NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction NOS 60 % Chance of Winning MAN 40 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers will take on Manchester Originals in match number 18 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday, August 13. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches. Manchester Originals lost to Trent Rockets in the final. They won five of their eight league stage matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers are the likely winners of their upcoming match against Manchester Originals. The top-order consisting of Tom Baton, Matthew Short, Harry Brook and Adam Hose looks really compact. All-rounders Wayne Parnell and David Wiese alongwith bowling unit consisting of Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Callum Parkinson have taken their team to the second on the points table.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals campaign down the hill. They have lost two of their four matches and they are relying heavily on the batting prowess of Jos Buttler who has scored 165 runs in four matches. The next best batter in the team is Jamie Overton who has scored 61 runs in four matches. Sixth-placed Originals got bundled out for 92 and lost by 94 runs in their last outing. They will enter the match under a lot of pressure.

NS chances of winning - 60%

MO chances of winning - 40%

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Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Northern Superchargers opener Tom Banton is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 125 runs in four matches at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 160.25. He scored 81 off 43 balls in his last outing.

Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson was on fire against Manchester Originals, picking three wickets for just 1 runs in 20 balls. He could pick only one wicket in the last outing for his team. The team would want Johnson to come up with another stellar spell.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the men's Hundred in the ongoing season, Northern Superchargers won the toss and elected to field first. In the last match of the last season here, Southern Brave won the toss and elected to field first but Northern Superchargers won the match by 16 runs. In the third-last match Northern Superchargers elected to field but Manchester Originals won by 23 runs. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss will elect to field first on Friday.

Weather Report

Chances of rain at the start of the match as per AccuWeather, however, the weather will clear out soon. Precipitation level of 50 percent with a high temperature of 21 degrees and a humidity level of 66 percent has been predicted. The predicted wind speed will be somewhere close to 21 km/h.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Harry Brook Batter Adam Hose Batter Tom Banton (WK) WK-Batter David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers lost their last match against Oval Invincbles by nine runs. They defeated Trent Rockets by three runs in their second-last match. They won their third-last match against Southern Brave by a massive 60-run margin. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) lost their last match against Oval Invincibles by 94 runs. They won their second-last match against Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs. Their third-last match ended without a result due to rain. Manchester lost their opening match of the season against Welsh Fire by nine runs. Overall, the Jos Buttler-led side has lost three of their last five matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

The two sides have played three matches against each other. Superchargers have won two of them.

Matches: 3

Northern Superchargers won: 2

Manchester Originals won: 1

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Original Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be over 18.5

The Manchester Originals opening pair of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have failed to get going together in the season so far. In the first match, Salat got out for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. The duo partnered for 44 runs off 24 balls in their second match. However, the last two matches have seen them forge a 2 and 15 run partnership respectively. Manchester faced a massive 94-run defeat after getting bundled out for 92 in their last match. The side will be aiming for a strong comeback and chances of both the England internationals scoring high is looking bright. Northern Superchargers have a solid bowling unit but a watchful start from Manchester is expected and that could see their opening pair score 19 runs together.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Original Top Team Batter

Adam Hose to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Adam Hose scored 41 runs off 19 balls in his last outing against Oval Invincibles. After three innings in the men's Hundred 2023, he has scored 66 runs in three matches at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 165.00. Hose smashed 59 off 27 balls when he played last time against Oval Invincibles.

Recently, he scored 397 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 145.95. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 3210 runs in 126 matches at an average of 31.47 and a strike rate of 144.59.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

The England white-ball captain is the man in form for his side. He has found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. He scored 23 off 24 in his last outing against Invincibles before the team which relies heavily on him collapsed to a 92-run total. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer after the 14th match of the men's hundred 2023. He has scored 165 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 148.64.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10298 runs in 378 matches at an average of 34.32 and a strike rate of 144.63.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Original Top bowler

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The left-arm pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023 at the moment. He has been in sublime form for Superchargers. The England international has picked seven wickets at an average of 14 in four matches at an economy rate of 8.40.

The 29-year-old has picked six wickets in his last three matches. Topley is playing for the first time after his injury in IPL 2023 and he is looking fresh and hungry. Overall, he has picked 186 wickets in 144 matches at an average of 21.59 and an economy rate of 8.20.

Joshua Little to be Manchester Originals' to bowler

The Ireland pacer has picked five wickets from the four three matches at an average of 15 and is looking in a really good shape. He was expensive in his last outing, picking one wicket for 38 runs in 20 balls. In his second-last outing against Birmingham, he picked 2 wickets for 15 runs in 18 balls. The spell helped Manchester bundle out Birmingham for 111 in 98 balls. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer was recently part of the Ireland squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, 2023. He picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 6.90 there. The youngster was high on confidence and would soon leave for Ireland's 3-T20I series vs India. He would be aiming to make a good impact before leaving. Overall, he has played in 104 T20 matches and picked 125 wickets at an average of 21.84 and an economy rate of 7.53.