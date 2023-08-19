SBR (Southern Brave) vs OVA (Oval Invincibles) Match Prediction SBR 55 % Chance of Winning OVA 45 % Bet Now! Southern Brave will take on Oval Invincibles in match number 26 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 at the The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday, August 19. The action will kick off from 10:30 PM IST. In the 2022 edition of The Hundred Men's competition, Southern Brave finished seventh on the 8-team table with just three wins in eight matches. Oval Invincibles finished fifth in the 8-team table after winning four and losing as many matches.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

In the top of the table clash second-placed Southern Brave are likely to beat table-toppers Oval Invincibles. Brave are on a two match unbeaten run and have upped their ante. Their openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen have found their groove at the right moment. Chris Jordan has returned to the fold, Tymal Mills is taking wickets in bulks and the presence of James Vince and Tim David give Southern Brave a massive edge. Oval Invincibles is also a star studded side and has a strong batting base in Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran and Sam Billing. But Southern Brave have a clear edge in the bowling department. There is no big name other than Adam Zampa. On the flip side, Southern Brave have Mills, Jordan, Craig Overton, Rehan Ahmed, and George Gartan in their line-up. The same is expected to give them an edge over Oval Invincibles.

SB chances of winning - 55%

OI chances of winning - 45%

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Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Southern Brave captain James Vince is going through a lean patch and he would want to step up in the last few league games for his side. He has scored only 91 runs from five matches so far.

Sam Curran will continue to be the key figure for Oval Invincibles. Curran has scored 112 runs in six matches and picked four wickets in the tournament so far.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Welsh Fire opted to bowl first but lost the thriller by just two runs. In the second and last match at the venue this season, Southern Brave won the toss and opted to bowl against Northern Superchargers. However, they lost by 60 runs. In the third and last match here, Birmingham Phoenix elected to bat first but Southern Brave won by four wickets.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Southampton on Saturday. The precipitation level will be as low as 20 percent. With a high temperature of 21 degree celsius, the humidity level would go up to 21 percent. The wind speed will hover around 26 km/h.

Southern Brave Player List

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, Tim David (Mitchell Santner from August 20), Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

SB Predicted XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter James Vince (CAP) Batter George Garton Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Tim David All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler James Fuller Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix by four wickets in their last match. They won their second-last match against Welsh Fire by nine wickets. The third-last match against London Spirit ended without a result due to rain. They lost their third-last match against Northern Superchargers by 60 runs. Overall, the team has lost just one of their last five matches.

Oval Invincibles Player List

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (Adam Zampa from August 13), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood (replaced by Tom Lawes), Heinrich Klaasen (Jimmy Neesham from August 20), Ross Whiteley, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Ihsanullah Khan, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Tawanda Muyeye

OI Predicted XI

Jason Roy Batter Will Jacks Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Curram All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Billing WK-Batter Adam Zampa All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles defeated London Spirit in their last match by two runs. They lost against Birmingham by 41 runs in their second-last match. Invincibles won their third-last match against Northern Superchargers by nine runs. Overall, the side has lost just one of their last five matches.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

The two sides have played two matches against each other and have won a match each.

Matches: 2

Southern Brave Won: 1

Oval Invincibles Won: 1

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Southern Brave opening partnership to be under 19.5

The Southern Brave opening pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen should cross the 20-run mark together this time. In their last outing against Birmingham Phoenix, they partnered for 24 runs. In the match prior to it against Welsh Fire they scored 53 runs together in front of a bowling unit which consisted of the likes of Shaheen Afridi, David Willey and Haris Rauf. Both the Kiwi openers have bounced back from their lean patch and came out all guns blazing in the last two matches. Allen scored 31 off 22, while Conway remained unbeaten on 35 off 25 against Welsh. In the match against Birmingham, they scored 22 and 24 runs respectively. Earlier against London Spirit, they managed to score just seven runs together. Conway was dismissed for a 3-ball duck. In the first match they forged a slow 41-run partnership off 38 balls in the first match. Their last two outings would have given them a major boost, and with the business end of the season on, the duo should very likely cross the 20-run mark again.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Top Team Batter

Devon Conway to be Southern Brave top batter

The New Zealand opener is finally amidst the runs after his unbeaten 35-run knock against Welsh Fire and 24 against Birmingham. The first four matches saw him score, 16, 4, 15 and 0 respectively. However, it seems like the star batter has returned back to form just on time and he should once again score high against Oval Invincibles. The World Cup 2023 is also round the corner and that should also motivate him.

In the IPL 2023 for CSK, the southpaw scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.57. In the IPL 2023, Conway scored 672 runs - third-highest in the season. The 32-year-old finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 221 runs at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 126.29.

Conway has played a total of 162 T20 matches and scored 5415 runs at an average of 43.32 and a strike rate of 129.08. Conway has two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name in the format.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Oval Invincibles' top batter

Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed for a duck in his last second-outing but bounced back with unbeaten 46 off 24 in his last match against London Spirit. He scored 46 off 22 balls in his third-last outing against Northern Superchargers. In his fourth-last match against Manchester Originals, he scored 60 off 27 balls to guide his team to a thumping 94-run win. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter failed in his first match, managing to score just one off three. In the second match against Welsh Fire, he scored 18 off 16. He is now seven runs behind tournament's highest run-scorer Jos Buttler who has 178 runs.

Recently, he scored the first-ever hundred of Major League Cricket (MLC). The right-hander also finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07. In total, Klaasen has played 162 T20 matches and scored 3494 runs at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 145.34. He has two hundreds to his name in the format.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Top bowler

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave's top bowler

Tymal Mills is currently the leading wicket-taker in the men's Hundred 2023. He has picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 10.54 and an economy rate of 6.96. The last match against Birmingham saw him pick three wickets. In his second-last match against Welsh Fire, he picked four wickets including a sensational hat-trick. He recently played for Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 and picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.11.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has carried his good form in the The Hundred Men's Competition 2023. Overall, the England international has featured in 190 T20 matches and picked 227 wickets at an average of 23.14 and an economy rate of 8.04.

Gus Atkinson to be Oval Invincibles top bowler

Gus Atkinson has been included in England's provisional World Cup 2023 and he is making a name for himself in the men's Hundred 2023 as well. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has picked nine wickets in just four matches at an average of 10.66 and an economy rate of 7.78. He picked three wickets for 24 runs in his last match against Northern Superchargers. With Sunil Narine gone to feature in the CPL 2023, the responsibility increases on Atkinson. He has played a total of 41 T20 matches and picked 55 wickets at an average of 19.23 and an economy rate of 8.58.