OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction OVA 55 % Chance of Winning SBR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the top-of-the-table clash of the Men’s Hundred competition 2024, Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave will square off against each other at the Kennington Oval, London, on August 8, 2024 (Thursday), at 11:00 PM IST. While both teams have secured four wins from five games each, Southern Brave have donned the top spot by virtue of having a better net run rate.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Defending champions Oval Invincibles have played like one this season. Right from the outset, they have zeroed in on the overall strategy and hardly deferred from it, which resulted in four wins in five games. The likes of Sam Curran and Will Jacks have married the idea of giving the side great starts to ensure they are well-placed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave have a very similar story. Bolstered by the performance of their bowlers, the James Vince-led side have done pretty well in the ongoing edition of the Hundred. Tymal Mills and Danny Briggs have further added a new level of strength to the side, making sure Southern Brave are at a pole position going into the business end of the tournament.

OVI’s chance of winning is 55%

SOB’s chance of winning is 45%

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Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Betting Tips

Chris Jordan is in firing form and I am not moving a single inch without betting heavily on him to do well. There is every chance that James Vince will continue to be the same supernatural batter for his side in the upcoming clash. I’m also trusting Leus du Plooy over Kieron Pollard to perform better for Southern Brave while pinning hopes on Sam Curran to deliver for his side. This is going to be a very interesting triade.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 45 matches overall since January 2021, with the average first innings score being 159/7. The average first innings winning score is 175/6. The chasing side have always dominated the proceedings at the venue, with 26 wins as compared to 16 wins by the batting first team.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted in London during the match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave, with AccuWeather predicting only 9% chance of precipitation.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jordan Cox Batter Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Tom Lammonby Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles are in second place on the points table, with four wins from five games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. On the basis of net run rate, they are only behind Southern Brave, their opponent for Thursday.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have won four matches in five games in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. The only loss in the tournament has come against Northern Superchargers in their second game. They will want to continue the same momentum and beat the defending champions in the next match.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have played each other three times in the Men’s Hundred, with the former winning a couple of games as compared to one win by the latter.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Alex Davies and James Vince have ensured a different level of cool for Southern Brave in the Hundred, with an average opening partnership of 43 runs. James Vince, the skipper, has been in the thick of things. His career opening average is 34.27 - which is directly correlated to how Vince is as a batter. Then what are you skeptical about? Go ahead and bet on Southern Brave openers to do well.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Great Britain Kennington Oval, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

Dawid Malan is one of the most consistent batters in English cricket, having scored 9506 runs at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 129.3 in his career. You don’t score 63 fifties and five centuries in the format without having clear substance to show for it. There is a lot for us to win in this market if you bet sensibly and go ahead with Malan.

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince is in the form of his life. You don’t doubt a player who has scored 10992 runs in T20s alone, but the fact that he is averaging 32.84 in 2024 alone, there are all the reasons to go crazy about him. In the ongoing calendar year, Vince has already scored nine half-centuries, so there shouldn’t be any qualms.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adam Zampa is an outright legend of limited-overs cricket, and it’s high time we acknowledged this truism. With 324 wickets in the shortest version of the sport at an average of 21.9, Zampa has shown that he can own any event. In the ongoing Hundred Mens Competition 2024, he has 12 wickets already at an average of 9.4 and an economy rate of 6.8. So you know you’re in the safe zone.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tymal Mills doesn’t want to look back on the lost time and wants to enjoy his cricket. It has started to show in his bowling as the Southern Brave bowler has given Chris Jordan, his bowling partner at the other end, a solid competition on who would dominate the chart more. With 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.70, Mills has hardly left anything for scrutiny. The pacer has 277 wickets in the format that came at an average of 22.83 - hence, picking wickets has never been a constraint for him. Then what could stop him on Thursday?