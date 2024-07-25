MAN (Manchester Originals) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction MAN 55 % Chance of Winning WELF 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Men’s Hundred started with a lot of fanfare on Tuesday in Oval and for the third game of the tournament, the caravan will move to Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, when Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire will take on each other, on July 24, 2024 (Thursday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Manchester finished second on the points table and then ended up in the final, Welsh Fire improved upon their 2022 performance to secure four wins in eight games.

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals, the finalists of the last edition, have adopted a very imposing look this season, with the presence of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, and Sikandar Raza in the side. Add to that the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jamie Overton, you need to have a stronger sense of purpose and skill to get the better of them.

On the other hand, batters like Glenn Phillips, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler Cadmore, and Stephen Eskinazi provide Welsh Fire with a very good attacking instinct, which is further bolstered by David Willey, Haris Rauf, Jake Ball, and Matt Henry. For the Cardiff-based side to do well, they’ll need their all-round unit to work in sync.

MNO’s chance of winning is 55%

WEF’s chance of winning is 45%

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Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Betting Tips

Phil Salt is in incredible form in 2024 and if you’re not putting your money, then that might imply you aren’t very serious. Can you really leave out Jos Buttler too? He’s desperate to come back to form after a disappointing World Cup in the Caribbean in June. From Welsh Fire, Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s stocks are on the rise and he can be trusted upon to do the job.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

There isn’t so much of a difference when it comes to batting first or bowling first at Old Trafford, with teams batting first winning 20 and bowling first winning 19 since January 2021. The average first-innings score in the time frame is 163/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 177/6.

Weather Report

There is a 21% likelihood of rain during Thursday's encounter between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire in Old Trafford. Cloud cover will be 56%.

Manchester Originals Player List

Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Max Holden Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Manchester Originals were extremely consistent and eventually made it to the final of the mega event. In the group stage, by securing six wins from eight games, they proved that nothing about them was light.

Welsh Fire Players List

Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matt Henry (New Zealand), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof Van der Merwe, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Cooke, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Ben Green

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Joe Clarke Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Matt Henry Bowler David Payne Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

In 2023, Welsh Fire put up a much-improved performance as compared to the 2022 season. They finished fourth and only missed out on an eliminator spot due to a narrowly inferior run rate. They will at least aim to make it to the playoffs this season.

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the former winning two games and the latter securing just one win. The last time both sides met was at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with the latter winning by nine runs.

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be over 24.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. Do I need to say more? Two of the most devastating batting pairs in world cricket are all set to handle the opening responsibilities of the side and that tells you everything you need to know about them. They have an opening average of 38.04 since January 2023 and if they decide to turn up their usual avatar, oppositions can beware.

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Great Britain Emirates Old Trafford, null Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.006 Bet Now!

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Best Batters

Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Since 2023, Phil Salt has become a different gravy altogether. In 85 games, he has amassed 2251 runs at an average of 30.01 and a strike rate of 165.3. In the process, he has 12 fifties and two centuries, which is a booster to the cause. I am pretty certain that Salt can be a huge multiplier for us in this market.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is one of the most promising batters in English cricket, having scored 5084 runs at an average of 27.78 in the shortest version. He has a balls per dismissal ratio of 20.0, which adds to the intrinsic value of the Welsh Fire top-order batter. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and dominate the market.

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Best Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 114 wickets in T20s, but in short span of time, he has grown to be one of the best pacers in leagues around the world. It is understandable from the fact that he has an average of 19.7 and an economy rate of 6.9. His strike rate of 17.2 further adds a sense of advantage. Don’t feet over the outcome so much and just bet on him to do well.

David Willey to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

David Willey has been a solid bowler for England in white-ball cricket, whenever given a chance, and that certainly can’t change now. He has 310 T20 wickets came at an average of 23.1 and an economy rate of 7.9. His strike rate of 17.6 further validates him as a crafty operator.