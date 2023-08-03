NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction NOS 55 % Chance of Winning BIR 45 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the fourth match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, August 3. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches. Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers are the likely winners of their upcoming match against Birmingham Phoenix. The team has a solid combination of batters, all-rounders and bowlers. Harry Brook, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth form a dashing batting trio. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, David Wiese and Bas de Leede are terrific match-winners. They have a solid wicket-keeper batter in Tom Banton, while the bowling group has England internationals Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse and Ollie Robinson who will be accompanied by South Africa star Wayne Parnell.

Birmingham Phoenix too have some legit stars in Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Shadab Khan, Adam Milne and Kane Richardson. However, Livingstone is not in the best of forms, while Smeed despite scoring a hundred last year could just manage 179 runs in eight matches last year. Milne and Richardson are also not a force to reckon with in T20 cricket. Therefore, Supercharges have an edge over Phoenix.

NSC chances of winning - 55%

BP chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Northern Superchargers opener Adam Lyth finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the 2022 season. He scored 299 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 175.88. Same would be expected from the veteran batter once again.

Moeen Ali was part of the CSK team which won their fifth IPL title this year. He came out of retirement recently to contribute handsomely in England Ashes 2023. He was the key figure on the final day of the fifth Test as England salvaged a 2-2 draw. High on confidence, Moeen Ali can emerge as the biggest impact player for Birmingham Phoenix.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

In the last match of the men's Hundred here, Southern Brave won the toss and elected to field first but Northern Superchargers won the match by 16 runs. In the second-last match Northern Superchargers elected to field but Manchester Originals won by 23 runs. Northern Superchargers elected to bat first in the third-last match but lost to London Spirit by seven wickets. With high chances of rain on Thursday, the team winning the toss couple opt to field first.

Weather Report

High chances of rain in Leeds on Thursday, August 3. The precipitation level will be close to 90 percent. The humidity level will reach up to 75 percent, while the wind speed in Leeds will hover around 16 km/h.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Brook Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Tom Banton Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Matthew Poots Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers won their last match against Southern Brave by 16 runs. They defeated Welsh Fire by six wickets in their second-last outing. They suffered a 23-run defeat against Manchester Originals in their third-last match. Overall, the side has won three of their last five matches.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jamie Smith Batter Chris Benjamin Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Miles Hammond All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix won their last match of the previous season by one wicket against London Spirit. In their second-lost match, Birmingham Phoenix faced a 79-run defeat against Manchester Originals. They won their third-last match against Oval Invincibles by 10 runs. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

The two teams have played twice against each other and won once each.

Matches: 2

Northern Superchargers Won: 1

Birmingham Phoenix won: 1

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix opening partnership to be over 19.5

Birmingham Phoenix are most likely going to open with Ben Duckett and Will Smeed. The two batters have enough potential to pile up 19 runs in the very opening over. Smeed is the first-ever batter to score a hundred in The Hundred. Duckett is oozing confidence after successfully opening in all the five Ashes 2023 Test matches for England. Duckett was also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the 2022 season. He scored 220 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 135.80. They will be up against a quality bowling unit but should manage to score over 19 runs together.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Team Batter

Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Harry Brook had some good outings in the Ashes 2023 where he displayed his aggressive batting to the best. Eyes will be on him on Thursday. The talented right-hander failed to impress in the last season, scoring just 85 runs in six matches and he would be aiming to rewrite his records this season. Having made his England debut in all the formats now and played in the IPL as well, Brook comes into the tournament with a lot more experience and confidence. Overall, he has featured in 110 T20 matches in which he has scored 2622 runs at an average of 32.37 and a strike rate of 146.23.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 29-year-old batter has scored 5572 runs at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 146.24 in 228 T20 matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Top bowler

Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The veteran leg-spinner was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Superchargers last year. He picked eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.25. Rashid hasn't played any form of cricket after his stint in the IPL 2023 and would enter the competition fresh and hungry. He picked one wicket for 18 runs in his last outing against NSC. Overall, he has featured in 263 T20 matches and picked 293 wickets at an average of 23.21 and an economy rate of 7.48.

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023 and would now be aiming to make an impact for Birmingham Phoenix. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 156 wickets in 144 T20 matches at an average of 24.90 and an economy rate of 8.23.