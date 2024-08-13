NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction NOS 70 % Chance of Winning LON 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.869 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers and London Spirit will take on each other in the 29th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the Headingley, Leeds, on August 13, 2024 (Tuesday), at 11:00 PM IST. While London Spirit have already been eliminated from the Hundred, winning just one out of seven games so far, Northern Superchargers are in the pole position to make it to the Eliminator with yet another strong performance on Sunday.

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers are among the most consistent teams in the ongoing edition of the Hundred, with five wins from eight games, securing 11 points in the process. Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook are in good form, and in the last few games, they have shown a completely different approach to dominating the opposition. That said, they have a very good bowling unit, too - which has shown a stoic path to success.

Meanwhile, London Spirit are only playing for pride. They have been eliminated from the Hundred, with only one win from seven games. Their structure has been destroyed with one dismal performance after another - with no responsibility from either bowlers or batters. They will want to comeback stronger next year but bowing out with a win will help bolster their confidence to a certain degree.

NOS’s chance of winning is 70%

LNS’s chance of winning is 30%

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Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Betting Tips

With the kind of batting show Nicholas Pooran is showing at the moment, we have a clear-cut winner in our hands. Make sure you’ve a decent amount of money staked on him. You need to put a solid amount on Adil Rashid too - for the spinner has been the biggest trump card for the Superchargers. I am also hopeful that Daniel Worrall will deliver for London Spirit in the upcoming clash - so betting on him becomes crucial.

Match Prediction Best Odds Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Since 2021, Headingly in Leeds has hosted 42 matches, with the batting first team winning 25 and the batting second team winning 17. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 196/6.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 26% chance of precipitation in Leeds on Tuesday, with cloud cover hovering around 69%.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Matthew Short, Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Harry Brook (c), Adam Hose, Oliver Robinson, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Patrick Brown, Graham Clark, Reece Topley, Colin Ingram, Jordan Clark, Ben Dwarshuis, Callum Parkinson, Michael Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Colin Ingram Batter Harry Brook Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Adam Hose Batter Oliver Robinson Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

After three wins on the bounce, Northern Superchargers were handed a shock defeat at the hands of Birmingham Phoneix on Tuesday. A no result encounter against Welsh Fire ensured that they are now in the top three and are poised to make it to the Eliminator round.

London Spirits Player List

Keaton Jennings, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Wicket-keeper Ollie Pope Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

London Spirit are already out of the Hundred 2024 after losing six of their seven encounters so far. They were far from what they truly were as a team - and it was clearly visible in their campaign.

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have played each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competetion, in which the latter have won two games. The last time both sides met each other was in August 2023, in which Spirit won by 13 runs.

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be over 19.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Trust Northern Superchargers openers to do well in the upcoming encounter against London Spirit. With Ben Stokes now out of the Hundred with a possible hamstring strain, they are back with Short and Colin Ingram to open the innings for them. That makes it all the more believable that the Superchargers are going to have a wider impact in the game. While Short averages 34.01 as an opener since 2021, Ingram has an average of 29.61. So I am gonna trust the duo and expect them to deliver big.

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Great Britain Headingley, null Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! London Spirit Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.967 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Best Batters

Matthew Short to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Short has amassed a total of 2611 runs at an averge of 26.11 in T20 cricket, but what makes him special is his strike rate of 144.7. In the shortest format of the game, he already has 17 half-centuries, making him one of the most effective batters around. Bet on him and wait to collect a lot of cash.

Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Even though Keaton Jennings is not the most effective T20 batter around, he has 1925 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 128.5, with nine half-centuries and one century to his name. His balls per dismissal ratio of 25.8 indicates that he knows how to bat long. For the kind of insipid performance that London Spirit have showcased this year, he is their best bet.

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)



Reece Topley is one of the most successful bowlers for Northern Superchargers in the ongoing season. In his T20 career, he already has 222 wickets at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 16.2 in T20 cricket. In England, he becomes even more threatening, having already picked 154 wickets at an average of 20.8 at an economy rate of 8.3. So you definitely have to bet on him - there shouldn’t be any let up.

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

After refusing to accept a central contract with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Liam Dawson has become a freelancer of sorts and why wouldn’t he? He is one of the most-improved spinner lately, having picked 217 wickets in his career at an average of 26.7 and an economy rate of 7.3. Bet on him and you’ll surely not return disappointed.