NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction
NOS
70%
Chance of Winning
LON
30%
Great Britain
Headingley
Facts:
- Moeen Ali has amassed 6771 runs in his T20 career, including 34 half-centuries and three centuries.
- New Zealand's Tim Southee has claimed a remarkable 327 wickets throughout his career, maintaining an average of 24.1 and an economy rate of 8.1.
- Rashid Khan has taken 607 wickets, boasting an average of 18.2 and an impressive economy rate of 6.5 in T20s.
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Chance of Winning
Northern Superchargers are among the most consistent teams in the ongoing edition of the Hundred, with five wins from eight games, securing 11 points in the process. Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook are in good form, and in the last few games, they have shown a completely different approach to dominating the opposition. That said, they have a very good bowling unit, too - which has shown a stoic path to success.
Meanwhile, London Spirit are only playing for pride. They have been eliminated from the Hundred, with only one win from seven games. Their structure has been destroyed with one dismal performance after another - with no responsibility from either bowlers or batters. They will want to comeback stronger next year but bowing out with a win will help bolster their confidence to a certain degree.
NOS’s chance of winning is 70%
LNS’s chance of winning is 30%
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Betting Tips
With the kind of batting show Nicholas Pooran is showing at the moment, we have a clear-cut winner in our hands. Make sure you’ve a decent amount of money staked on him. You need to put a solid amount on Adil Rashid too - for the spinner has been the biggest trump card for the Superchargers. I am also hopeful that Daniel Worrall will deliver for London Spirit in the upcoming clash - so betting on him becomes crucial.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction
Since 2021, Headingly in Leeds has hosted 42 matches, with the batting first team winning 25 and the batting second team winning 17. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 196/6.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, there is a 26% chance of precipitation in Leeds on Tuesday, with cloud cover hovering around 69%.
Northern Superchargers Player List
Matthew Short, Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Harry Brook (c), Adam Hose, Oliver Robinson, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Patrick Brown, Graham Clark, Reece Topley, Colin Ingram, Jordan Clark, Ben Dwarshuis, Callum Parkinson, Michael Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
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Colin Ingram
|
Batter
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Harry Brook
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Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Wicket-keeper
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Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Batter
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Jordan Clark
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All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
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All-rounder
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Adil Rashid
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Bowler
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Matthew Potts
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Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
After three wins on the bounce, Northern Superchargers were handed a shock defeat at the hands of Birmingham Phoneix on Tuesday. A no result encounter against Welsh Fire ensured that they are now in the top three and are poised to make it to the Eliminator round.
London Spirits Player List
Keaton Jennings, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Bell-Drummond
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Michael-Kyle Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Daniel Lawrence
|
Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
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Andre Russell
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All-rounder
|
Matthew Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
London Spirits Team Form
London Spirit are already out of the Hundred 2024 after losing six of their seven encounters so far. They were far from what they truly were as a team - and it was clearly visible in their campaign.
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Head-To-Head
Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have played each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competetion, in which the latter have won two games. The last time both sides met each other was in August 2023, in which Spirit won by 13 runs.
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be over 19.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Trust Northern Superchargers openers to do well in the upcoming encounter against London Spirit. With Ben Stokes now out of the Hundred with a possible hamstring strain, they are back with Short and Colin Ingram to open the innings for them. That makes it all the more believable that the Superchargers are going to have a wider impact in the game. While Short averages 34.01 as an opener since 2021, Ingram has an average of 29.61. So I am gonna trust the duo and expect them to deliver big.
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit
Great Britain
Headingley, null
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Best Batters
Matthew Short to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)
Matthew Short has amassed a total of 2611 runs at an averge of 26.11 in T20 cricket, but what makes him special is his strike rate of 144.7. In the shortest format of the game, he already has 17 half-centuries, making him one of the most effective batters around. Bet on him and wait to collect a lot of cash.
Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)
Even though Keaton Jennings is not the most effective T20 batter around, he has 1925 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 128.5, with nine half-centuries and one century to his name. His balls per dismissal ratio of 25.8 indicates that he knows how to bat long. For the kind of insipid performance that London Spirit have showcased this year, he is their best bet.
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Best Bowlers
Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Reece Topley is one of the most successful bowlers for Northern Superchargers in the ongoing season. In his T20 career, he already has 222 wickets at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 16.2 in T20 cricket. In England, he becomes even more threatening, having already picked 154 wickets at an average of 20.8 at an economy rate of 8.3. So you definitely have to bet on him - there shouldn’t be any let up.
Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)
After refusing to accept a central contract with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Liam Dawson has become a freelancer of sorts and why wouldn’t he? He is one of the most-improved spinner lately, having picked 217 wickets in his career at an average of 26.7 and an economy rate of 7.3. Bet on him and you’ll surely not return disappointed.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers
NOS to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
LNS to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch