OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction OVA 65 % Chance of Winning LON 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Table-toppers Oval Invincibles will take on an already-eliminated London Spirit in the 26th match of the Men’s Hundred competition 2024 at the Kennington Oval, London, on August 11, 2024 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM. Oval are in some crazy good form at the moment and will aim to secure the final spot in their penultimate league game of the season.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Defending champions Oval Invincibles have hardly taken a step wrong in the ongoing season of the Hundred. From the success of Jordan Cox to Sam Curran, the Sam Billings-led side have been on the money. The likes of Tom Curran and Adam Zampa have been even more impressive with the ball - which direcly showcased in their performance.

Meanwhile, London Spirit were exactly the opposite. Hence, it is not a surprise that in six games, the side could only muster one win and now are out of the tournament. There was nothing about the Lord’s-based side that inspired confidence. Even on the worst days of Oval, they would easily be the better side - resulting in a full show of professionalism.

OVI’s chance of winning is 65%

LNS’s chance of winning is 35%

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Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Betting Tips

This has truly been the year of Sam Curran, both with bat and ball. He has been so good everywhere that leaving him out is just not an option at all. Adam Zampa is another player who has shown a different level of maturity in the ongoing edition. From London Spirit, only latecomer Keaton Jennings has shown a degree of versatility—hence, we should ideally have a stake reserved for him.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Lord’s has hosted 35 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 20 games compared to 13 wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score in this time period is 164/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 175/6.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in London on Sunday, with AccuWeather predicting no chance of rain during the match. The chance of precipitation is only 12%, whereas the cloud cover will be around 45%.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jordan Cox Batter Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Tom Lammonby Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles have stayed true to their name to be at the top of the table in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred. They have won five out of their six encounters so far, approaching the final in a big way.

London Spirits Player List

Keaton Jennings, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Wicket-keeper Ollie Pope Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

London Spirit are already out of the Hundred 2024 after losing five of their six encounters so far. They were far from what they truly were as a team - and it was clearly visible in their campaign.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles and London Spirit have played each other seven times in the Hundred, with the former winning five of those clashes. Oval Invincibles won by 30 runs in the last time both sides met each other last week at Lord’s.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles may have been sitting at the top of the table, but their batting hasn’t been excellent. Apart from their opening batting, of course. They’ve averaged 29.50 for the opening partnership in the ongoing season, partly because of the stability provided by Dawid Malan. The presence of Will Jacks has ensured that Oval have a very strong opening pair and we should take the benefit of the same by betting heavily on them.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Great Britain Kennington Oval, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! London Spirit Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Best Batters

Sam Curran to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sam Curran is on a different level altogether. The second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Hundred, Curran has already amassed 176 runs at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 172.54. It is not that he is having a sudden epiphany - he is well capable of doing that, having scored 3523 runs in his career at an average of 22.3 and a strike rate of 134.8. So why are you still skeptical?

Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Keaton Jennings joined London Spirit pretty late but has been on the money since then. The South African-born opener has 1924 runs in his T20 career at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of 128.5, with nine half-centuries and one century to his name. His balls per dismissal ratio of 25.8 indicates that he loves to stick around. Hence, stay invested on him for the next match.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Best Bowlers

Tom Curran to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

While Sam Curran is killing it with both bat and ball, there is no lack of serendipity in Tom Curran either. The Elder Curran has 224 T20 wickets - four wickets in the last game, nonetheless - at an average of 24.4 and a strike rate of 16.8. An economy rate of 8.7 tells you he may go for many runs, but picking wickets hasn’t been a huge issue for him.

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Liam Dawson’s spin bowling has been a huge positive for London Spirit in the last couple of years and even though the franchise failed to do better, Dawson didn’t disappoint. The English spinner has 217 wickets at an average of 26.7 and an economy rate of 7.3. Bet on him and you’ll surely not return disappointed.