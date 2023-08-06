SBR (Southern Brave) vs NOS (Northern Superchargers) Match Prediction SBR 45 % Chance of Winning NOS 55 % Bet Now! Southern Brave will take on Northern Superchargers in match number eight of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday, August 6. The action will kick off from 7:00 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches. Northern Superchargers finished sixth after winning four of their eighth league stage matches.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Southern Brave registered a thrilling 2-run in their last encounter but we are backing Northern Superchargers to topple them in the upcoming contest.

Northern Superchargers’ bowling combination looks very comprehensive and ahead of Brave’s. The likes of Reece Topley, Wayne Parnell, David Wiese, Adil Rashid and Matthew Short are expected to choke their run-scoring.

Chris Jordan played an unbeaten 70-run knock off 32 balls to save Southern Brave from embarrassment and help them post 147/8 in 100 balls. The batter came to bat at eighth position and each of the seven batters before him failed. Big guns Devon Conway and Tim David are finding it hard to adjust in English conditions and have failed in both the matches. Finn Allen and James Vince also haven’t impressed and their third outing of the men’s Hundred 2023 season would again be a testing one.

Further, Northern Superchargers boast a batting line-up consisting of very experienced Adam Lyth accompanied by Tom Banton, Harry Brook, David Wiese, and Matthew Short. Northern Superchargers are expected to come good against Souther Brave.

SB chances of winning - 45%

NS chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tymal Mills picked two crucial wickets in the last match against Welsh Fire. He picked the wickets of Glenn Phillips (22) and David Willey (31) to hand Southern Brave a thrilling 2-wicket win. He has three wickets to his name from two matches now. The team would be expecting to carry his form and rhythm forward in the tournament.

Northern Superchargers opener Adam Lyth finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the 2022 season. He scored 299 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 175.88. Same would be expected from the veteran batter once again.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Welsh Fire opted to bowl first but lost the thriller by just two runs. In the second-last match London Spirit won the toss and elected to bat first but lost to Manchester Originals by five wickets. In the third-last match Southern Brave elected to field first and won the match by six wickets. Southern Brave elected to field first in the fourth-last match as well but lost to Manchester Originals by 68 runs. With rain on the cards, the team winning the toss is expected to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to play spoilsport on Southampton on Sunday. The precipitation will be as low as 20 percent. With the humidity level hovering around 20 percent, the high temperature would go up to 21 degree celsius. The wind speed will hover around 19 km/h.

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Tim David Bowler Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave registered a thrilling 2-run win over Welsh Fire in their last match. They faced a six-run defeat against defending champions Trent Rockets in their first match of the season on August 1. They lost their last match of the 2022 season against Northern Superchargers by 16 runs. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches now.

Northern Superchargers Player List

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib

NSC Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Matthew Short Batter Adam Hose Batter Harry Brook Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Tom Banton Batsman and Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Wayne Parnell (CAP) Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers' first match of the season ended without a result as rain stopped play after 62 balls in the first innings. They won their second-last match against Southern Brave by 16 runs. They defeated Welsh Fire by six wickets in their third-last outing. They suffered a 23-run defeat against Manchester Originals in their fourth-last match. Overall, the side has won three of their last five matches.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

The two sides have played twice against each other and won a match each.

Matches: 2

Southern Brave Won: 1

Welsh Fire won: 1

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be under 19.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Finn Allen and Devon Conway partnered for 41 runs off 38 balls in their opening match of the season. They managed to forge a partnership but it was an extremely slow one. In the second match against Welsh Fire, a 12-ball partnership saw them score just 14 runs.

Conway has been in sublime form off-late but is finding difficulty in adjusting to the English conditions. Finn Allen scored 28 runs but took 27 balls in his first match and followed it up with 21 off 15 in a fast 100-ball format. We had predicted that they would score under 19.5 runs against Welsh Fire and we are making a similar prediction for them against Northern Superchargers as well. Superchargers reduced Birmingham Phoenix to 84/5 before rain played spoilsport in their first match. The bowling unit consisting of Reece Topley, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse and Matthew Short would not make it easy for the Brave opening pair to score over 19.5 runs together.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Brave Top Team Batter

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener has failed to make an impact in the first two matches. He scored four off four in his last match against Welsh Fire and managed to score 16 runs off 15 balls in his first outing of the season. This is something very rare in a year in which he has dominated T20 cricket. He would be raring for a strong comeback against Northern Superchargers.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 158 T20 matches and scored 5341 runs at an average of 43.77 and a strike rate of 129.44. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers' top batter

Harry Brook had some good outings in the Ashes 2023 where he displayed his aggressive batting to the best. Eyes will be on him on Thursday. The talented right-hander failed to impress in the last season, scoring just 85 runs in six matches and he would be aiming to rewrite his records this season. Having made his England debut in all the formats now and played in the IPL as well, Brook comes into the tournament with a lot more experience and confidence. Overall, he has featured in 110 T20 matches in which he has scored 2622 runs at an average of 32.37 and a strike rate of 146.23.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Top bowler

Chris Jordan to be Southern Brave's top bowler

We predicted that Chris Jordan would emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave in their first match against Trent Rockets and the same happened as he picked three wickets for 18 runs in just 20 balls. He did not bowl against Welsh Fire and is expected to come hungry against Northern Superchargers.

The 2022 edition of the men's Hundred saw him pick three wickets in as many matches. But he has kicked off the new season in a very convincing way and the confidence will be on his side in the next match. In the Vitality Blast 2023, Jordan picked 15 wickets in 13 matches for Surrey. Overall, the pacer has featured in 323 T20 matches and picked 336 wickets at an average of 27.43.

Adil Rashid to be Northern Superchargers' top bowler

The veteran leg-spinner was highly economical in the first match against Birmingham Phoenix. He picked one wicket for just 14 runs in 17 balls. Another stellar outing is expected from the 35-year-old. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Superchargers last year. He picked eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.25. Rashid did not play any form of cricket after his stint in the IPL 2023 and would enter the competition fresh and hungry. In his last outing against Southern Brave, he picked one wicket for 20 runs in 20 balls. Overall, he has featured in 264 T20 matches and picked 294 wickets at an average of 23.18 and an economy rate of 7.47.