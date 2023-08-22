NOS (Northern Superchargers) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction NOS 45 % Chance of Winning WELF 55 % Bet Now! Northern Superchargers will take on Welsh Fire in match number 30 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, August 22. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches. Welsh Fire lost each of their eight matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire are likely to beat Northern Superchargers in their upcoming match of the men's Hundred 2023. Northern Superchargers campaign has gone down the hill despite having a very potent line-up. The presence of Adam Lyth, Matthew Short, Tom Banton, Harry Brook and Adam Hose in the batting unit and Wayne Parnell, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley in the bowling unit, has also not stopped them from losing four matches in a row. Chasing 165 in their last match against Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers were bundled out for 83.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, registered an emphatic six wicket win over London who could score 109/9 in 100 balls. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf might have left but their pace unit remains the best as Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have joined them. The Kiwi duo picked two wickets each in the match. Also Jonny Bairstow and Glenn Phillips returned to form in the last match. Bairstow scored 40 off 38, while Phillips scored 21 unbeaten runs off 14 balls. Captain Tom Abell also scored 37 off 26. A lot of positives for Welsh Fire from the previous match and they should manage to beat lacklustre Northern Superchargers.

NS chances of winning - 45%

WF chances of winning - 55%

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Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Superchargers' Harry Brook is considered as a generational talent by many and he would look to step in the final stages of the tournament now. He scored 44 runs in his second-last match against London Spirit. So far, he has managed to score only 133 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.60 and a strike rate of 168.35.

Glenn Phillips finally found some momentum in his last match and scored 21 unbeaten runs off 14 balls. The hard-hitting Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter would be expected to come good in the last league match for his side. In the tournament so far, he has played seven matches and scored 98 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 125.64.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

Manchester Originals opted to bat first in the last match here at Headingley In Leeds and won the match by 40 runs (DLS method). In the second-last match at the venue, Oval Invincibles opted to bat first and won the match by nine runs against Northern Superchargers. The home side elected to field first in the rain-marred first match. The team winning the toss is mostly going to bat first.

Weather Report

Low chances of rain in Leeds on Tuesday. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent. With the humidity level of 69 percent the high temperature will hover around 21 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 23 km/h.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Harry Brook Batter Adam Hose Batter Tom Banton (WK) WK-Batter David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers lost their last match against Manchester Originals by 81 runs. They lost their second-last match against London Spirit by 13 runs. Manchester Originals defeated them by 40 runs (DLS method) in their third-last match. They suffered a defeat against Oval Invincibles by nine runs in their fourth-last match. Overall, the side has won just one of their last five matches.

Welsh Fire Player List

Welsh Fire Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

WF Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Tom Abell (CAP) Batter Joe Clarke (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Willey All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire won their last match against London Spirit by six wickets. Welsh Fire lost to Trent Rockets by four runs in their second-last match. They lost to Southern Brave by nine wickets in their third-last match. Overall, the side has lost just two of their last five matches.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other. They have won a match each.

Matches: 2

Northern Superchargers: 1

Welsh Fire: 1

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Welsh Fire opening partnership to be over 18.5

Welsh Fire openers Stevie Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow are very likely to score 19 runs together. Eskinazi is their leading run-scorer. He has scored 150 runs in seven matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 141.50. Bairstow also will benefit a lot from his last outing which saw him score 40 off 38 balls. Northern Superchargers bowlers Reece Topley and Wayne Parnell have done well but in a crunch match, the Welsh Fire openers would aim for a watchful start and score over 19 runs together. Bairtsow, when in full flow, has the ability to bring up the first 19 runs for his team inside the first six balls.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Top Team Batter

Matthew Short to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 160 runs in seven matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 168.53. Overall, he is ninth on the list of highest run-scorers. The 27-year-old right-hand batter has been picked in the Australia T20I squad for the South Africa series. In his last match of the men's Hundred 2023, Short would be aiming to score match-winning runs and end the tournament on a high. Overall, he has played 80 T20 matches and scored 1676 at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 137.71.

Stevie Eskinazi to be Welsh Fire's top batter

The 29-year-old opener has scores of 9, 25, 38 and 43 in his last four outings. He is the leading run-scorer for his team. Overall, he is tenth on the list of highest run-scorers in the men's Hundred 2023. Eskinazi has scored 150 runs in 7 matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 141.50.

The Vitality Blast 2023 season saw him score 462 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 181.39. As many as four fifties came off his bat. Overall, he has scored 2781 runs in 94 T20 matches at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 140.95. One hundred and 20 fifties have come off his blade in the format.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Top bowler

Reece Topley to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The left-arm pacer is the highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023 at the moment. He has been in sublime form for Superchargers. The England international has picked 13 wickets at an average of 13.53 in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.12.

The 29-year-old picked two wickets for 20 runs in his last second-outing against London and one wicket in his last outing against Manchester Originals. He picked three wickets for 29 runs in his third-last outing against Manchester Originals. Topley is playing for the first time after his injury in IPL 2023 and he is looking fresh and hungry. Overall, he has picked 192 wickets in 147 matches at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 8.19.

Matt Henry to be Welsh Fire's top bowler

As predicted by us, Matt Henry was in top form against the London Spirit. He picked two wickets for 15 runs in 20 balls. He picked the wickets of Adam Rossington and Dan Lawrence. In his last outing before entering the competition, Henry played a first-class match for Somerset in which he picked six wickets for 80 runs in the only innings he bowled. The 31-year-old has played a total of 120 T20 matches and picked 141 wickets at an average of 24.53 and an economy rate of 8.47.