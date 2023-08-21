OVA (Oval Invincibles) vs TRER (Trent Rockets) Match Prediction OVA 60 % Chance of Winning TRER 40 % Bet Now! Oval Invincibles will take on Trent Rockets in match number 29 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the Kennington Oval, London on August 21. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches. Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by two wickets and two balls remaining to win the title.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Oval Invincibles are the favourites to beat Trent Rockets in their upcoming match. Oval are full of match-winners and the same was on display when Tom Curran returned to the squad and blasted 43 unbeaten runs off 28 balls to help his side post a match-winning 139/7 in 100 balls. Jason Roy also scored 28. With the likes of Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings and Adam Zampa in the squad, it would be very tough for Trent Rockets to beat Oval Invincibles. Moreover, Oval Invincibles are high on confidence after winning each of their last two matches. On the other hand, third-placed Trent Rockets have lost three of their last five matches. Dawid Malan hasn't turned up in the last couple of matches and Alex Hales is having a forgettable season. The bowling unit is impressive but Oval Invincibles batters are expected to tackle them with ease. Trent Rockets have the firepower and capability but the quality all-rounders and dangerous openers of Oval Invincibles are expected to keep the ahead of Trent Rockets in the match.

OI chances of winning - 60%

TR chances of winning - 40%

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sam Curran will continue to be the key figure for Oval Invincibles. Curran has scored 120 runs in six matches and picked six wickets in the tournament so far. His brother Tom Curran was adjudged Man of the Match in the last outing.

Joe Root has been a good addition for Trent Rockets. The former England captain has scored 133 runs in five matches at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 158.33.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Welsh Fire opted to bowl first but lost the thriller by just two runs. In the second and last match at the venue this season, Southern Brave won the toss and opted to bowl against Northern Superchargers. However, they lost by 60 runs. In the third match here, Birmingham Phoenix elected to bat first but Southern Brave won by four wickets. In the last match in Southampton, Oval Invincibles opted to bat first and won the match by eight runs. The team winning the toss could look to bat first again.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Southampton on Monday. The precipitation level will be as low as 20 percent. With a high temperature of 21 degree celsius, the humidity level would go up to 77 percent. The wind speed will hover around 16 km/h.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Curran All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Adam Zampa All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles won their last match against Southern Brave by eight runs. They defeated London Spirit in their last match by two runs. They lost against Birmingham by 41 runs in their third-last match. Overall, they have lost just one of their last five matches.

Trent Rockets Player List

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner.

TR Predicted XI

Dawid Malan Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Lewis Gregory (CAP) Batter Sam Hains Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ish Sodhi All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets defeated Birmingham Phoenix by 46 runs in their last match. They lost their second-last match against Manchester Originals by 10 runs. They defeated Welsh Fire by four runs in their third-last match. Overall, they have just two of their last five matches.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other and have won a match each.

Matches: 2

Oval Invincibles Won: 1

Trent Rockets Won: 1

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles opening partnership to be under 19.5

Oval Invincibles opening pair of Jason Roy and Will Jacks have the capability to score 20 odd runs together in a matter of 5-6 balls. They are ultra aggressive in their approach and tailor-made for white-ball cricket. Jacks is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023. He has scored 182 runs in seven matches at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 163.96. Roy hasn't yet hit top gear but managed to score 135 runs in seven matches at an average of 19.28 and a strike rate of 129.80. The duo partnered for 24 runs in the last match. In their second-last outing, they partnered for 79 runs. There is a high chance that they will score over 20 runs together at their home ground.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Team Batter

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

Heinrich Klaasen is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the men's Hundred 2023 and he would be expected to play another match-winning knock for his team on Monday. He has played seven matches this season and scored 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 178.30. The 32-year-old has registered scores of 46, 0, 46* and 18 in his last four outings.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 163 T20 matches and scored 3512 runs at an average of 31.92 and a strike rate of 145.42. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

Dawid Malan to be Trent Rocket's top batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run-scorer in the men's Hundred last year. He scored 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of 166.81. He hit a total of four fifties. However, Malan has failed to get going this season. The first season has seen him score 28 runs in four matches at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 87.50 But with the tournament its business end, he is expected to come all guns blazing.

The 35-year-old also scored over 500 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches of County Championship 2023, he has scored 542 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.69 and a strike rate of 72.26. Such a strike-rate in red-ball format is highly impressive. Eyes will be on Malan in the upcoming match as T20 is the format which suits him the most.

Overall, he has played a total of 312 T20 matches and scored 8585 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 130.03.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top bowler

Gus Atkinson to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Gus Atkinson has been included in England's provisional World Cup 2023 and he is making a name for himself in the men's Hundred 2023 as well. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has picked nine wickets in just four matches at an average of 10.66 and an economy rate of 7.78. He picked three wickets for 24 runs in his last match against Northern Superchargers. With Sunil Narine gone to feature in the CPL 2023, the responsibility increases on Atkinson. He has played a total of 41 T20 matches and picked 55 wickets at an average of 19.23 and an economy rate of 8.58.

Daniel Sams to be Trent Rocket's top bowler

The Australia quick is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team and joint second-highest in the overall list. He has picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.70 and an economy rate of 9.31. In his last outing against Birmingham Phoenix, Sams picked three wickets for 17 runs. Sams, recently featured in the MLC 2023 and picked five wickets in five matches at an average of 24.80 and an economy rate of 7.29. Overall, the left-arm pacer has played 146 T20 matches and scored 1669 runs at an average of 17.75 and a strike-rate of 156.12.