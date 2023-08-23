MAN (Manchester Originals) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning SBR 55 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals will take on Southern Brave in match number 31 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday, August 23. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. Both the teams are in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Manchester Originals need a win to qualify with 11 points, while Southern Brave need a win with a big margin to fancy a chance.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

A nail-biting encounter is on the cards and Southern Brave should manage to pip Manchester Originals. Manchester Originals have won each of their last three matches but Southern Brave will pose a fresh challenge to them because of the depth they have in their batting and bowling department. Manchester Originals are definitely the second-ranked team but for the majority of the season, they have relied on individual brilliance. A closer look at the current available squad shows that Philt Salt and Jos Buttler are the only two stars in the team and they have helped Manchester beat the last two matches. On the flip side, Southern Brave are a team full of match-winners. Finn Allen and Devon Conway are a force to reckon at the top and are followed by James Vince, Tim David, Leus de Plooy and Colin Ackermann. Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, George Garton and talented leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed form a formidable bowling lineup. They are all expected to come all guns blazing in the upcoming contest.

MO chances of winning - 45%

SB chances of winning - 55%

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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Manchester's Phil Salt is a gun opener and he proved it with his 31-ball 86 against Trent Rockets in his second-last outing. In the last match as well, he scored 28 runs off 18 balls. Overall, he has scored 143 runs in seven matches at an average of 20.42 and a strike rate of 183.33. Manchester would want him to score big in the high-octane clash.

Southern Brave captain James Vince is going through a lean patch and he would want to step up in the must-win last league game for his side. He has scored only 102 runs from six matches so far.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

London Spirit elected to field first in the first match of the season at the Old Trafford in London on Saturday. The rain-marred match ended without a result. In the second match of this season, Birmingham elected to field first but Manchester won by 49 runs. In the last match here, Manchester elected to bat first and won the match by 81 runs. The team winning the toss, is elected to bat first once again.

Weather Report

The match starts at 6:00 PM local time and there are no chances of rain then in Manchester, AccuWeather has predicted. There will be slight sunshine also there around 8:00 PM with a temperature hovering around 20-21 degree celsius. The wind speed will also hover around 20 km/h. The precipitation level will be below 20 percent.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) won their last match against Northern Superchargers by 81 runs. They defeated Trent Rockets by 10 runs in their second-last match. In their third-last match, they defeated Northern superchargers by 40 runs (DLS method). Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Southern Brave Player List

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince (CAP) Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Tim David All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave lost their last match against Oval Invincibles by eight runs. They defeated Birmingham Phoenix by four wickets in their last match. They won their third-last match against Welsh Fire by nine wickets. Overall, the team has lost just two of their last five matches.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each. One ended without a result.

Matches: 2

Manchester Originals won: 1

Southern Brave: 0

NR: 1

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 18.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen should cross the 20-run mark together this time. In their last outing against Oval Invincibles, they partnered for 29 runs off 22 balls. In their second-last match against Birmingham Phoenix, they partnered for 24 runs. In the match prior to it against Welsh Fire they scored 53 runs together in front of a bowling unit which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, David Willey and Haris Rauf. Both the Kiwi openers have bounced back from their lean patch and came out all guns blazing in the last two matches. Allen scored 31 off 22, while Conway remained unbeaten on 35 off 25 against Welsh. In the match against Birmingham, they scored 22 and 24 runs respectively. In the must-win match on Wednesday, Conway and Allen will surely look to bring in their A-game and should manage to score 19 runs together.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Top Team Batter

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

Jos Buttler found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. He failed to score runs in the middle phase of the tournament but has turned up the ante at the correct moment again. He scored 75 off 47 to help his team register a 81-run win in his last match. Buttler is the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023. He has scored 253 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.16 and a strike rate of 152.40.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10386 runs in 381 matches at an average of 34.27 and a strike rate of 144.75.

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener is finally amidst the runs after his unbeaten 35-run knock against Welsh Fire and 24 against Birmingham. In the following two matches, he has scored 24 and 16 matches respectively. The first four matches saw him score, 16, 4, 15 and 0 respectively. In the last league match for his team in the men's Hundred 2023 season, the in-form batter is expected to score high. The World Cup 2023 is also round the corner and that should also motivate him.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 163 T20 matches and scored 5431 runs at an average of 43.10 and a strike rate of 129.12. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Top bowler

Tom Hartley to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tom Hartley picked two wickets for 25 runs in his last match against Northern Superchargers and the left-arm spinner would be looking to take charge in the final league match as well. Joshua Little and Usama Mir will be unavailable for the match and the responsibility increases on Hartley. In the men's Hundred 2023 so far, Hartley has picked seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 12.57 and an economy rate of 7.54. Overall, he has featured in 80 first-class matches and picked 67 wickets at an average of 25.94 and an economy rate of 7.78.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tymal Mills is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023. He has picked 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 12.91 and an economy rate of 7.75. He picked just one wicket for 39 runs in the last match but, in the two matches prior to it, he picked seven wickets. The second-last match against Birmingham saw him pick three wickets. In his third-last match against Welsh Fire, he picked four wickets including a sensational hat-trick. He recently played for Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 and picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.11.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer would be aiming to finish his The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 on a high. Overall, the England international has featured in 191 T20 matches and picked 228 wickets at an average of 23.21 and an economy rate of 8.06.