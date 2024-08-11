MAN (Manchester Originals) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Already-eliminated Manchester Originals will square off against Northern Superchargers in the 27th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024, at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 11, 2024 (Sunday), at 11:00 PM IST. While for Manchester, it’s already the end of the road this year; Northern Superchargers are still harbouring a backdoor entry into the Eliminator.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals wouldn’t have imagined the kind of performance they have showcased this year. The finalists of the 2023 edition, the Originals, were far from the best, losing five consecutive games before winning one that wouldn’t matter much in the long run. They have a chance to make sure things are of some respectability by winning the last two games of the campaign.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have blown hot and cold but have managed to retain the third spot on the points table so far. The No Result game against Welsh Fire in Cardiff has put them in a spot of bother, but overall, they are still in pole position to have a crack at the final, if not a direct chance.

MNO’s chance of winning is 45%

NOS’s chance of winning is 55%

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Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Betting Tips

With Ben Stokes, you know a significant portion of our bet are placed on him. We can have a certain degree of leverage with Matthew Short and Nicholas Pooran - two of Northern Superchargers’ mainstay in the ongoing edition of the tournament. How can you leave out Harry Brook? The English batter is the talk of the town - hence, there should be a decent amount of money staked on him.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Batting is rather easy at Old Trafford, where the average first-innings score has been 160/7 since January 2021. In the given timeframe, the venue has hosted 41 matches, with the batting first team winning 17 and the chasing side taking home 21 wins, whereas three matches ended without any result. Thus, the average first-innings-winning score has been 177/6.

Weather Report

Manchester is not predicted to experience heavy rain on Sunday evening, with Accuweather predicting a clear sky during the match. Cloud cover will be 44% during the match.

Manchester Originals Player List

Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Max Holden Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have already been eliminated from the ongoing Men’s Hundred 2024, with five losses from six games. They have two more games left, including the one against Northern Superchargers, but they will only play for pride.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Ben Stokes Batter Harry Brook Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Adam Hose Batter Oliver Robinson Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

After three wins on the bounce, Northern Superchargers were handed a shock defeat at the hands of Birmingham Phoneix on Tuesday. A no result encounter against Welsh Fire ensured that they are now in the top three and are poised to make it to the Eliminator round.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers have played each other six times against each other, with both sides winning three games each.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

It takes some guts to be heavily on a team opened by Ben Stokes and Matthew Short, especially knowing the tactic failed miserably in the previous game against Birmingham Phoneix. But we know that Stokes averages 36.38 as an opener in T20s, whereas Matthew Short averages 32.66 in the first two positions. They are definitely capable of carrying out the job responsibly for their sides - hence, it is ideal to bet on the Northern Superchargers duo to stick around for more than 21 runs.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Best Batters

Matthew Hurst to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matt Hurst is grace personified with his batting this year, even though his side failed to taste the result of his success. The English opener has 132 runs in just four games in the Hundred 2024 at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 159.03. He has a couple of fifties in the process, which makes him the most successful batter from the Originals.

Nicholas Pooran to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Nicholas Pooran has 7572 runs in his T20 career at an average of 27.74 and a strike rate of 146.6, marking himself one of the most successful batters of this generation. What makes the West Indian batter stand out is the fact that he has 43 half-centuries and a couple of centuries along the way. In 2024 alone, the former Windies skipper has already amassed 1562 runs at an average of 40.05 and a very good strike rate of 154.5. Then what are we waiting for?

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Best Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to grow as a bowler, which is very heartening to see. The Afghanistan pacer has managed to secure 120 wickets in the shortest format of the sport, with an average of 19.8 and a strike rate of 17.1. Then why are you not betting a huge amount of money on him and watching it grow multifold?

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)



Despite a lot of hindrances coming his way, there is no stopping Reece Topley, the bowler - who has 222 wickets at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 16.2 in T20 cricket. In England, he becomes even more threatening, having already picked 154 wickets at an average of 20.8 at an economy rate of 8.3.