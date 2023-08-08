LON (London Spirit) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction LON 45 % Chance of Winning SBR 55 % Bet Now! London Spirit will take on Southern Brave in match number 11 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Lord's in London on Tuesday, August 8. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles. Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Southern Brave are the favourites to win their upcoming match against London Spirit who haven't won any of their last five matches. Southern Brave a star-studded batting line-up which is expected to come all guns blazing against London. The likes of Devon Conway, Finn Allen, James Vince, Tim David and Leus du Plooy form a solid Southern Brave batting line-up. The all-round brilliance of Chris Jordan has also come to the fore this season. His 32-ball 70 not out saw them recover from 72/7 in 70 balls to post 147/8 in hundred balls to beat Welsh Fire by two runs. They posted a total in excess of 140 runs in their last match as well. On the other hand, London were bundled out for 131 in their first match. In the second match their batters did not get a chance to bat due to rain. Matthew Wade is the only global T20 star in the London batting order. Their bowling unit also lack firepower and are relying heavily on Daniel Worrall till now. On the flip side, Southern Brave's bowling department of Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jordan, Rehan Ahmed and James Fuller are going full-throttle for them. The overall composition of Southern Brave makes them the favourites against London Spirit.

LS chances of winning - 45%

SB chances of winning - 55%

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London Spirit vs Southern Brave Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

London Spirit's Ravi Bopara has failed to impress in the ongoing season so far. He has picked two wickets from two matches and managed to score just five runs. The team and the veteran player himself would be looking to resurrect his campaign.

Chris Jordan has come up with some serious performances for his team already. His 32-ball 70 not out made massive headlines. The 34-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has also picked three wickets. He would be aiming to carry forward the momentum.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at Lord's Oval Invincibles won the toss and elected to field first to beat London Spirit by three wickets. In the last match of the previous season of the men's Hundred at Lord's, Manchester Originals won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they lost to rockets by two wickets. Birmingham Phoenix elected to field in the third-last match and won by one wicket. Chances of the team winning the toss and elect to field first is high.

Weather Report

The match will kick off at 6:30 PM (local time). Rain has been forecasted in London on Tuesday but the weather will clear out by the time the team match starts. Partly sunny conditions from 6:00 PM to 9: 00 PM. No rain forecast in the period after that as well. The temperature during the time will hover around 19-20 degree celsius. Humidity level will be in excess of 80 percent.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit lost their first match of the season against Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Their second match against Manchester Originals ended without a result due to rain. Earlier, they lost the Eliminator of the 2022 season against Manchester Originals by five wickets. London have now lost four of their last five matches. One match has ended without a result.

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Tim David Bowler Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave lost their last match of the season against Northern Superchargers by 60 runs. They won their second match of the ongoing season against Welsh Fire by two runs. Trent Rockets handed them a six-run defeat in their first match of the men's Hundred 2023. The last five matches have seen Southern Brave win two and lose three matches.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other and won a match each.

Matches: 2

London Spirit won: 1

Southern Brave: 1

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be under 19.5

Having failed to breach the 19-run mark together in their last two outings, Southern Brave openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen will have a great chance of having a great partnership together against London Spirit who are low on confidence having lost each of their last four ODIs (complete matches).

Conway and Allen scored 41 runs together in the first match before partnering for 14 and 16 in their second and third-last matches respectively. Conway again failed to get going in English conditions but there is a feeling that he would come all guns blazing against the London Spirit. The southpaw has already played three matches now and must have gotten a hang of the conditions by now. Allen has looked aggressive but is yet to get a big score. What would also help the Kiwi pair is the fact that they would be up against a bowling unit which isn't very threatening. London bowlers had leaked 138 runs in 80 balls when their match against Manchester was called off due to rain.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Top Team Batter

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley is going through a good form and there is a high probability that the right-hander will score high against Manchester Originals. He did not turn up for his side's first match but is expected to come back after his mini-break post Ashes and feature in Saturday's clash. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for his team. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 55 T20 matches and scored 1469 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 140.97. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener has failed to make an impact in the first three matches. After scoring 16 off 15 in the first match, Conway has managed to score 4 and 15 runs in his second and third match respectively. This is something very rare in a year in which he has dominated T20 cricket. However, there is a strong chance of him scoring high against the London Spirit. He must now have gotten a hang of the conditions, and with the World Cup 2023 round the corner, the Kiwi star is very likely going to make a strong comeback.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 159 T20 matches and scored 5356 runs at an average of 43.54 and a strike rate of 129.30. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Top bowler

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

In the absence of Mark Wood, Daniel Worrall took responsibility and picked two wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls against Oval Invincibles. The highlight of his spell was not just the wickets of Jason Roy and Heinrich Klaasen but also the brilliant economy with which he bowled. He impressed in his second outing as well. Despite his teammates leaking runs massively, he gave away just 15 runs in 15 balls and picked the wicket of rampaging Phil Salt.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 71 T20 matches and picked 59 wickets at an average of 32.23.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tymal Mills is currently the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave after three matches. He has picked four wickets at an average of 20.75 and an economy rate of 8.30. He recently played for Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 and picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.11.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has carried his good form in the The Hundred Men's Competition 2023. In the seven matches Mills has played at the Lord's, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 15.36 and economy rate of 6.58. Overall, the England international has featured in 187 T20 matches and picked 220 wickets at an average of 23.73 and an economy rate of 8.07.