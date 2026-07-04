Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

Oval Invincibles will take on Manchester Originals in the final of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Lord’s, London on Sunday, August 27. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST.

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Oval Invincibles qualified for the final directly after topping the league stage. Manchester Originals, on the other hand, defeated Southern Brave by seven wickets in the Eliminator on Saturday.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Origianals Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are the favourites to beat Manchester Originals in the final of the men's Hundred 2023. Manchester Originals registered a big seven-wicket win against Southern Brave in the Eliminator but their match against Oval Invincibles will be a different ball game.

Oval Invincibles qualified directly for the finals after topping the league stage. The quality all-rounders in the side give them a massive edge. The likes of Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham feature in the line-up and get the able support of Jason Roy, Sam Billings who scored 76 unbeaten runs in the last match, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson and Adam Zampa.

Manchester Originals have relied heavily on their opening pair Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. In the Eliminator as well, the duo partnered for 32 off 83 and set the tone for the 197-run chase. However, Oval Invincibles have an extremely good quality and will look to pick these two wickets to wrap up the game for themselves.

OI chances of winning - 55%

MO chances of winning - 45%

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sam Curran is expected to play a key role with the bat and ball. Curran has scored 120 runs in eight matches and picked five wickets in the tournament so far.

Manchester's Phil Salt is a gun opener and he proved it with his 31-ball 86 against Trent Rockets in his third-last outing. In the second-last match as well, he scored 28 runs off 18 balls. In the Eliminator, Salt smashed 47 off just 17 balls. Manchester would want one more cracking innings from him on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

In the last match here, Northern Superchargers won the toss and elected to field first but lost the match to London Spirit by 13 runs. In the first match of the season at Lord's Oval Invincibles won the toss and elected to field first to beat London Spirit by three wickets. London Spirit opted to bowl in the second match but only 26 balls of play could be possible due to rain. In the second-last match here at this venue, Trent Rockets opted to bowl first but lost the match by two runs. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first in the mega final.

Weather Report

Rain has been predicted but not during the playing hours on Sunday. The match will start from 6:00 local time and there are no chances of rain until 10 PM local time. The temperature would be close to 17-18 degree celsius. The humidity level would be close to 70 percent. The wind speed would be close to 10 km/h.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Curran All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Adam Zampa All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles won their last match against Trent Rockets by five wickets. In their second-last match, they defeated Southern Brave by eight runs. They defeated London Spirit in their third-last match by two runs. The side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Manchester Originals Player List

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler, Usama Mir, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Tongue, Josh Little (Zaman Khan between August 16 and knockout rounds), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Max Holden, Ben Raine

MO Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (CAP) Batter Phil Salt (WK) Batter Laurie Evans Batter Max Holden Batter Wayne Maden Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals (MO) won their last match (Eliminator) by seven wickets. In their second-last match against Southern Brave, they faced a six-wicket defeat. They defeated Northern Superchargers by 81 runs in their third-last match. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

The two sides have played three matches against each other. Oval Invincibles have won two.

Matches: 3

Oval Invincibles Won: 2

Manchester Originals Won: 1

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be under 19.5

Oval Invincibles opening pair of Jason Roy and Will Jacks have the capability to score 20 odd runs together in a matter of 5-6 balls. They are ultra aggressive in their approach and tailor-made for white-ball cricket. Jacks is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023. He has scored 213 runs in eight matches at an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 160.15 Roy hasn't yet hit top gear but managed to score 154 runs in eight matches at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 131.62. The duo partnered for 21 runs in the last match. In their second-last outing, they partnered for 24 runs and 79 in their third-last outing. There is a high chance that they will score over 20 runs in the final.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Top Team Batter

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

Heinrich Klaasen is the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the men's Hundred 2023 and he would be expected to play another match-winning knock for his team on Sunday. He has played seven matches this season and scored 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 178.30. The 32-year-old has registered scores of 46, 0, 46* and 18 in his last four outings.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 163 T20 matches and scored 3512 runs at an average of 31.92 and a strike rate of 145.42. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals' top batter

Jos Buttler found early rhythm in the men's Hundred 2023. He scored 37 off 18 balls in his first match against Welsh Fire, and scored 62 off 36 in the second match against London. In the third match, Buttler scored 43 off 33 balls. He failed to score runs in the middle phase of the tournament but has turned up the ante at the correct moment again. He scored 75 off 47 to help his team register a 81-run win in his second-last match. In the Eliminator, he smashed 82 off 46 to help Manchester chase 197 in just 96 balls. Buttler is the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023. He has scored 380 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 149.60.

He was his team's second-leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2022. He scored 203 runs in five matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 149.26. Buttler also played 10 matches of Vitality Blast 2023 and scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. In the IPL 2023, Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 139. Overall, the 32-year-old has scored 10513 runs in 383 matches at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 144.74.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Top bowler

Gus Atkinson to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Gus Atkinson has been included in England's provisional World Cup 2023 and he is making a name for himself in the men's Hundred 2023 as well. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He has picked 10 wickets in just five matches at an average of 12.40 and an economy rate of 7.91. He picked three wickets for 24 runs in his second-last match against Northern Superchargers and one wicket against Rockets in his last outing. With Sunil Narine gone to feature in the CPL 2023, the responsibility increases on Atkinson and he would be expected to deliver in the mega final. He has played a total of 42 T20 matches and picked 56 wickets at an average of 19.39 and an economy rate of 8.58.

Tom Hartley to be Manchester Originals' top bowler

Tom Hartley picked two wickets for 25 runs in his second-last match against Northern Superchargers. In the last match, he failed to pick any wicket after giving away 27 runs. However, he is expected to bounce back. The left-arm spinner would be looking to take charge in the final match of the men's Hundred 2023. Joshua Little is back to share the workload with Harley and that would give him more confidence. In the men's Hundred 2023 so far, Hartley has picked seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.42 and an economy rate of 8.11. Overall, he has featured in 81 T20 matches and picked 67 wickets at an average of 26.34 and an economy rate of 7.81.