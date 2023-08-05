MAN (Manchester Originals) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction MAN 58 % Chance of Winning LON 42 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals will take on London Spirit match number six of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Old Trafford in London on Saturday, August 5. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Manchester Originals lost to Trent Rockets in the final. They won five of their eight league stage matches. London Spirit finished third after winning five of their league stage matches. They lost in the Eliminator against Oval Invincibles.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Manchester originals will have the upper hand against London Spirit in their upcoming clash in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023. Manchester Originals lost their last match but fought bravely losing by just nine runs while chasing 95 in 40 balls. They are last year’s runners-up and certain of making a strong comeback.

London Spirit, on the other hand, have now lost four matches in a row. Mark Wood did not turn up for the first match and is unlikely to turn up any time soon after playing three matches in Ashes 2023. Keeping in mind the World Cup 2023, he is very likely to rest. There is uncertainty over the return of Zak Crawley as well. There is a clear lack of firepower in the squad and their best hope is 38-year-old Ravi Bopara.

Manchester Originals are expected to learn from their mistakes and bounce back strongly. The side includes Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Max Holden, Laurie Evans, Joshua Little, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton. They have all the arsenals in store to topple under-pressure London who are on the cusp of losing their fifth consecutive match.

MO chances of winning - 58%

LS chances of winning - 42%

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Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland left-hand pacer Joshua Little will have the onus of the Manchester Originals bowling unit on him. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the previous season. He picked 13 wickets in just five matches at an average of 8. The first match of the season saw him pick two wickets for 22 runs in 10 overs.

Experienced Jordan Thompson picked two crucial wickets in his first outing of the season. He dismissed Will Jacks first and then got rid of Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billing. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer would be expected to deliver once again for London.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Oval Invincibles elected to bat first in the last match of the men's Hundred at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match on August 31 saw Manchester Originals beat Invincibles by six wickets. In the second match here, Welsh Fire elected to field first but lost to Manchester by 47 runs. With high chances of rain, the team winning the toss could opt to field first.

Weather Report

His chances of rain in Manchester on Saturday. The precipitation level will be as high as 100 percent and the humidity level will also go up to 90 percent. With a high temperature of 14 degree celsius, the wind speed in Manchester will hover around 16 km/h.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) lost their opening match of the season against Welsh Fire by nine runs. The second-last match saw them lose the final of The Men's Hundred Competition by 2 wickets against Trent Rockets. They have now lost two of their last five matches.

London Spirit Player List

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Michael Pepper, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Dan Worrall

LS Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batter Matthew Wade WK-Batter Daniel Lawrence (CAP) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Darly Mitchell All-rounder Adam Rossington (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit lost their first match of the season against Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Earlier, they lost the Eliminator against Manchester Originals by five wickets. In their third-last match Birmingham Phoenix defeated them by one wicket. They have now lost each of their last four matches. The last five games have seen them register just one win.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Head to Head

Manchester Originals and London Spirit have locked horns thrice against each other. Manchester have won only once against London.

Matches: 3

Manchester Originals won: 1

London Spirit won: 2

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be over 18.5

Jos Buttler was on fire for Manchester Originals despite losing two wickets for no run against Welsh Fire on Wednesday. The hard-hitting batter smashed 37 runs off just 18 balls to keep his team in hunt of the 95-run chase in 40 overs. The team lost by nine wickets but the right-hander has already found rhythm. His opening partner and another England international Phil Salt got out for a golden duck but is expected to make a strong comeback against London.

Salt scored 353 runs - the second-highest in the season, while Buttler (203) was the eighth-highest run-scorer. There are high chances that the duo would partner for over 19.5 runs for the opening wicket. The Manchester opening pair of Salt and Laurie Evans partnered for 101 runs when their side last faced London. Mark Wood is most certainly going to rest ahead of the World Cup 2023 and not turn up for London Spirit anytime soon. Manchester Originals opening pair has a good chance of scoring over 18.5 runs together.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Top Team Batter

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

The England white-ball captain gave it his all for Manchester Originals in their first match against Welsh Fire on Wednesday. Despite his team losing two wickets without a run on board, Buttler smashed 37 off 18 balls. Manchesters fell nine-run short of the target but the good news is that Buttler has found early rhythm in the tournament.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10170 runs in 375 runs at an average of 34.24 and a strike rate of 144.72.

Zak Crawley to be London Spirit's top batter

Zak Crawley is going through a good form and there is a high probability that the right-hander will score high against Manchester Originals. He did not turn up for his side's first match but is expected to come back after his mini-break post Ashes and feature in Saturday's clash. He scored 480 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 88.72 to finish as the leading run-scorer for his team. The eyes will be on the 25-year-old who has featured in 55 T20 matches and scored 1469 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 140.97. In the last season, he scored 131 runs in 5 matches.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Top bowler

Paul Walter to be Manchester Originals' top bowler

Paul Water bowled only five balls for 13 runs against Welsh. He would be aiming to have a better outing in his second game of the season. Walter was the joint-leading wicket-taker of the men's The Hundred 2022 edition. He picked 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.42 and an economy rate of 7.11. He picked 12 wickets in 17 matches in the Vitality Blast 2023. The left-arm pacer has played a total of 103 T20I matches and picked 55 wickets at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit's top bowler

In the absence of Mark Wood, Daniel Worrall took responsibility and picked two wickets for 23 runs in 20 balls against Oval Invincibles. The highlight of his spell was not just the wickets of Jason Roy and Heinrich Klaasen but also the brilliant economy with which he bowled.

He will again be one of the contenders to pick most wickets for London Spirit. In the County Championship 2023, he has picked 38 wickets in 10 matches so far for Surrey. He has carried good form in The Hundred and would be aiming to continue making an impact for his side. Overall, the 32-year-old Australian pacer has played 70 T20 matches and picked 58 wickets at an average of 32.53.