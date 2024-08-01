SBR (Southern Brave) vs MAN (Manchester Originals) Match Prediction SBR 58 % Chance of Winning MAN 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Brave and Manchester Originals will square off against each other in the 11th match of the Men’s Hundred competition at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on August 1, 2024 (Thursday), at 11:00 PM IST. While Manchester Originals are tottering at the bottom of the table, Southern Brave have won one and lost one so far in the league.

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Southern Brave have a very settled squad at their disposal which was on show against London Spirit, even though they couldn’t sustain the pressure against Northern Superchargers. But a thing to be noted here is that, the likes of James Vince, Leus du Plooy, and Alex Davies know how to exactly ramp up things - a trait not present in many units.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals have failed to inspire any confidence despite coming agonizingly close to a win against Trent Rockets. They have already lost both of their games so far and will want to change the narrative when they take on Southern Brave in Southampton. Most of their hopes will lie on someone like Wayne Madsen and Phil Salt with the bat and Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tom Hartley with the ball. Can they upset the surge and secure their first win of the tournament? Only time will tell.

SOB’s chance of winning is 58%

MNO’s chance of winning is 42%

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Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Betting Tips

Please bet on Max Holden to do well in the upcoming clash against Southern Brave. He is one of the most consistent batters to have played for Manchester Originals and doing an encore of the same doesn’t seem too difficult. Tom Hartley has been doing incredible stuff with the ball in the last six months and hence - you should ideally bet on Hartley to take a lot of wickets. You shouldn’t ideally leave out Daniel Hughes as the batter has a high potential to make a lot of returns.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 45 matches since January 2021, in which the batting first and bowling first teams have won almost equal numbers of matches, compared to 21 and 23. The average first-innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 170/6.

Weather Report

The Probability of Precipitation in Southampton is very limited at 8% with a cloud cover of 47%. Hence, a full game is more than likely.

Southern Brave Player List

Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper James Vince Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler George Garton Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have won one and lost one in the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition. While their women’s wing have done remarkably well lately, things need to change from a men’s team perspective.

Manchester Originals Player List

Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Max Holden Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Josh Hull Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

In the 2023 edition of the Hundred, Manchester Originals were extremely consistent and eventually made it to the final of the mega event. However, they lost both the games in the ongoing edition of the tournament and now sit at the bottom of the table.

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave have faced each other four times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the former have won a couple of games and the latter have won one game. The last time both sides met was at Kennington Oval in which Originals won by seven wickets.

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be over 19.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Southern Brave have been the best-performing side in the Hundred over the last three seasons, with an opening average of 29.97. In the 2023 edition, they averaged 32.58, the second-best after Oval Invincibles. This eventually ensures that Southern Brave have the best chance to do well and score over 19.5 runs for the opening partnership in the upcoming clash.

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Great Britain Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Best Batters

Finn Allen to be Southern Brave’s best batter (Parimatch)

Finn Allen has long been touted as one of the most promising players in world cricket, and it’s time he took the next step in his career. The New Zealand opener has 3544 runs in T20s at an average of 29.29 at a strike rate of 168.6. He has 23 fifties and three centuries in the shortest version of the same. So bet on him to do well in the opening game.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jos Buttler is one of the greatest to have ever graced the game. He has 11842 runs at an average of 35.04 in the shortest format of the sport, with a strike rate of 145. In fact, he has 82 half-centuries and eight centuries in T20s, elevating himself to become the best version of himself. In his presence, betting on anyone else would be immaterial.

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tymal Mills has 269 T20 wickets despite battling multiple battles along the way. Those wickets have come at an average of 23.28 and an economy rate of 8.17. Even though he concedes many runs along the way, picking wickets has been his forte. So don’t fret over the matter—and ensure that you have put in enough money on the pacer.

Tom Hartley to be Manchester Originals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

When Tom Hartley made his Test debut against India earlier this year, he had immense success. It was not down to the surface, but because of his height that made it impossible for the batters to read him. The very reason was visible in the last game as well, where he picked three wickets. With an average of 25.98 and an economy rate of 7.85, Hartley knows how to take wickets. So back him and ensure things will work out in his favour.