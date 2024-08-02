OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction OVA 58 % Chance of Winning NOS 42 % Bet Now! Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers will take on each other in the 12th Match of the Men’s Hundred competition, at the Kennington Oval, London, on August 2, 2024 (Saturday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Oval Invincibles have won two out of two games so far, Northern Superchargers have won one and lost one so far in the ongoing league.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions in the Men’s Hundred competition and they understand the pulse of the tournament like no one else. That’s reflected in the overall approach in the ongoing season, having won two consecutive games. The likes of Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings and Sam Curran add a sense of versatility to the process, and hence, they have a pretty good chance in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have found things a little mixed at the moment. They are one of the most promising sides in the league, but their players have been inconsistent too. You could bet on Harry Brook and Nicholas Pooran to do well, but they can do only so much. If they don’t find any support from others, staying on the winning ways will be difficult for them.

OVI’s chance of winning is 58%

NOS’s chance of winning is 42%

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Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Betting Tips

There is no way we’re refraining from betting big on Sam Billings. The Oval Invicibles skipper has been scoring fluent runs for the defending champions and if one has to be bet on anyone, it has to be him. For the Superchargers, a lot of hope is pinned on Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook - two batters capable of changing the course of the match single-handedly.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London is extremely skewed in favour of the chasing side. This is clear from the fact that batting second teams have won 29 out of 51 encounters at the venue since the onset of 2021. The batting first team, on the other hand, have won just 17 matches—making it clear for all involved. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the first-innings winning score tends to be 177/6.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted for the match between Oval Invicibles and Northern Superchargers. The precipitation level is below 10%, which is very good news for the fans.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Mark Watt Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Defending champions Oval Invincibles have won both their matches in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition and sit at the second position on the points table.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (o), Matthew Short (o), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Matthew Short Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Harry Brook Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Northern Superchargers finished at the bottom of the table, but after suffering an agonizing loss in the opening game, they have come back to winning ways by beating Southern Brave by seven wickets.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the former have won and the latter have won the remainder two games. The last time both sides met each other was at Leeds when Invincibles won by nine runs.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Oval Invincibles have been one of the strongest batting teams in the tournament, and the primary reason behind the same is their opening pair of Will Jacks and Dawid Malan. While the latter is one of the most consistent English batter of the generation, Jacks is the blue-eyed boy of English cricket. In 2024, the duo have averaged 34.10 together which adds a lever to the process. So you know whom to bet on.

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

The English opener has 9444 runs in the shortest format of the sport, having averaged 32.79 which came at a strike rate of 129.5. Malan, who for the longest time was the world No.1 in T20Is, has a balls per dismissal ratio of 25.3 and a balls per boundary ratio of 5.9. Keeping in mind all these statistics, you can be sure that Malan will be Oval’s best batter.

Nicholas Pooran to be Northern Superchargers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Pooran has 7483 runs in T20 cricket, but that’s just a function of his incredible talent. The West Indies batter has an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of 146.9 in the shortest version of the game, with a balls per dismissal rate of 18.9. His balls per boundary rate of 5.1 tells you he is a high-impact player. Then what are you waiting for?

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Best Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adam Zampa has 318 wickets at an average of 22.1 and an economy rate of 7.4. With such kinds of numbers, one doesn’t need to prove much. The Australian bowler six wickets in the last two games of the Hundred, which ensures that recent form is not a problem.

Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Rashid is one of the most consistent limited-overs bowler in English cricket, which is testified from the fact that he has 342 wickets in the T20s at an average of 22.85 and an economy rate of 7.44. His strike rate of 18.4 is a proof of the fact that banking on Rashid is a good idea to move forward.