SBR (Southern Brave) vs LON (London Spirit) Match Prediction SBR 55 % Chance of Winning LON 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave and London Spirit will square off against each other in the second encounter of the Men’s Hundred competition, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday), 11:00 PM IST. While London Spirit were the second-worst team in The Hundred 2023, finishing in the seventh position on the points table, Southern Brave finished third on the table.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Southern Brave’s Women’s team have been killing it in the Women’s competition, but somehow, the spirit hasn’t been transported to the men’s unit. Sure enough, they were among the top three teams last season, but that was about it. Coached by wildly successful Stephen Fleming, Southern Brave have worked to strengthen their batting and bowling departments - so much so that they are one of the title contenders this season.

Could we say the same about London Spirit? Due to the unavailability of many players, the Trevor Bayliss-coached side will be looking for their limited resources to optimize. However, with Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer joining them later, they can hope to minimize damage in the beginning.

SOB’s chance of winning is 55%

LNS’ chance of winning is 45%

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Southern Brave vs London Spirit Betting Tips

Shimron Hetmyer is going to be a big presence for London Spirit and if you’re serious about making money, then there’s no way, you’re going to leave him out. Liam Dawson is another option, whose spin-bowling is very effective in the shortest format of the sport - and you can bank on him to deliver as well. Finn Allen may have fallen in the pecking order in New Zealand cricket, but then there’s a huge opportunity to make money.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 44 matches since January 2021, in which the batting first and bowling first teams have won almost equal numbers of matches, compared to 21 and 22. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 170/6.

Weather Report

The Probability of Precipitation in Southampton is very limited at 8% with a cloud cover of 47%. Hence, a full game is more than likely.

Southern Brave Player List

Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Vince Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler George Garton Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Southern Brave won four and lost as many games, finishing third on the points table. They eventually lost to Manchester Originals in the Eliminator to exit the tournament.

London Spirit Players List

Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Andre Russell (West Indies), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Michael Pepper Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Matt Critchley Bowler Liam Dawson Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit were one of the worst performing sides of the competition, having won just two games in eight clashes. They finished at the second-last position on the table, which was perhaps an indictment of the lack of structure around them.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Head-To-Head

Southern Brave and London Spirit have played three games against each other, with both sides winning one games each while one game ended up in no result.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 23.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Southern Brave are the best performing side in the Hundred over the last three seasons - having an opening average of 29.97. In the 2023 edition, they averaged 32.58 - the second-best after Oval Invincibles. This eventually ensures that Southern Brave have the best chance to satiate this bet. So focus on the tangible impact numbers and take home the bet.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! London Spirit Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Best Batters

James Vince to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the veterans in the format, James Vince has scored 10734 runs at an average of 31.48 and an economy rate of 134.7 in the shortest format of the sport. Vince has 66 fifties and five centuries to boot his credentials - which tells you that success here is a very distinct metric. So what are you waiting for?

Ravi Bopara to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ravi Bopara has 9446 runs in the T20s which has come at an average of 27.78 and a strike rate of 122.7. With 48 fifties and two centuries, Bopara has ensured his career has taken a distinct arc. The London all-rounder has a balls per dismissal rate of 22.7 which adds a sense of security to the purpose.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Best Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jofra Archer’s comeback trail has now reached the Hundred bed. One of the most gifted players in modern-day cricket, Archer has 182 wickets at an average of 22.7 and an economy rate of 7.7. He has a strike rate of 17.7, which is essential to the cause. So there’s a high possibility that he will emerge as the best bowler of the side.

Olly Stone to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

While Jofra Archer is taking the command of express pace for the Brave, Olly Stone is there to subjugate the story for London Spirit. He has taken 97 wickets at an average of 27.1 and an economy rate of 8.8 in T20s. In the last four matches, Stone has already managed nine wickets, which gives a clear indication of things to come.