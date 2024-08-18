OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs SBR (Southern Brave) Match Prediction OVA 50 % Chance of Winning SBR 50 % Bet Now! The finale is here. Defending champions Oval Invincibles will take on mighty Southern Brave in the ultimate Sunday showdown at the Lord's, London, on August 18, 2024 (Sunday), at 10:30 PM IST. The two most consistent teams in the competition will look to pacify the proceedings and take home the honours of the fourth edition of the Men’s Hundred.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

You can’t put a price on the dominance that Oval Invincibles have shown this year. Right from the first match of the tournament, Oval were on the money and showed all-round strength to topple down the opposition with ease. Be it someone like Sam Curran doing what he does with bat and ball, to his brother Tom Curran raising the level with the ball - there has been no shortage of theatre.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave are easily the second-best side in the league after Oval. Forced to play Birmingham Phoneix in the Eliminator, which ended in a tied match, they won the Super Five with ease. While James Vince was the undisputed star with the bat, the bowling troika of Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, and Jofra Archer were consistency personified. It has helped them big-time and should give them a lot of confidence ahead of the finale.

OVI’s chance of winning is 50%

SOB’s chance of winning is 50%

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Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Betting Tips

With the kind of form that James Vince has shown in the Hundred 2024, you have to make sure there is sufficient stake riding on him. Then there’s Chris Jordan, whose consistency is not a surprise. Sam Curran continues to thrive both with bat and ball and hence, will be in a great position to make sure things are counted properly. What about Dawid Malan too? He has a history of doing well in T20s and we need to acknowledge that by putting in a good amount there.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, out of 35 matches at the Lord's Cricket Ground, the team batting first have had an advantage with 22 wins compared to 11 wins for the team batting second. The average first-innings score is 159/6, with winning teams typically scoring around 172/6.

Weather Report

There is rain prediction for the finale, with AccuWeather suggesting a chance of precipitation being around 20%.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Harrison Ward

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jordan Cox Batter Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Tom Lammonby Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles stayed true to their name and made it to the finale with six wins from eight games. They topped the points table and hence, avoided the hassle of playing an extra Eliminator game.

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave were unfortunate that their last league game against Welsh Fire wasn’t completed, and hence, they had to spoil points. However, in the Eliminator, they easily passed the Super Five test to secure a place in the finale.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have faced each other four times in the Men’s Hundred, with Oval winning three of them. When both sides met each other earlier this year, the Invincibles won by six wickets.

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

James Vince and Alex Davies have scored an average of 37.93 as openers in the last couple of years, with Vince ensuring a solid takedown approach, which yielded him fantastic results in the ongoing season. Vince has a history of doing well in the first six overs - which, in Hundred parlance, is the first 30 balls - with an average of 45 in 2024. Then what are you waiting for?

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ best batter (Parimatch)

The new to-be superstar of English cricket, Jordan Cox has brought a wealth of maturity to his batting recently. The highest run-scorer for Oval Invincibles this season, Cox has scored 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 143.18. The 25-year-old has 2573 runs at an average of 29.91 in his T20 career, with 12 fifties to his name.

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince is currently amid an extraordinary run of form, amassing 400 runs at a staggering average of 57.14 and a strike rate of 145.45 in the ongoing Men’s Hundred 2024. In nine matches, he has already notched up four half-centuries. Over his career, Vince has accumulated 11134 runs at an average of 31.99—so what could possibly be the concern?

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Best Bowlers

Sam Curran to be Oval Invincibles’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sam Curran’s all-round strength is a great matter of admiration for Oval Invincibles. However, with the ball, he has been magnificent, taking 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 9.05 and an economy rate of 7.39. The top wicket-taker in the 2024 Men’s Hundred, Curran already has a five-wicket haul in the ongoing competition. Then what are you waiting for?

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The bigger the stage, the bigger the performance for Chris Jordan, who has defied all odds to become one of the best performers in the ongoing Hundred. The 35-year-old Sussex pacer has 14 wickets in Men’s Hundred 2024 at an average of 15.42, making him virtually unplayable this year. Bet on him, and you know he will deliver.