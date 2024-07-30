NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction NOS 39 % Chance of Winning SBR 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave will face off against each other in the eighth match of the Men’s Hundred competition, at Headingley, Leeds, on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday), at 11:05 PM. While Southern Brave won by seven wickets in their opening clash, Northern Superchargers lost the game by 47 runs to an impressive Trent Rockets side at Leeds.

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Bereft of star names in the ongoing competition, Northern Superchargers were awful in the first game against Trent Rockets. With most of the players being raw and not too equipped to handle pressure, things may turn out to be very very similar in the upcoming game as well. They will just hope players like Adil Rashid and Matthew Short come up well and provide them with a semblance of hope.

On the other hand, Southern Brave continue to be a force to be reckoned with and they made their intent very clear with a win against London Spirit in the second clash of the tournament. The seven-wicket win ensured that Southern Brave have a good measure of where they stand in the ongoing tournament. So don’t fret over the idea of nonchalance, but be sure that they are tactically the better side in the tournament.

NOS’s chance of winning is 39%

SOB’s chance of winning is 61%

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Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Betting Tips

Matthew Short is in the middle of a purple patch. Hence, it’s logical to bet on him. While assessing options, one can’t really leave out James Vince, whose 65-run knock helped Southern Brave announce dominance. Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid provide a level playing field for both sides - and you should ideally bet on both of them.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Since 2021, Headingly in Leeds has hosted 41 matches, with the batting first team winning 25 and the batting second team winning 16. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 196/6.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 13% chance of precipitation in Leeds on the match day, with cloud cover hovering around 39%. It doesn’t rain much in Headingley in July, which is why we’re hoping it to remain the way it is for now.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Matthew Short Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Adam Hose Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Northern Superchargers finished at the bottom of the table, securing just two wins in eight matches. The same trend continued for yet another season, as Northern Superchargers faced an agonizing loss in the opening game.

Southern Brave Player List

Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Laurie Evans Batter James Coles All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Southern Brave won four and lost as many games, finishing third on the points table. They eventually lost to Manchester Originals in the Eliminator to exit the tournament, but they started the 2024 edition on a good note, getting the better of London Spirit by seven wickets.

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave have played each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the former have come good a couple of times, whereas the Brave have won just one game.

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With Daniel Hughes and James Vince opening the batting for Southern Brave, the bet is highly likely to come to fruition. In the previous game against London Spirit, the duo had an opening partnership of 95 runs—the best in the ongoing season so far. Both Hughes and Vince are in stunning form, so be sure you are going to bet big on Southern Brave.

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Great Britain Headingley, null Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet now! Southern Brave Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet now!

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Best Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

One of the finest T20 batters of the modern era, Nicholas Pooran has 7421 T20 runs at an average of 27.59 and a strike rate of 146.6. At a balls per dismissal ratio of 18.8, Pooran showcases a kind of versatility that’s unbeknownst to many. In a side that doesn’t have many attacking batters, Pooran is a godsend.

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 10790 runs in his T20 career, James Vince knows how to bat long. You wouldn’t otherwise average 31.55 in T20s at a strike rate of 134.8 without having enough substance to show for it. Then what’re you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on the Southern Brave skipper.

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With 341 wickets in the shortest version of the sport, Adil Rashid has carved a niche for himself as someone whose ability is always regarded as top-notch. An average of 22.9, an economy rate of 7.4, and a strike rate of 18.5 tell you everything that needs to be done. In 2024 alone, he already has 25 wickets - which is why I’m going to bet big on him.

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Chris Jordan has 386 wickets in T20s, at an average of 27.2. Since making his T20 debut in 2008, he has continued to do the same, and in 2024 alone, he has already taken 43 wickets at an average of 23.7. His strike rate of 16.6 adds a lot of weightage to the market, making it indispensable in a way.