NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction NOS 42 % Chance of Winning OVA 58 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers will take on Oval Invincibles in match number 15 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, August 11. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches. Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are very likely to beat Northern Superchargers in their upcoming match as the reasons behind are quite obvious.

Oval Invincibles registered a big 94-run win against a very strong Manchester Origianals side in their last outing. Their star-studded batting unit finally showed the destruction they can cause. Jason Roy, Will Jacks and Heincrich Klaasen were on top of their game. The side also features the likes of Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Sunil Narine. They can prove to be too hot to handle for the Northern Superchargers. While Narine picked three wickets for 12 runs, Spencer Johnson gave just one run off 20 balls to pick three wickets. Pacer Gus Atkinson has also been doing good.

On the flip side, Northern Superchargers’ top-three of Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook failed against Trent Rockets. The talent is there but their Oval Invincibles counterparts are very far ahead of them in terms of experience. Northern Superchargers have a good bowling unit but the strong and highly experienced batting line-up Oval Invincibles will have an edge over them.

NS chances of winning - 42%

OI chances of winning - 58%

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Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Northern Superchargers opener Matthew Short has been picked in the Australian squad for the 3-match T20I series against South Africa. The talented 27-year-old would be looking to get into the groove before that tour. He has scored 81 runs from the first three matches at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 197.56.

Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson was on fire against Manchester Originals, picking three wickets for just 1 runs in 20 balls. A similar outing would be expected from him against Superchargers.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the men's Hundred in the ongoing season, Northern Superchargers won the toss and elected to field first. In the last match of the last season here, Southern Brave won the toss and elected to field first but Northern Superchargers won the match by 16 runs. In the third-last match Northern Superchargers elected to field but Manchester Originals won by 23 runs. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss will elect to field first on Friday.

Weather Report

Low chances of rain in Leeds on Friday as the precipitation level would hover just around 10 percent. With a humidity percent close to 60, the high temperature is expected to go up to 24 degree celsius. The wind speed would be somewhere close to 21 km/h.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Harry Brook Batter Adam Hose Batter Tom Banton (WK) WK-Batter David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers defeated Trent Rockets by three runs in their last match. They won their second-last match against Southern Brave by a massive 60-run margin. Their first match of the season ended without a result as rain stopped play after 62 balls in the first innings. Overall, the side has not lost any of their last five matches.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Coxx Batter Tom Curram All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles defeated Manchester Originals in their last match by 94 runs. Their second-last match against Welsh Fire ended in a thrilling tie. They defeated London Spirit by three wickets in their first match of the ongoing season. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

The two sides have played twice against each other and won a match each.

Matches: 2

Northern Superchargers won: 1

Oval Invincibles won: 1

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 18.5

The Oval Invincibles opening pair of Jason Roy and Will Jacks came good in their last match against Manchester Originals. Roy scored 59 off 42, while will jacks fired 32 runs off just 13 balls as their opening partnership flourished for 62 balls in just 32 balls. They partnered for 12 runs in the first match and 0 in the second.

However, the two prolific batters are back in form and the Oval Invincibles' big win versus Manchester Originals will massively boost their morale. The two players played a key role. Northern Superchargers bowling unit is a potent one but the capabilities of the two batters is such that 18 runs can come off their bat from the first few balls itself.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Brave Top Team Batter

Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Harry Brook had some good outings in the Ashes 2023 where he displayed his aggressive batting to the best. Eyes will be on him on Wednesday. Brook did not get the opportunity to bat in the first match but scored 63 off 27 in the second match against Southern Brave on Sunday. His innings consisted of three fours and five sixes. Unluckily, Brook was dismissed for a 2-ball duck in his last outing.

The talented right-hander failed to impress in the last season, scoring just 85 runs in six matches and he would be aiming to rewrite his records this season. Having made his England debut in all the formats now and played in the IPL as well, Brook comes into the tournament with a lot more experience and confidence. Overall, he has featured in 113 T20 matches in which he has scored 2685 runs at an average of 32.74 and a strike rate of 147.36.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

Just like we predicted, Heinrich Klaasen came out all guns blazing in his last outing against Manchester Originals and scored 60 off 27 balls to guide his team to a thumping 94-run win. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter failed in his first match, managing to score just one off three. In the second match against Welsh Fire, he scored 18 off 16. The in-form batter was in his elements against Manchester.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 159 T20 matches and scored 3402 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 144.45. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Top bowler

Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The veteran leg-spinner has been highly economical in the season. In the first match against Birmingham Phoenix, he picked one wicket for just 14 runs in 17 balls. He picked the crucial wicket of Southern Brave captain James Vince in the second match. He was again economical in the match, giving away just 29 runs in 20 balls. In the third match Rashid failed to pick any wicket but again gave 20 runs off just 20 balls.

Another good outing is expected from the 35-year-old. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Superchargers last year. He picked eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.25. Rashid did not play any form of cricket after his stint in the IPL 2023 and entered the competition fresh and hungry. Overall, he has featured in 266 T20 matches and picked 295 wickets at an average of 23.27 and an economy rate of 7.47.

Sunil Narine to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Sunil Narine was the most effective bowler for Oval Invincibles bowling unit in his last outing against Manchester Originals on Wednesday. He picked three wickets for just 12 runs off 20 balls. In his first outing against London Spirit, Sunil Narine picked 2/14 in 20 balls and played a crucial role to give a winning start in the campaign to his team. Narine bowled 15 balls for 25 runs in the second match but failed to take any wicket.

The veteran bowler, who is currently the second-most highest wicket-taker in the tournament, would be aiming to make an impact in the big match against Manchester. The off-spinner played six matches last season and picked 11 wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6.05. He was recently part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LKR) in the MLC 2023. He picked four wickets from five matches. Overall, he has featured in 471 T20 matches and picked 514 wickets at an average of 21.17.