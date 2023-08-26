MAN (Manchester Originals) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction MAN 45 % Chance of Winning SBR 55 % Bet Now! Manchester Originals will take on Southern Brave in the Eliminator of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Kennington Oval, London on Saturday, August 26. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST. Manchester Originals finished second after the completion of the league stage. They won four of their eight league matches. Southern Brave also won four matches. Both the teams won nine points each. The winner of the match will face Oval Invincibles in the final.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Another nail-biting encounter is on the cards and Southern Brave should manage to pip Manchester Originals. Interestingly, both the teams clashed against each other in their last match and as predicted Southern Brave toppled Manchester Originals. The same is expected once again.

Southern Brave will pose a solid challenge to them once again because of the depth they have in their batting and bowling department. Manchester Originals throughout the season have relied on individual brilliance. A closer look at the current available squad shows that Philt Salt and Jos Buttler are the only two stars in the team and they have helped Manchester beat the last two matches. In the last match as well, it was Jos Buttler's 45 off 42 which helped them post 130/8. In their second-last match Buttler scored 78 off 47 to help Manchester post 164. In the third-last match, Buttler scored 11 but Phil Salt smashed 86 off 32 as Manchester posted 181. The same has been the story throughout the season.

On the flip side, Southern Brave are a team full of match-winners. Finn Allen and Devon Conway are a force to reckon at the top and are followed by James Vince, Tim David, Leus de Plooy and Colin Ackermann. Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, George Garton and talented leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed form a formidable bowling lineup. Conway has returned to form and captain Vince also scored 33 off 25 in the last match. Southern Brave are expected to come all guns blazing and book a spot in the final by beating Manchester Originals.

MO chances of winning - 45%

SB chances of winning - 55%

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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Manchester's Phil Salt is a gun opener and he proved it with his 31-ball 86 against Trent Rockets in his third-last outing. In the second-last match as well, he scored 28 runs off 18 balls. The last match saw him score 17 off just. Overall, he has scored 160 runs in eight matches at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 186.04. He would look to give another cracking start to his team in the upcoming knockout game.

Southern Brave captain James Vince was going through a lean patch until his last league match against the same opposition Southern Brave. He scored 33 off 25 balls. A big match player, Vince will be expected to step up once again. He has scored 135 runs from seven matches so far.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Trent Rockets won the toss in the last match at the venue and elected to bat first. However, Oval Invincibles won the match by five wickets. In the second-last match, Oval Invincibles elected to bat first and won by two runs. Manchester Originals elected to field first but lost the match to Invincibles by 94 runs in the third-last match here at this venue. The team winning the toss is elected to bat first in the high-octane match.

Weather Report

Rain is on cards in London on Saturday but the weather conditions would improve in the evening. The match starts at 6:00 PM local time and a spell of showers has been predicted by AccuWeather. However, the precipitation level will soon drop be;ow 50 and by nine percent by 8:00 PM local time. There will be slight sunshine also there around 8:00 PM with a temperature hovering around 16-17 degree celsius. The wind speed will also hover around 30 km/h.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) lost their last match against Southern Brave by six wickets. They won their second-last match against Northern Superchargers by 81 runs. They defeated Trent Rockets by 10 runs in their third-last match. In their fourth-last match, they defeated Northern superchargers by 40 runs (DLS method). Overall, the side has lost just two of their last five matches.

Southern Brave Player List

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince (CAP) Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Mitchell Santner Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave won their last match against Manchester Originals by six wickets. They lost their second-last match against Oval Invincibles by eight runs. They defeated Birmingham Phoenix by four wickets in their third-last match. They won their fourth-last match against Welsh Fire by nine wickets. Overall, the team has lost just one of their last five matches.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Head to Head

The two sides have played three matches against each. They have won a match each.

Matches: 3

Manchester Originals won: 1

Southern Brave: 1

NR: 1

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 18.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen should cross the 20-run mark together this time. The duo scored 14 and 54 runs respectively in their last match but could partner only for 14 runs. In their second-last outing against Oval Invincibles, they partnered for 29 runs off 22 balls. In their third-last match against Birmingham Phoenix, they partnered for 24 runs. In the match prior to it against Welsh Fire they scored 53 runs together in front of a bowling unit which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, David Willey and Haris Rauf. Both the Kiwi openers have bounced back from their lean patch and came out all guns blazing in the last two matches. Allen scored 31 off 22, while Conway remained unbeaten on 35 off 25 against Welsh. In the match against Birmingham, they scored 22 and 24 runs respectively. In the must-win knockout match on Saturday, Conway and Allen will surely look to bring in their A-game and should manage to score 19 runs together.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Top Team Batter

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

Jos Buttler found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. He failed to score runs in the middle phase of the tournament but has turned up the ante at the correct moment again. He scored 75 off 47 to help his team register a 81-run win in his second-last match. He emerged as his side's top-scorer in the last match as well as he scored 45 runs off 42 balls. Buttler is the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023. He has scored 298 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 143.26.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10431 runs in 382 matches at an average of 34.31 and a strike rate of 144.53.

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener is finally amidst the runs after his unbeaten 35-run knock against Welsh Fire and 24 against Birmingham. In the following two matches, he scored 24 and 16 matches respectively. In the last league match against Manchester Originals, he scored 54 off 40 balls. The last five matches saw him score 16, 4, 15 and 0 respectively. The World Cup 2023 is also round the corner and that should also motivate him.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 164 T20 matches and scored 5485 runs at an average of 43.53 and a strike rate of 129.18. Conway has two hundreds and 43 fifties to his name in the format.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Top bowler

Tom Hartley to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tom Hartley picked two wickets for 25 runs in his second-last match against Northern Superchargers. The left-arm spinner failed to take any wicket in his last outing as he gave away 27 runs off 15 balls. Joshua Littler is expected to return but Usama Mir will be unavailable for the match and the responsibility increases on Hartley. In the men's Hundred 2023 so far, Hartley has picked seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.42 and an economy rate of 8.11. Overall, he has featured in 81 T20 matches and picked 67 wickets at an average of 26.34 and an economy rate of 7.81.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tymal Mills is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023. He has picked 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.13 and an economy rate of 7.80. He picked three wickets for 27 runs in the last match which was against Southern Brave. The third-last match against Birmingham saw him pick three wickets. In his fourth-last match against Welsh Fire, he picked four wickets including a sensational hat-trick. He recently played for Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 and picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.11.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer would be aiming to finish his The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 on a high. Overall, the England international has featured in 192 T20 matches and picked 231 wickets at an average of 23.03 and an economy rate of 8.06.