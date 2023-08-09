OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction OVA 58 % Chance of Winning MAN 42 % Bet Now! Oval Invincibles will take on Manchester Originals in the 13th match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, August 9. The action will kick off from 11:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches. Manchester Originals lost to Trent Rockets in the final. They won five of their eight league stage matches.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are the favourites to beat Manchester Originals in their upcoming match. The side is loaded with superstars in all the departments of the game and Manchester Originals who are relying heavily on the batting brilliance of Jos Buttler could just find it difficult to negotiate through Oval Invincibles.

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Henrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Sunil Narine have the ability to win matches on their own. The last match saw them recover from 100/6 in 81 balls to equal the 138-run score and enforce a tie. Tom Curran scored an unbeaten 38-run knock of 18 balls. It was Sunil Narine in the previous match. The team is full of match-winners.

For Manchester Originals, Buttler is the only one lifting the morale of the batting department. Phil Salt is another international star in the team but has failed so far. Joshua Little is carrying the weight of the bowling department. Manchester also miss a quality all-rounder, while Oval Invincibles have three in Curran brothers and Narine.

OI chances of winning - 58%

MO chances of winning - 42%

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Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Big things would be expected from the Curran brothers - Sam Curran and Tom Curran in The Men's Hundred Competition 2023. Both are part of the Oval Invincibles team and are expected to provide depth to the bowling and the batting units. So far, Tom Curran has scored 47 runs and picked three wickets. Sam Curran has scored 35 runs and picked one wicket.

Left-arm off-spinner Tim Hartley was on the top of his game in the last match, picking three wickets for 13 runs in just 20 balls. The spell has made him the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament after match 10. Manchester would want Hartley to carry forward his momentum.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Welsh Fire opted to bat first in the first match which The Oval hosted in the ongoing men's The Hundred 2023. The thrilling match ended in a tie after Fire and Oval Invincibles scored 138 runs each. Home team Oval Invincibles elected to field first in the last match of the men's Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London. The match on August 23, 2022 was won by Birmingham Phoenix by 10 runs. Oval Invincibles elected to field first in the third-last match as they won against Southern Brave by seven wickets. There is a chance that the team winning the toss would opt to field first this time.

Weather Report

With a precipitation level of around 10 percent, chances of rain in London on Wednesday are very low. The high temperature would hover around 24 degree celsius, while the humidity level will be close to 55 percent. The wind speed in London on the day would hover somewhere around 10 km/h.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Coxx Batter Tom Curram All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles' last match against Welsh Fire ended in a thrilling tie. They defeated London Spirit by three wickets in their first match of the ongoing season. The side lost their last match of the previous season against Manchester Originals by six wickets. Overall, the side has lost just two of their last five matches.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) won their last match against Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs. Their second-last match ended without a result due to rain. Manchester lost their opening match of the season against Welsh Fire by nine runs. They were going all guns blazing at 138/5 in 80 balls when rain played spoilsport and marred their match against London Phoenix. Overall, Manchester Originals have lost only two of their last five matches.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

The two teams have played two matches against each other till date. They have won a match each.

Matches: 2

Oval Invincibles Won: 1

Manchester Original won: 1

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals opening partnership to be over 18.5

The all English Manchester Originals opening pair of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are yet to forge a fifty-run partnership. However, the kind of form Buttler is in there is a possibility of the first 19 runs coming inside six balls. Buttler has scored 37 off 18 in the first match, 62 off 36 in the second match and 43 off 33 balls in the last match. Salt has failed to get going but he smashed 21 off 9 in his second outing. He would be raring to make a strong comeback and play a high-scoring knock against Oval Invincibles. With Buttler, the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023 at the moment, on their side and another talented England international as his partner, Manchester Originals openers should manage to score over 19 runs together.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Top Team Batter

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter failed in his first over and managed to score just one off three. In the second match against Welsh Fire, he scored 18 off 16. The in-form batter is yet to score big and there is a high chance that he could come all guns blazing in his upcoming match against Manchester Originals.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 158 T20 matches and scored 163.21 runs at an average of 31.52 and a strike rate of 143.55. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

The England white-ball captain has found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer after the 10th match of the men's hundred 2023. He has scored 142 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 163.21.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10232 runs in 376 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 144.86.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Top bowler

Sunil Narine to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

In his first outing against London Spirit, Sunil Narine picked 2/14 in 20 balls and played a crucial role to give a winning start in the campaign to his team. Narine bowled 15 balls for 25 runs in the second match but failed to take any wicket. The veteran bowler would be aiming to make an impact in the big match against Manchester. The off-spinner played six matches last season and picked 11 wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6.05. He was recently part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LKR) in the MLC 2023. He picked four wickets from five matches. Overall, he has featured in 470 T20 matches and picked 511 wickets at an average of 21.27.

Joshua Little to be Manchester Originals' to bowler

The Ireland pacer has picked four wickets from the first three matches and is looking in a really good shape. In his last outing against Birmingham, he picked 2 wickets for 15 runs in 18 balls. The spell helped Manchester bundle out Birmingham for 111 in 98 balls. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer was recently part of the Ireland squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, 2023. He picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 6.90 there. The youngster was high on confidence and would soon leave for Ireland's 3-T20I series vs India. He would be aiming to make a good impact before leaving. Overall, he has played in 103 T20 matches and picked 124 wickets at an average of 21.71.