LON (London Spirit) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction LON 43 % Chance of Winning TRER 57 % Bet Now! London Spirit will take on Trent Rockets in match number 16 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Lord's in London on Saturday, August 12. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles. Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

We are backing Trent Rockets to beat London Spirit on the basis of a superior batting line-up. The star-studded batting line-up of Trent Rockets include the likes of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Joe Root, and Sam Hain. The bowling unit is not one of the best but looks decent with Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Luke Wood and Sam Cook featuring in it. They registered a six-run win over Southern Brave before narrowly losing to Northern Superchargers by three runs in their last match.

London Spirit batters lack rhythm as they haven't got the opportunity to bat in their last two matches due to rain. They batted in the first match but the innings collapsed after the departure of their openers who scored 63 off the 131 runs scored by the team. Their bowling unit of Daniel Worrall, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Critchley and Darly Micthell have done well but they will be tested against Trent Rockets who will enter the match with an upper hand.

LS chances of winning - 43%

TR chances of winning - 57%

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London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Veteran London Spirit all-rounder Ravi Bopara is one of the key players for his team and his personal campaign would have a direct impact on the shape of the team. So far, Bopara has scored five runs from one innings and picked two wickets from two bowling innings.

Trent Rockets' opener Alex Hales hasn't been able to score big in the tournament so far. The white-ball superstar who recently announced his international retirement to focus on franchise cricket, has managed to score just 38 runs in the first two matches. London would soon want him to get into the groove.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at Lord's Oval Invincibles won the toss and elected to field first to beat London Spirit by three wickets. London Spirit opted to bowl in the second match but only 26 balls of play could be possible due to rain. In the last match of the previous season of the men's Hundred at Lord's, Manchester Originals won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they lost to rockets by two wickets. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first against at Lord's.

Weather Report

Low chances of rain in London on Saturday. The precipitation level will be around 20 percent. The high temperature would reach 22. The humidity level will hover around 64 percent. The wind speed in London will be somewhere close to 26 km/h.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit lost their first match of the season against Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Their second match against Manchester Originals ended without a result due to rain. The same was the case of their third match against Southern Brave. Earlier, they lost the Eliminator of the 2022 season against Manchester Originals by five wickets. Overall, the team had each of their three matches before the two rain-marred matches this season.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Joe Root Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a 2-wicket win over Manchester Originals. Their second match against Birmingham Phoenix was abandoned with a ball bowled. They lost their last match against Northern Superchargers by three runs. Overall, the Trent Rockets have won three of their last four matches.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other. Trent Rockets have won on both the occasions.

Matches: 2

London Spirit won: 0

Trent Rockets: 2

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

London Spirit opening partnership to be over 18.5

London Spirit opening pair of Dan Lawrence and Adam Rossington were the best batters and the leading run-scorer in their first match of the season - also their only innings with the bat so far. Notably, the London Spirit haven't got a chance to bat in their next two innings due to rain. In the first match, Lawrence and Rossington scored 24 and 39 runs respectively, and partnered for 46 runs off 27 balls. The London Spirits batters are hungry and literally raring to go in the men's Hundred 2023. Lawrence was in top form recently in the Vitality Blast 2023, scoring 386 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.69 and a strike rate of 153.17. Rossington also would be high on confidence after his 39 off 21. Trent Rockets bowling unit does not pose a major threat and London Spirit openers therefore should manage to score over 19 runs together.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Top Team Batter

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley is going through a good form and there is a high probability that the right-hander will score high against Manchester Originals. He did not turn up for his side's first match but is expected to come back after his mini-break post Ashes and feature in Saturday's clash. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for his team. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 55 T20 matches and scored 1469 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 140.97. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan has failed to get going in his first two outings of the men's Hundred 2023. He has scored just 17 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 77.27. However, a batter of his quality can't be kept quiet for long. He is expected to come all guns blazing soon.

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most.

Overall, he has played a total of 310 T20 matches and scored 8574 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 130.06.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Top bowler

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

In the absence of Mark Wood, Daniel Worrall took responsibility and picked two wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls against Oval Invincibles in the first match. The highlight of his spell was not just the wickets of Jason Roy and Heinrich Klaasen but also the brilliant economy with which he bowled. He impressed in his second outing as well. Despite his teammates leaking runs massively, he gave away just 15 runs in 15 balls and picked the wicket of rampaging Phil Salt. In the rain-marred third-match for his side, Worrall picked one wicket for 10 runs in 10 balls. He dismissed Devon Conway for a 3-ball duck. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team and overall, joint third-highest in the competition. He has picked four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.40.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 72 T20 matches and picked 60 wickets at an average of 31.86 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Luke Wood to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

Luke Wood was the star with the ball for his side in the last outing against Northern Superchargers. He picked three wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls. The 28-year-old left-arm pacer picked the wickets of Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook to remove the top three of the opposition.

Overall, Wood has played two matches and picked four wickets at an average of 12.25 and an economy rate of 7.35. He picked two wickets when he last played against London Spirit. Overall, he has featured in 114 T20 matches and picked 119 wickets at an average of 25.18 and an economy rate of 8.36.