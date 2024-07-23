OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction OVA 60 % Chance of Winning BIR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the opening game of the fourth season of England and Wales’ supposedly revolutionary The Hundred competition, defending champions Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix will lock horns with each other at the Kennington Oval, London, on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday), at 11:00 PM IST. Birmingham Phoenix have been regularly underperforming in the last few years and will want to change the narrative in the upcoming clash.

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

In the 2023 season, Oval Invincibles absolutely dominated the group stage, winning six games to be at the top of the points table. They eventually went on to win the final showdown to take home the honours. This season, led by Sam Billings and coached by Tom Moody, Oval have a strong batting order with Heinrich Klaasen, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, and Adam Zampa. Their bowling also has an imposing look with Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, and Danny Briggs.

On the other hand, Moeen Ali-led Birmingham Phoenix are one of the most consistent sides in the Hundred. The presence of the likes of Chris Woakes, Tim Southee, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone and Moeen himself add a very different dimension to the side this time. That, we’re talking about without even considering the impact someone like Shadab Khan can create with bat and ball.

OVI’s chance of winning is 60%

BRP’s chance of winning is 40%

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Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Tips

Turn on your serious avatar and look forward! This is a season of great relevance, especially with a lot of English players mostly out of station due to Major League Cricket, but the tournament still managed to retain the authenticity with a lot of foreign influx. Hence, from a betting point of view in this game, I will greatly look forward to Tim Southee and Moeen Ali delivering big-time. Don’t write off Liam Livingstone, who, despite his bad run of form in the last few months, holds a lot of significance this season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London is extremely skewed in favour of the chasing side. This is clear from the fact that batting second teams have won 29 out of 50 encounters at the venue since the onset of 2021. The batting first team, on the other hand, have won just 17 matches—making it clear for all involved. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the first-innings winning score tends to be 177/6.

Weather Report

Although rain is a frequent visitor in early summer, no rain is predicted for the opening game of the Hundred. The precipitation level is below 10%, which is very good news for the fans.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Mark Watt Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Oval Invincibles won six and lost only one game, finishing at the top of the points table. They put up a comprehensive display in the finale to ensure they took home the trophy for the first time.

Birmingham Phoenix Players List

Chris Woakes, Tim Southee (o), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (o), Jamie Smith, Louis Kimber, Sean Abbott (o), Tom Helm, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Louis Kimber Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Benny Howell Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tom Helm Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix finished sixth on the points table in the 2023 edition, winning just two out of eight games. Two bottom-placed sides, London Spirit and Northern Superchargers, also secured two wins each, effectively ensuring Birmingham Phoenix was one of the worst in the competition last year.

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix have faced each other thrice in the Men’s Hundred competition, with the latter walking away with wins in all three games. The last time both sides met was at Edgbaston, with Phoenix winning the game by 41 runs.

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Oval opening partnership to be over 23.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles have a pretty strong opening partnership in the form of Sam Billings and Will Jacks - the latter being the blue-eyed boy of English cricket. The way Billings and Jacks have married consistency with high-impact scores can never be underestimated. The duo have averaged 32.03 for opening partnerships in the last couple of years, and banking on that would be a good idea to win the market.

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Kennington Oval, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.197 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

Since 2021, Will Jacks has grown to become a batter everyone wished he would become. In the short span, he has become an IPL star - while having a T20 average of 31.12 since January 2021. In the same timeframe, he has a strike rate of 161.7 with 27 half centuries and four centuries to go with it. He has a balls per-dismissal ratio of 19.2 with a balls per boundary rate of 4.1. So don’t hesitate and bet big on him.

Moeen Ali to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best batter (Parimatch)

Moeen Ali has become a T20 globetrotter in the last few years, so much so that, he has played 175 T20 matches since 2021. In that period, the Birmingham skipper scored 3151 runs at an average of 24.81 and a strike rate of 141.8. A balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.4 is so impressive that you can bet on him to do the job confidently.

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Best Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

There haven’t been a lot of bowlers who have had an impact as much as Adam Zampa in the shortest version of the sport. Zampa has taken 312 wickets in T20s at an average of 22.4 and at an economy rate of 7.4. In England, he has an average of 23.6 with a terrific strike rate of 17.8 to boost. So stay assured that Zampa will deliver for Oval.

Tim Southee to be Birmingham Phoenix’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tim Southee is a generational talent whose ability to navigate complex situations is unquestionable. He has taken 319 wickets at an average of 24.3 and an economy rate of 8.1. In England alone, he has 45 wickets at an average of 21.4 in T20s. There shouldn’t be any doubt about Southee’s ability to become the best bowler from his side.