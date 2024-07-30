NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction
NOS
39%
Chance of Winning
SBR
61%
Great Britain
Headingley
Facts:
- James Vince has scored 10790 runs in his T20 career at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of 134.8.
- Nicholas Pooran has 7421 T20 runs at an average of 27.59 and a strike rate of 146.6.
- Chris Jordan has 386 wickets in T20s, at an average of 27.2.
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning
Bereft of star names in the ongoing competition, Northern Superchargers were awful in the first game against Trent Rockets. With most of the players being raw and not too equipped to handle pressure, things may turn out to be very very similar in the upcoming game as well. They will just hope players like Adil Rashid and Matthew Short come up well and provide them with a semblance of hope.
On the other hand, Southern Brave continue to be a force to be reckoned with and they made their intent very clear with a win against London Spirit in the second clash of the tournament. The seven-wicket win ensured that Southern Brave have a good measure of where they stand in the ongoing tournament. So don’t fret over the idea of nonchalance, but be sure that they are tactically the better side in the tournament.
NOS’s chance of winning is 39%
SOB’s chance of winning is 61%
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Betting Tips
Matthew Short is in the middle of a purple patch. Hence, it’s logical to bet on him. While assessing options, one can’t really leave out James Vince, whose 65-run knock helped Southern Brave announce dominance. Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid provide a level playing field for both sides - and you should ideally bet on both of them.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction
Since 2021, Headingly in Leeds has hosted 41 matches, with the batting first team winning 25 and the batting second team winning 16. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 196/6.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, there is a 13% chance of precipitation in Leeds on the match day, with cloud cover hovering around 39%. It doesn’t rain much in Headingley in July, which is why we’re hoping it to remain the way it is for now.
Northern Superchargers Player List
Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Potts
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Northern Superchargers finished at the bottom of the table, securing just two wins in eight matches. The same trend continued for yet another season, as Northern Superchargers faced an agonizing loss in the opening game.
Southern Brave Player List
Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Team Form
In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Southern Brave won four and lost as many games, finishing third on the points table. They eventually lost to Manchester Originals in the Eliminator to exit the tournament, but they started the 2024 edition on a good note, getting the better of London Spirit by seven wickets.
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head
Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave have played each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the former have come good a couple of times, whereas the Brave have won just one game.
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Betting Odds
Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
With Daniel Hughes and James Vince opening the batting for Southern Brave, the bet is highly likely to come to fruition. In the previous game against London Spirit, the duo had an opening partnership of 95 runs—the best in the ongoing season so far. Both Hughes and Vince are in stunning form, so be sure you are going to bet big on Southern Brave.
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave
Great Britain
Headingley, null
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Best Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)
One of the finest T20 batters of the modern era, Nicholas Pooran has 7421 T20 runs at an average of 27.59 and a strike rate of 146.6. At a balls per dismissal ratio of 18.8, Pooran showcases a kind of versatility that’s unbeknownst to many. In a side that doesn’t have many attacking batters, Pooran is a godsend.
James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)
With 10790 runs in his T20 career, James Vince knows how to bat long. You wouldn’t otherwise average 31.55 in T20s at a strike rate of 134.8 without having enough substance to show for it. Then what’re you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on the Southern Brave skipper.
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)
With 341 wickets in the shortest version of the sport, Adil Rashid has carved a niche for himself as someone whose ability is always regarded as top-notch. An average of 22.9, an economy rate of 7.4, and a strike rate of 18.5 tell you everything that needs to be done. In 2024 alone, he already has 25 wickets - which is why I’m going to bet big on him.
Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Chris Jordan has 386 wickets in T20s, at an average of 27.2. Since making his T20 debut in 2008, he has continued to do the same, and in 2024 alone, he has already taken 43 wickets at an average of 23.7. His strike rate of 16.6 adds a lot of weightage to the market, making it indispensable in a way.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave
NOS to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
SOB to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch