their third-last match by six wickets against Oval Invincibles. Overall, they have faced defeat in four of their last five matches.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Coxx Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Jake Ball Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles lost their last match against Manchester Originals by six wickets. They won the second-last match against London Spirit by six wickets. Overall, the team has won just two of their last three matches.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

Three matches have been played between the two sides till date. Oval Invincibles lead the head-to-head tally 2-1.

Matches: 3

London Spirit Won: 1

Oval Invincibles won: 2

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 19.5

Jason Roy is expected to open alongside Will Jacks for Oval Invincibles and the chances of them scoring over 19 runs together is pretty high. Jacks was the fourth-highest run-scorer for Invincibles in the previous season. He scored 261 runs in seven matches at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 171.71. Jason Roy was recently seen playing in the MLC 2023 where he could score just 54 runs in three matches at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 150. The veteran T20 star would be aiming for a stellar start to his campaign under home conditions. Mark Wood, the most lethal bowler in the London Spirit bowling line-up, could opt to bat as he was part of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test which ended on Monday. The same could also work in the favour of Roy and Jacks.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Top Team Batter

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley is going through a good form and there is a high probability that the right-hander will score high against Invincibles. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for his team. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 55 T20 matches and scored 1469 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 140.97. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter recently scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. Big things would be expected from the in-form batter. In total, Klaasen has played 156 T20 matches and scored 3323 runs at an average of 31.95 and a strike rate of 143.91. He has two hundreds in the format.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Top bowler

Mark Wood to be London Spirit's top bowler

Mark Wood can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for London Spirit in his side's first match of the The Hundred Men's Competition 2023. In the previous season, he picked six wickets in as many matches at an average of 25.83. Wood was recently part of the Ashes 2023, where he bowled some brilliant spells of fast bowling. The speedster played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 and picked 11 wickets in just four matches. Overall, Wood has played 53 T20 matches and picked 76 wickets at an average of 19.84.

Sunil Narine to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Sunil Narine is always amongst wickets and there would be no surprise if he emerges as the leading wicket-taker of Oval Invincibles in their first match of the season. The off-spinner player played six matches last season and picked 11 wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6.05. He was recently part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LKR) in the MLC 2023. He picked four wickets from five matches. Overall, he has featured in 478 T20 matches and picked 509 wickets at an average of 21.28.