MAN (Manchester Originals) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning BIR 55 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals will take on Birmingham Phoenix in match number ten of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Old Trafford in London on Monday, August 7. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Manchester Originals lost to Trent Rockets in the final. They won five of their eight league stage matches. Birmingham Phoenix finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix are the likely winners of their upcoming match against Manchester Originals. Phoenix are yet to play a full game. Their first match ended without a result and the second one was abandoned completely due to rain.

The same has also given time to their star players Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes to rest and freshen themselves up after their Ashes 2023 campaigns. The comeback of these two players will give the likes of Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Shadab Khan, Kane Richardson and Adam Milne a great company and that would be an issue for Manchester Originals who are relying heavily on the batting prowess of their top-three in Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Max Holden. The bowling unit also does not have a highlightable spark.

Phoenix with two quality all-rounders in Moeen and Shadab, and a pace unit consisting of Woakes, Milne and Richardson - have a great chance of toppling Manchester Originals.

MO chances of winning - 45%

BP chances of winning - 55%

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Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland left-hand pacer Joshua Little will have the onus of the Manchester Originals bowling unit on him. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the previous season. He picked 13 wickets in just five matches at an average of 8. The first match of the season saw him pick two wickets for 22 runs in 10 overs.

Moeen Ali was part of the CSK team which won their fifth IPL title this year. He came out of retirement recently to contribute handsomely in England Ashes 2023. He was the key figure on the final day of the fifth Test as England salvaged a 2-2 draw. High on confidence, Moeen Ali can emerge as the biggest impact player for Birmingham Phoenix.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

London Spirit elected to field first in the first match of the season at the Old Trafford in London on Saturday. The rain-marred match ended without a result. Oval Invincibles elected to bat first in the last match of the previous season of the men's Hundred at Old Trafford. The match on August 31 saw Manchester Originals beat Invincibles by six wickets. In the third-last match here, Welsh Fire elected to field first but lost to Manchester by 47 runs. With sunny conditions predicted, the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The match will kick off at 6:30 PM (local time) and AccuWeather has predicted sunny weather during the period from 6 PM IST to 9 PM IST. No chances of rain in the period after that as well. The temperature would drop to 14 degree celsius by 9:00 PM (local time). The humidity level will hover around 50 percent.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) lost their opening match of the season against Welsh Fire by nine runs. They were going all guns blazing at 138/5 in 80 balls when rain played spoilsport and marred their match against London Phoenix on Saturday. The third-last match saw them lose the final of The Men's Hundred Competition by 2 wickets against Trent Rockets. Barring their last match, Originals have lost two and won as many matches in their last four outings.

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali (CAP) All-rounder Jamie Smith (WK) WK-Batter Chris Benjamin Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Ben Howell All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix's first match of the season against Northern Superchargers ended without a result due to rain interruption. Their second match was also washed out entirely due to rain. They won their last match of the previous season by one wicket against London Spirit. In their match prior to it, Birmingham Phoenix faced a 79-run defeat against Manchester Originals. They won their fifth-last match against Oval Invincibles by 10 runs.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

Manchester Originals and London Spirit have locked horns twice against each other. Manchester Originals have come on top in both the matches.

Matches: 2

Manchester Originals won: 2

London Spirit won: 0

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be over 18.5

As we predicted, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt could easily manage to partner for over 19 runs in their last outing against London Spirit. Jos Buttler was in his element, scoring 62 off 36, while Phil Salt scored 21 off just 9 balls. Their 44-run partnership came off just 24 balls.

Buttler was on fire for Manchester Originals despite losing two wickets for no run against Welsh Fire in their first match of the season. The hard-hitting batter smashed 37 runs off just 18 balls to keep his team in hunt of the 95-run chase in 40 overs. With Salt also back amongst runs, the pair has become even more threatening.

Salt scored 353 runs - the second-highest in the season, while Buttler (203) was the eighth-highest run-scorer. There are high chances that the duo would partner for over 18.5 runs for the opening wicket once again on Monday.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Team Batter

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

The England white-ball captain has found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10232 runs in 376 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 144.86.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 29-year-old batter has scored 5572 runs at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 146.24 in 228 T20 matches. He did not play in the first match but is very likely to turn up for the third game.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Top bowler

Paul Walter to be Manchester Originals' top bowler

Paul Water bowled only five balls for 13 runs against Welsh. He did not get a chance to bowl in the rain-marred second match. He would be aiming to have a better outing in his third game of the season. Walter was the joint-leading wicket-taker of the men's The Hundred 2022 edition. He picked 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.42 and an economy rate of 7.11. He picked 12 wickets in 17 matches in the Vitality Blast 2023. The left-arm pacer has played a total of 104 T20I matches and picked 55 wickets at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023 and would now be aiming to make an impact for Birmingham Phoenix. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 156 wickets in 144 T20 matches at an average of 24.90 and an economy rate of 8.23. He did not turn up for the first game but should turn up for the second game.