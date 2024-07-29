MAN (Manchester Originals) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction
MAN
40%
Chance of Winning
TRER
60%
Great Britain
Old Trafford
Facts:
- With 6068 runs in the shortest format of the game, an average of 26.84, and a strike rate of 155.50, Phil Salt has carved a niche for himself.
- Fazalhaq Farooqi has 114 wickets in his T20 career at an average of 19.86 and an economy rate of 6.90.
- Imad Wasim knows how to pick wickets, as evidenced by his haul of 330 wickets in his T20 career, which came at an average of 24.49.
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning
Manchester Originals are considered one of the most promising sides in the Men’s Hundred competition, yet they suffered an agonizing defeat to Welsh Fire at home. Led by Phil Salt, they want to turn the result upside down against Trent Rockets and help restore pride in home conditions.
On the other hand, Trent Rockets didn’t even break a sweat against Northern Superchargers, thanks to promising innings from wicketkeeper Tom Banton and Sam Hain. Chris Green and skipper Lewis Gregory did the rest with the ball to ensure Trent Rockets walked away with the win. That gives them a lot of confidence going into Old Trafford, and they aim to add one more win to the kitty.
MNO’s chance of winning is 40%
TRR’s chance of winning is 60%
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Betting Tips
You can think from every possible angle but will still have to bet big on Alex Hales - literally the gold standard of T20 batting. While expecting Sam Hain to do an encore, it is also prudent to keep a good stake in Tom Banton. You can’t also ignore what Manchester Originals skipper and opener Phil Salt brings to the table after his heroics in the last couple of years. Fazalhaq Farooqi is a terrific performer with the ball lately and leaving him out would be risky.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Manchester Originals Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction
There isn’t so much of a difference when it comes to batting first or bowling first at Old Trafford, with teams batting first winning 20 and bowling first winning the same number of games since January 2021. The average first-innings score in the time frame is 163/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 177/6.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts a 21% likelihood of rain during Thursday's encounter between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire in Old Trafford. Cloud cover will be 56%.
Manchester Originals Player List
Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hartley
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Usama Mir
|
Bowler
Manchester Originals Team Form
In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Manchester Originals were extremely consistent and eventually made it to the final of the mega event. However, in the opening game of the tournament this season, they lost by a massive margin of eight wickets to Welsh Fire.
Trent Rockets Players List
Joe Root, Rovman Powell (o), Rashid Khan (o), Imad Wasim (o), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
In 2023, Trent Rockets finished fifth on the points table with only three wins to their name. However, they mended their ways and have a strong squad at their disposal this season, which resulted in an eight-wicket win over Northern Superchargers.
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Head-To-Head
Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets have played three times against each other, with the latter winning two games and the former winning one game.
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds
Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
If your openers are Alex Hales and Tom Banton, you’ve already won half of the battle. Trent Rockets have positioned themselves in a pretty strong position with this, knowing the duo averages 37.02 as an opening pair in T20s. Since 2023, Trent Rockets are the second-best side when it comes to opening partnerships - hence, we’re pretty certain that they will do an encore in the upcoming clash.
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets
Great Britain
Old Trafford, null
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Best Batters
Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)
Phil Salt is easily one of the best T20 batters of the modern era, and his record speaks for itself. With 6068 runs in the shortest format of the game, an average of 26.84, and a strike rate of 155.50, he has carved a niche for himself with a strong deal of confidence. So, irrespective of his performance in the Welsh Fire game, you should ideally bet on him.
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)
Tom Banton performed really well in the last game, but his achievements are not limited. In his T20 career, he has 3480 runs at an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 143.09. He already has 20 fifties and two centuries in T20s, adding a sense of versatility to his career.
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Best Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)
With Fazalhaq Farooqi, you’re certain of one thing. That he is going to give his all and do everything for his team. While Manchester Originals are bereft of decent bowlers in the squad, Farooqi becomes all the more important. And that’s not without reason. The Afghanistan pacer has 114 wickets in his T20 career at an average of 19.86 and an economy rate of 6.90. So what are you waiting for?
Imad Wasim to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Imad Wasim knows how to pick wickets, as evidenced by his haul of 330 wickets in his T20 career, which came at an average of 24.49. His economy rate of 6.56 further adds to his credentials. So there’s nothing to be worried about—just bet big on him and be sure he will multiply your money.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
MNO to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
TRR to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch