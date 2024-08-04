NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction NOS 63 % Chance of Winning MAN 37 % Bet Now! A resurgent Northern Superchargers and depleted Manchester Originals will play against each other in the 16th match of the Men’s Hundred 2024 at the Headingley, Leeds, on August 4, 2024 (Sunday), at 10:30 PM IST. While the Superchargers have won two games on trot after losing then opening clash, Manchester Originals are yet to secure a game in the ongoing event, losing all three in the process.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

When Northern Superchargers got the better of Oval Invincibles on Friday, it was an indictment of their all-round strength. From Nicholas Pooran to Harry Brook, from Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid - they have gathered a squad that can give a challenge to any side. The improvisation is clearly visible in the overall approach of the side, which is why my bet is heavily on Northern Superchargers to win the upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals are struggling to find their place. It’s not surprising that they lost all three games in the ongoing tournament, with all three departments failing to deliver on the promise. Then what are the odds that it would happen all by itself? So be sure that we don’t have enough money staked on them.

NOS’s chance of winning is 63%

MNOs chance of winning is 37%

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Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Betting Tips

Nicholas Pooran is doing well for Northern Superchargers in the ongoing edition and he seems to be offering us a very good market to put our money on. Harry Brook may not have made any substantial progress lately, but not betting on him would be a disservice to the idea of this game. You can always rely on Wayne Madsen and Sikandar Raza to deliver on the promise and they are some of the very reliant performers from the Manchester side.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Since 2021, Headingly in Leeds has hosted 42 matches, with the batting first team winning 25 and the batting second team winning 17. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 196/6.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 16% chance of precipitation in Leeds on Sunday, with cloud cover hovering around 65%. It doesn’t rain much in Headingley in July, which is why we’re hoping it to remain the way it is for now.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Matthew Short Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Adam Hose Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Northern Superchargers finished at the bottom of the table, securing just two wins in eight matches, but they have mended their ways this season, having won both their games in the tournament so far. So can they continue the same progress and win the next game against a struggling Manchester Originals side.

Manchester Originals Player List

Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Max Holden Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

After an inspiring tournament in the 2023 edition of the Hundred, in which Manchester Originals made it to the final of the mega event, things have faltered in the 2024 season. The side have failed to win even a single game this season.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals have faced each other five times in the Men’s Hundred competition. The latter have a slightly higher success rate, winning three games compared to two wins by Northern Superchargers.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be under 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Given that Jos Buttler has now been ruled out of the Hundred with a calf strain and Phil Salt and Max Holden do not have a great opening synergy, I am very skeptical about this bet. Overall, Salt and Holden have a partnership average of 11.09, which is way below what it should be for a top-tier tournament. Then how can you boost any confidence?

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Best Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Pooran has amassed 7548 runs in T20 cricket, which came at an average of 27.96 and a strike rate of 147 in the format. His balls per dismissal rate stands at 19, while his balls per boundary rate of 5.1 highlights his high-impact play. In The Hundred Mens Competition 2024, he has an average of 68.5 - so it’s better if you bet big on him,

Wayne Madsen to be Manchester Originals best batter (Parimatch)

Wayne Madsen is one of the most consistent run-makers in England, having scored 4891 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 136.3. Since 2022, he has amassed his runs at an average of over 30, which speaks about his versatility. In England, he has an average of 32.27. So don’t overthink and rather bet—this is your chance.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Best Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Matthew Potts’ rise is something to keep in mind for the future. In just 55 matches, he already has 60 wickets at an average of 25.2, an economy rate of 8.5, and a strike rate of 17.8. He is one of the biggest hopes in the bowling department for Northern Superchargers—hence, you have your project sorted.

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Scott Currie has been a breath of fresh air for Manchester Originals in the ongoing Hundred season. His T20 career record stands at 50 wickets at an average of 19.7 and an economy rate of 8.5. His strike rate of 13.9 further illustrates how good he has been with the ball.