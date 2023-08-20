MAN (Manchester Originals) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals will take on Northern Superchargers in match number 27 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, August 20. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches. Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers will be the favourite to beat Manchester Originals in their upcoming match. As expected Manchester Originals have upped their ante in the last few matches. They are on a two match unbeaten run now, however, they are very likely to face defeats at the hands of Northern Superchargers. Even though Northern Superchargers have lost each of their last three matches, they will walk in as the favourites. Northern Superchargers possess a very talented batting group consisting of Adam Lyth, Matthew Short, Tom Banton, Harry Brook and Adam Hose. The bowling unit also features the likes of Wayne Parnell, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

Manchester might have won their last two matches but their batting unit is relying heavily on the openers and the bowling unit also does not have enough firepower. In the last match as well, Paul Walter (27) was the only player after Phil Salt to score over 15 runs. Manchester can face a tough time against the glitter bowling lineup of Northern Superchargers.

MO chances of winning - 45%

NS chances of winning - 55%

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Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Manchester's Phil Salt is a gun opener and he proved it with his 31-ball 86 against Trent Rockets. Overall, he has scored 115 runs in six matches at an average of 19.16 and a strike rate of 191.66. Manchester would want a couple of more match-winning knocks from him.

Superchargers' Harry Brook is considered as a generational talent by many and he would look to step in the final stages of the tournament now. He scored 44 runs in his last match against London Spirit. So far, he has managed to score only 131 runs in six matches at an average of 131 and a strike rate of 181.94.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

London Spirit elected to field first in the first match of the season at the Old Trafford in London on Saturday. The rain-marred match ended without a result. In the second match of this season, Birmingham elected to field first but Manchester won by 49 runs. Oval Invincibles elected to bat first in the last match of the previous season of the men's Hundred at Old Trafford. Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match starts at 3:00 PM local time and there are no chances of rain then in Manchester, AccuWeather has predicted. Sunshine will be there until 8:00 PM with a temperature hovering around 20-21 degree celsius. The wind speed will also hover around 30 km/h.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) won their last match against Trent Rockets by 10 runs. In their second-last match, they defeated Northern superchargers by 40 runs (DLS method). They lost their third-last match against Oval Invincibles by 94 runs. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Harry Brook Batter Adam Hose Batter Tom Banton (WK) WK-Batter David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers lost their last match against London Spirit by 13 runs. Manchester Originals defeated them by 40 runs (DLS method) in their second-last match. They suffered a defeat against Oval Invincibles by nine runs in their third-last match. Overall, the side has won only two of their last five matches.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

The two sides have played four (complete) matches against each. They have won two matches each.

Matches: 4

Manchester Originals won: 2

Northern Superchargers: 2

NR: 0

Abandoned: 1

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be over 18.5

Northern Superchargers opening pair of Tom Banton and Matthew Short have all the potential in the world to score over 18 runs inside the first deliveries. They partnered for 49 off 26 balls in their last outing together against Manchester. Despite Short getting out for a zero, they duo forge a 23-run partnership of 17 balls in the third-last match. In the last match against London Spirit, Adam Lyth opened with short and the duo partnered for 45 runs off 25 balls. Manchester Originals bowling unit is lacking flair and chances of Northern Superchargers openers scoring over 19 runs together is high.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Top Team Batter

Adam Hose to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Adam Hose scored 41 runs off 19 balls in his third-last outing against Oval Invincibles. In his last outing against London, he scored 33 off 26. After five innings in the men's Hundred 2023, he has scored 104 runs at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 142.46. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers after Banton, Brook and Shorts.

Recently, he scored 397 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 145.95. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 3248 runs in 128 matches at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 144.16.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

Jos Buttler found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. However, he has failed to score big out in his last three outings, getting out for 2, 23 and 11 runs respectively. The 23 runs scored against Oval Invincibles were second-best by any player in his team. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023 (178 runs at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 149.57.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10311 runs in 380 matches at an average of 34.14 and a strike rate of 144.65.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Top bowler

Usama Mir to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has picked six wickets in six matches at an average of 23.16 and an economy rate of 10.42. Joshua Little (7 wickets), who is the leading wicket-taker for the team will not be available. Mir will be in a key role. He failed to take any wicket against Trent Rockets and was highly expensive, however, he is expected to bounce back. In the second-last match against Northern Superchargers, he picked four wickets for 19 runs in a winning cause. Overall, he has picked 96 wickets in 95 matches at an average of 25.18 and an economy rate of 7.83.

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The left-arm pacer is the highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023 at the moment. He has been in sublime form for Superchargers. The England international has picked 12 wickets at an average of 12.25 in six matches at an economy rate of 8.01.

The 29-year-old picked two wickets for 20 runs in his last outing against London. He picked three wickets for 29 runs in his second-last outing against Manchester Originals. Topley is playing for the first time after his injury in IPL 2023 and he is looking fresh and hungry. Overall, he has picked 191 wickets in 146 matches at an average of 21.28 and an economy rate of 8.19.