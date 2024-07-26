NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction NOS 43 % Chance of Winning TRER 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets will take on each other in the fourth game of the Men’s Hundred competition at Headingley, Leeds, on July 26, 2024 (Friday), at 11:05 PM IST. Northern Superchargers finished in the last position on the points table last year, whereas Trent Rockets finished in the fifth position.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers are a wonderful mix of talent and experience - with the likes of Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Callum Parkinson, and Reece Topley making it a solid outfit. Even though the Superchargers lack the essence of stardom, and players who could take the game away by a whisker, it’s still a very potent squad.

Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Riley Meredith, and Rashid Khan, on the other hand, pose a very strong avatar for Trent Rockets in the Men’s Hundred. While Hales and Powell take care of the batting department, Rashid and Meredith can put Northern Superchargers to task with their effortless brilliance.

NOS’s chance of winning is 43%

TRR’s chance of winning is 57%

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Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Betting Tips

Don’t think much and bet happily on Alex Hales. There is hardly any batter in the world, who is as consistent as the Northamptonshire batter. The effervescence of Rashid Khan is another factor for us to keep in mind, for he knows how to navigate through tough situations with ease. Bet on him and stay secure.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Since 2021, Headingly in Leeds has hosted 40 matches, with the batting first team winning 25 and the batting second team winning 15. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 196/6.

Weather Report

There is an 18% likelihood of rain during Thursday's encounter between Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets at Leeds. Cloud cover will be 48% during the match time.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Jason Roy Batter Graham Clark Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Matthew Short All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Northern Superchargers finished at the bottom of the table, securing just two wins in eight matches. That was a very disappointing performance from the whole squad, who promised a lot but were way off the mark.

Trent Rockets Players List

Joe Root, Rovman Powell (o), Rashid Khan (o), Imad Wasim (o), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Sam Hain Batter Adam Lyth Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Rashid Khan Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

In 2023, Trent Rockets were expected to do well, but things turned out to be pretty average. They finished fifth in the points table with only three wins to their name.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the latter winning two games and the former securing just one win.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets opening partnership to be over 24.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Alex Hales and Sam Hain are two of the most destructive batting pairs in England, especially in the shortest version of the game. But more importantly, they are consistent too. While Hales has a T20 powerplay average of 34.21, Hain averages 34.39 in the first six overs - which tells us that they go pretty hard in the beginning. Hence, my bet is on them to do well and have an opening partnership of 24.5 runs.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Headingley, null Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Best Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

No one needs to hype up Nicholas Pooran. With over 7411 runs in T20s, Pooran has carved a niche for himself. He has an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 146.9 in the shortest format of the game, making sure things are aligned in his favour. For us to make money from this market, it’s imperative that we bet on the right person, and Pooran seems to perfectly fit the bill.

Alex Hales to be Trent Rockets’ best batter (Parimatch)

Alex Hales’ credentials don’t need to be reiterated. With 12783 runs in T20s at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 145.6, Hales is one of the best batters to have graced the game. He has 81 half-centuries and six centuries to go with 33 not-outs in his T20 career. A balls per dismissal ratio of 20.4 further adds a sense of semblance to the process. Betting on him will reap dividends.

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the fastest pacers around, Reece Topley, has 222 wickets in the shortest format of the sport, maintaining an excellent average of 22.1. Despite having an economy rate of 8.2, which is little on the higher side, Topley remains one of the most potent bowlers around, having taken 97 wickets since the beginning of 2022. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and place your bet on the Northern Superchargers bowler.

Rashid Khan to be Trent Rockets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Once again, I don’t need to justify what Rashid Khan brings to the table. He is one of a kind bowler, whose 598 wickets bore testimony to his credentials as a generational talent. He has an average of 18.3 and an economy rate of 6.5 to go with his strike rate of 16.9. In 2024 alone, he already has 42 wickets at an average of 17.9 and an economy rate of 6.8. So you have your answer.