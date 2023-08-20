LON (London Spirit) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction WELF 45 % Chance of Winning LON 55 % Bet Now! London Spirit will take on Welsh Fire in match number 248 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Sunday, August 20. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles. Welsh Fire lost each of their eight matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

London Spirit are likely to beat Welsh Fire in their upcoming match. Welsh have mainly relied on their pace bowling attack this season. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf gave a major boost to their unit, however, they have left for Pakistan duty now. Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry would replace them but they can't be expected to deliver straight away. The batting unit has failed miserably and just two batters have scored more than 105 runs for them in the tournament so far. The likes of Glenn Phillips, Tom Abell and Jonny Bairstow have failed to deliver so far.

On the other hand, London Spirit are the fourth-ranked side who will be entering the match on the back of a win. Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell and Ravi Bopara form a formidable batting line-up. The bowling unit consisting of Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis and Daniel Worrall form a more than decent bowling line-up. Chances of Welsh Fire beating London Spirit are really low.

LS chances of winning - 55%

WF chances of winning - 45%

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London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Veteran London Spirit all-rounder Ravi Bopara is one of the key players for his team and his personal campaign would have a direct impact on the shape of the team. So far, Bopara has scored 36 runs from two innings and picked four wickets from three bowling innings. Four of these wickets came in his last outing.

A lot was expected from Glenn Phillips but he has failed to deliver on the expectation. His six innings for Welsh Fire has seen him score 77 runs at an average of 12.83 and a strike rate of 120.31. The team would want him to step up in the business end of the tournament.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in the ongoing season, Manchester Originals opted to bowl first first but lost the rain-marred 40-over per side match by nine runs. In the second match, Southern Brave elected to field first and won the match by nine wickets. Team winning the toss is elected to do the same.

Weather Report

Chances of rain in Cardiff on Sunday. The precipitation level will be as high as 60 percent. With the humidity level hovering around 75 percent, the high temperature would go up to 22 degree celsius. The wind speed will be somewhere close to 18 km/h.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit won their last match against Northern Superchargers by 13 runs. The side lost the second-last match against Oval Invincibles by 2 runs. They won their third-last match against Trent Rockets by two runs. Overall, they have won two of their last three matches.

Welsh Fire Player List

Welsh Fire Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

WF Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Tom Abell (CAP) Batter Joe Clarke (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire lost their last match against Trent Rockets by four runs. They defeated Southern Brave by nine wickets in their second-last match. They won their third-last match against Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets. Overall, they have lost three of their last five matches.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other and won a match each.

Matches: 2

London Spirit won: 1

Welsh Fire: 1

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Welsh Fire opening partnership to be over 18.5

The Welsh Fire opening pair has kept on changing throughout the season. Stevie Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow are opening from the last two matches and the pair has failed miserably. They partnered for 16 runs in the last match and five runs in the match prior to it. In the third-last and the fourth-last match, the Welsh Fire opening pair partnered for 67 and 32 runs respectively. The London Spirit bowling unit is loaded with world-class bowlers Reece Topley, Matthew Potts, Wayne Parnell, David Wiese and Adil Rashid. With the opening pair unsettled, Jonny Bairstow not scoring and the team under pressure, it would not be easy for the openers to score over 19 runs together.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Top Team Batter

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley was in top form in the Ashes 2023 but he hasn't managed to emulate that in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for England in Ashes 2023. In his first outing in the men's Hundred 2023, he scored 30 off 15. In his second innings, he scored 19 off 21 balls. In the third innings, he scored 12. Having registered two back-to-back low scores, Crawley would be aiming for a thumping comeback to runs. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 60 T20 matches and scored 1530 runs at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 140.36. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Stevie Eskinazi to be Welsh Fire's top batter

The 29-year-old opener scored 25 off 23 balls in his last outing. His third-last outing saw him score match-winning 43 off 18 against Birmingham Phoenix. He followed it up with 38 off 34 in the following match. He is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment and ninth on the overall list of highest run-scorers.

In the men's Hundred 2023 so far, he has scored 141 runs in six matches at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 141.00. The Vitality Blast 2023 season saw him score 462 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 181.39. As many as four fifties came off his bat. Overall, he has scored 2772 runs in 93 T20 matches at an average of 34.22 and a strike rate of 140.92. One hundred and 20 fifties have come off his blade in the format.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Top bowler

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

Daniel Worrall has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for London in the ongoing season. He has picked six wickets in six matches at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 7.38. However, he has failed to take any wicket in his last two outings and would be raring for a strong comeback. The highlight of Worrall's bowling has been his knack of picking big wickets including that of Devon Conway and Phil Salt. He would be aiming to do the same against Welsh Fire.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 75 T20 matches and picked 62 wickets at an average of 32.04 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Matt Henry to be Welsh Fire's top bowler

Matt Henry is expected to play his first match of the season for Welsh Fire on Sunday and the express Kiwi pacer would come across as a major threat to London Spirit batters. His last outing for a first-class match for Somerset in which he picked six wickets for 80 runs in the only innings he bowled. The 31-year-old has played a total of 119 T20 matches and picked 139 wickets at an average of 24.77 and an economy rate of 8.50.