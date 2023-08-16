SBR (Southern Brave) vs BIR (Birmingham Phoenix) Match Prediction SBR 55 % Chance of Winning BIR 45 % Bet Now! Southern Brave will take on Birmingham Phoenix in match number 22 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday, August 16. The action will kick off from 11:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches. Birmingham Phoenix finished fourth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Southern Brave are likely to beat Birmingham Phoenix in their upcoming match. They registered a nine-wicket win in their last match against Welsh Fire after chasing down a 88-run target in just 59 balls. Notably, the Welsh Fire bowling unit consisted of Shaheen Afridi, David Willey and Haris Rauf. The Southern Brave opening pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen came to the party and forged together a 53-run partnership. In the bowling department, Tymal Mills picked four wickets for 12 runs that included a hat-trick, while George Garton and Craig Overton picked three and two wickets respectively. Hard-hitting Australian Tim David is also expected to deliver big now.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand are reeling at the bottom of the points table despite winning their last match against Oval Invincibles by 41 runs. Their openers have failed and the bowling unit except for the last match hasn't been up to the mark. The overall team composition could see Southern Brave beat Birmingham Phoenix in the upcoming competition.

SB chances of winning - 55%

BP chances of winning - 45%

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Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Southern Brave captain James Vince is going through a lean patch and he would want to step up in the last few league games for his side. He has scored only 73 runs from four matches so far.

Moeen Ali was part of the CSK team which won their fifth IPL title this year. He came out of retirement recently to contribute handsomely in England Ashes 2023. The last match for Birmingham saw him score 33 off 26 and bowl 15 balls for 23 runs without taking a wicket. Ali will have to play a key role if at all the team wants to end their season on a high.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Welsh Fire opted to bowl first but lost the thriller by just two runs. In the second and last match at the venue this season, Southern Brave won the toss and opted to bowl against Northern Superchargers. However, they lost by 60 runs. There is a chance that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first this time.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Southampton on Thursday. The precipitation level will be as low as 20 percent. With a high temperature of 15 degree celsius, the humidity level would go up to 53 percent. The wind speed will hover around 18 km/h.

Southern Brave Player List

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince (CAP) Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Tim David All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave won their last match against Welsh Fire by nine wickets. The second-last match against London Spirit ended without a result due to rain. They lost their third-last match against Northern Superchargers by 60 runs. They won their second match of the ongoing season against Welsh Fire by two runs. Trent Rockets handed them a six-run defeat in their first match of the men's Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (Tanveer Sangha from August 14), Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Jamie Smith, Tom Helm, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Henry Brookes, Jacob Bethell

BP Predicted XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Liam Livingstone Batter Moeen Ali (CAP) All-rounder Jamie Smith WK-Batter Chris Benjamin (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley All-rounder Ben Howell All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix won their last match against Oval Invincibles by 41 runs. They lost their last match against Welsh Fire by six wickets. They lost their third-last match against Manchester Originals by 49 runs. Their fourth-last match was abandoned, while the first match of the season against Northern Superchargers ended without a result due to rain interruption. The side has lost two of their last three matches.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

The two sides have played three matches against each other. Southern Brave have won two of them.

Matches: 3

Southern Brave: 2

Birmingham Phoenix Won: 1

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be under 19.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen should cross the 20-run mark together this time. In their last outing against Welsh Fire they scored 53 runs together in front of a bowling unit which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, David Willey and Haris Rauf. Both the Kiwi openers bounced back from their leans and came out all guns blazing, Allen scored 31 off 22, while Conway remained unbeaten on 35 off 25. Earlier against London Spirit, they managed to score just seven runs together. Conway was dismissed for a 3-ball duck. In the first match they forged a slow 41-run partnership off 38 balls in the first match. Their last outings against a quality bowling unit would have given them a major boost, and with the business end of the season on, the duo should very likely cross the 20-run mark again.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Team Batter

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener is finally amidst the runs after his unbeaten 35-run knock against Welsh Fire. The first four matches saw him score, 16, 4, 15 and 0 respectively. However, it seems like the star batter has returned back to form just on time and he should once again score high against Birmingham. The World Cup 2023 is also round the corner and that should also motivate him.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 161 T20 matches and scored 5391 runs at an average of 43.47 and a strike rate of 129.28. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix's top batter

Liam Livingstone got starts in his first two outings . He scored 27 runs in the first match before scoring 28 against Welsh Fire in his last outing. He emerged as his side's leading run-scorer against a side which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and David Willey. However, he scored just three of seven balls in the last match but with limited games left now the star player should bounce back soon.

Livingstone was the third-highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2022. He scored 173 runs in six matches at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Livingstone scored 271 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 134.15. With the World Cup 2023 fast approaching, Livingstone would aim to get into the groove with his outing in the men's Hundred. Overall, the 30-year-old batter has scored 5630 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 145.77 in 231 T20 matches.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Top bowler

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tymal Mills is currently the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave after five matches. He is placed third on the overall list this season. The last match saw him pick four wickets including a sensational hat-trick. He has picked eight wickets at an average of 20.75 and an economy rate of 8.30. He recently played for Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 and picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.11.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has carried his good form in the The Hundred Men's Competition 2023. In the seven matches Mills has played at the Lord's, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 12 and economy rate of 7.20. Overall, the England international has featured in 189 T20 matches and picked 224 wickets at an average of 23.36 and an economy rate of 8.05.

Chris Woakes to be Birmingham Phoenix's top bowler

The right-arm pacer bagged the England Player of the Series award in the just-concluded Ashes 2023 and would now be aiming to make an impact for Birmingham Phoenix. In his first of the season against Oval Invincibles, he picked one wicket for 21 runs in 20 balls. He recently played in seven Vitality Blast 2023 matches for Birmingham Bears and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.42 and an economy rate of 8.29. Overall, he has picked 157 wickets in 145 T20 matches at an average of 24.87 and an economy rate of 8.21.