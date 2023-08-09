NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction TRER 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers will take on Trent Rockets in match number twelve of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday, August 9. The action will kick off from 7:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches. Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers look set to register their first-ever win against Trent Rockets on Wednesday. The side thrashed Southern Brave by 60 runs in their last outing and are high on confidence.

Their top-three of Tom Banton, Matthew Short and Harry Brook was in sublime form scoring 44, 73 and 63 runs respectively. While Brook is back from a successful Ashes 2023 campaign, Short has been picked in Australia's T20I squad for South Africa later this month. Banton is one of the finest young English talents on display and has a hundred to his name in the 100-ball format.

David Wiese and Adam Hose further provide strength to the batting unit. The bowling department also looks in safe hands in the presence of Reece Topley, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Wiese and Brydon Carse. A solid Southern Brave batting unit consisting of stars like Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Tim David could score only 141 in 100 balls while chasing a mammoth 202-run target.

Trent Rockets also have a solid batting order consisting Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Sam Hain but their bowling unit is not as potent as Superchargers'. Also, Hales, Malan and Munro managed to score just 9, 11 and 10 runs in their last outing. The quality bowling unit of Northern Superchargers is expected to give their team an edge over Trent Rockets.

TR chances of winning - 45%

NS chances of winning - 55%

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Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Northern Superchargers opener Adam Lyth finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the 2022 season. He scored 299 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 175.88. Same would be expected from the veteran batter once again.

In a team consisting of Munro, Malan and Hales, Sam Hain emerged as the leading run-scorer for Trent Rockets in the first match against Southern Brave. He scored match-winning 63 off just 39 balls. Another high-scoring innings would be expected from him on Saturday.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Southern Brave elected to field first in the series-opener in Nottingham but lost the match to Southern Brave by six runs. In the second-last men's The Hundred match here, Welsh Fire elected to field first but lost to Trent Rockets by 29 runs. Trent Rockets took the same decision in the third-last match and won by six wickets. The team winning the toss is likely to field once again.

Weather Report

Minimal chances of rain in Nottingham on Wednesday, August 9. The precipitation level is expected to be a low 10 percent, while Humidity level will hover around 62. The high temperature in Nottingham on Wednesday will be 23 degree celsius. The wind speed would be close to 14 km/h.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Harry Brook Batter Adam Hose Batter Tom Banton (WK) WK-Batter David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers won their last match against Southern Brave by a massive 60-run margin. Their first match of the season ended without a result as rain stopped play after 62 balls in the first innings. They won their third-last match against Southern Brave by 16 runs. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a 2-wicket win over Manchester Originals. Their second match against Birmingham Phoenix was abandoned with a ball bowled. They have won three of their last four matches including the The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 final.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

The two sides have played twice against each other. Trent Rockets have won on both the occasions.

Matches: 2

Northern Superchargers won: 0

Trent Rockets won: 2

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers opening partnership to be under 18.5

Northern Superchargers opening pair of Tom Banton and Matthew Short partnered for 97 runs off 53 balls in their last outing against Southern Brave. Banton scored 44 off 34, while Short smashed 73 off just 36 balls. The knock came against a good bowling attack consisting of Craig Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills and James Fuller.

Banto represented Somerset in the Vitality Blast 2023 where he scored 468 runs in 16 matches at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 149.04. Having been picked in the Australia squad for a 3-match T20I series in South Africa, Short will also be high on confidence. The two star and in-form batters are expected to score 19 runs together against Trent Rockets.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Brave Top Team Batter

Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Harry Brook had some good outings in the Ashes 2023 where he displayed his aggressive batting to the best. Eyes will be on him on Wednesday. Brook did not get the opportunity to bat in the first match but scored 63 off 27 in the second match against Souther Brave on Sunday. His innings consisted of three fours and five sixes.

The talented right-hander failed to impress in the last season, scoring just 85 runs in six matches and he would be aiming to rewrite his records this season. Having made his England debut in all the formats now and played in the IPL as well, Brook comes into the tournament with a lot more experience and confidence. Overall, he has featured in 112 T20 matches in which he has scored 2685 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 147.52.

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. Malan failed to get going in the first match of the tournament and scored just 11 runs off 12 balls but would aim a strong comeback against Phoenix.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most.

Dawid Malan had blasted 88 unbeaten runs off 49 balls when Trent Rockets last played against Northern Superchargers. Overall, he has played a total of 309 T20 matches and scored 8568 runs at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 130.17.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Top bowler

Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The veteran leg-spinner was highly economical in the first match against Birmingham Phoenix. He picked one wicket for just 14 runs in 17 balls. He picked the crucial wicket of Southern Brave captain James Vince in the second match. He was again economical in the match, giving away just 29 runs in 20 balls.

Another good outing is expected from the 35-year-old. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Superchargers last year. He picked eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.25. Rashid did not play any form of cricket after his stint in the IPL 2023 and has entered the competition fresh and hungry. Overall, he has featured in 265 T20 matches and picked 295 wickets at an average of 23.20 and an economy rate of 7.47.

Daniel Sams to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

The Australian pacer picked three wickets for 26 runs off 20 balls in the first match of the season against Southern Brave. Recently, he finished as the fourth joint-highest wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast 2023. The left-arm pacer picked 25 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 8.40. With momentum on his side, the Australian would be hoping for a good outing against Phoenix. Overall, he has featured in 141 T20 matches and picked 170 wickets at an average of 24.38 and an economy rate of 8.73.