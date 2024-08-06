MAN (Manchester Originals) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Prediction MAN 36 % Chance of Winning OVA 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Last year’s finalists Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles, will lock horns with each other in the 18th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on August 6, 2024 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM IST. While Oval Invincibles are topping the chart in this year’s tournament, Manchester Originals are sitting at the bottom of the table, with four losses in four games.

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

The way Manchester Originals are performing in the ongoing edition of the Hundred, it is surprising to remember that they were the finalists in the last edition. Nothing about them inspires any confidence - for a side with one of the best batting line-ups, not a single batter has scored over 100 runs in total. The less we talk about their bowling, the better it is.

On the other hand, defending champions Oval Invincibles are on a roll. Sticking true to their name and ideology, Oval have competed with a different degree of stickiness. Riding on the bowling performance of Adam Zampa and Sam Curran, alongside some useful batting contributions from Donovan Ferreira and Dawid Malan, Oval are now making solid inroads.

MNO’s chance of winning is 36%

OVI’s chance of winning is 64%

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Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Betting Tips

Do you know whom you should bet on? There are plenty of offerings from Oval Invincibles, such as Sam Curran for his all-round strength and Adam Zampa for doing what he does best. While not betting on both would be a massive disservice to their talent, we have another strong suggestion for you. Go big on Ferreira to do well with the bat once again. He is in-form and may yield a substantial return.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

The Emirates Old Trafford is one of the most batting-friendly venues in England, with an average first-innings score of 160/7 since January 2021. In the given timeframe, the venue has hosted 40 matches, with the batting first team winning 17 and the chasing side taking home 19 wins. The average first innings-winning score, thus, has been 177/6.

Weather Report

There is no heavy rain prediction for Manchester on Tuesday, with Accuweather predicting a clear sky during the match. Cloud cover will be 28% during the match.

Manchester Originals Player List

Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Max Holden Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals are on a fast pace to death, with four losses in four games in this season. They have tried their best with their combination, but the failure of established stars has been the biggest cause of concern.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Mark Watt Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Defending champions Oval Invincibles won the first two matches in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition before losing to Northern Superchargers by 17 runs. They, however, bounced back with yet another win against London Spirit at the latter’s home ground of Lord’s.

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles have played each other four times in the Hundred competition, in which the latter have secured three wins as compared to one win by the former. Manchester’s only win came in August 2022 at Old Trafford.

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With Dawid Malan and Will Jacks opening for Oval, there is a clear certainty about which way things will move. They have averaged 34.09 in the ongoing edition of the tournament, which is a clear indictment of their abilities. Then instead of fretting over any other possibilities, you should ideally bet big on him to do well.

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Great Britain Old Trafford, null Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now!

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Manchester Originals best batter (Parimatch)

Once again, we’ve picked Wayne Madsen as the pick for the best batter for the upcoming match against Oval Invincibles. The 40-year-old veteran is one of the most consistent run-makers in England, having scored 4891 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 136.3. Since 2022, he has amassed his runs at an average of over 30. So there shouldn’t be any doubt in your mind.

Sam Curran to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sam Curran is one of the most consistent all-rounders in England and has played a very big role in Oval’s batting resurrection this season. With 3420 runs at an average of 21.92 in his T20 career, Curran has turned out to be a very useful performer. In the ongoing season of the Hundred, he is the highest run-scorer for his side - so we are banking on him to do well in the upcoming clash.

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Scott Currie has been one of the very few positives for Manchester Originals in the ongoing Hundred season. His T20 career record stands at 50 wickets at an average of 20.42 and an economy rate of 8.5. His strike rate of 13.9 further illustrates how good he has been with the ball. So while others continue to disappoint, you can bank on Currie to do well.

Adam Zampa to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)



One of the very best to have played on the T20 circuit, Adam Zampa has 322 wickets at an average of 21.92 and an economy rate of 7.41 in his T20 career. He is the pick of the bowlers for Oval Invincibles this season, picking 10 wickets already, including three three-wicket hauls. Betting on him is not just an option, but an obligation here. So what are you waiting for?